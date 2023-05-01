'Best place to do business.' Why this company is creating 500 high wage jobs in Louisivlle

Prime drinks stacked for sale

Congo LLC, an employee service company that works with drink brands, is expanding its Louisville presence.

The company currently employs 95 people in the Louisville area, but recent growth in its energy and hydration drink brands means the company needs more employees and space.

“Congo’s explosive international growth and strong product development and marketing have propelled them to international acclaim and the city of Louisville is proud to support this homegrown headquarters with this latest expansion,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a press release. “Congo Brands demonstrates Louisville’s unique value to all types of beverage companies looking to develop products, grow market share and ultimately transform the industry.”

The company, which is headquartered in Louisville, will soon begin work on an $8.25 million project that will expand its Louisville headquarters and create 500 “high wage” jobs over 10 years.

“Companies like Congo trust in the resources and the opportunities Kentucky provides, which shows that this state really is the best place to do business,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in a press release.

Congo Brands which includes 3D Energy Drinks, Alani Nu and Prime, will relocate and expand its headquarters from 7201 Intermodal Drive in Louisville to a 110,000-square-foot space at 13551 Triton Park Blvd.

“The expansion of Congo Brands’ headquarters will bring hundreds more well-paying jobs to our city and continue to bolster our reputation as a hub for beverage development expertise,” Greenberg said.

Congo Brands has entered a 10-year incentive agreement with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority under the Kentucky Business Investment Program — a program intended to encourage business growth in the Commonwealth. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, “the performance-based agreement can provide up to $7.5 million in tax incentives.”

To earn these incentives, Congo Brands is expected to create and maintain 500 jobs across 10 years and pay an average hourly wage of $49.80 including benefits for these jobs. Congo can also receive recruitment and job placement services at no charge from Kentucky’s workforce providers such as the Kentucky Career Center.

