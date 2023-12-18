What’s the best place to eat in Paso Robles right now? Here’s what Yelp has to say

The Paso Robles restaurant scene has been on the rise in recent years, and diners are taking notice.

Now, thanks to their comments and reviews, Yelp has compiled a list of the current favorites around town.

As of Dec. 15, 2023, here are the 10 best restaurants in Paso Robles according to Yelp ratings:

Ale’s Mexican Grill

Address: 709 6th St.

Rating: 5 stars

Recent review: “Best pastor tacos in town!!! Great friendly service. I always look forward to returning.” — Ruben B., Paso Robles

To contact: Call 805-286-4288

Lebber’s Pizza

Address: 2929 Limestone Way

Rating: 5 stars

Recent review: “This place has awesome pizzas. It’s just a little stand on Hubba Winery’s patio, but wow is this good pizza. We got the shroomy while we wine tasted. Such an interesting combination of ingredients and perfectly prepared. Get a side of ranch for sure too — as a Midwesterner at heart, it’s outstanding.” — Andrea K, Walnut Creek

To contact: lebberspizza.com or call 805-668-4490

Paso Robles Wine Merchant

Address: 1803 Spring St.

Rating: 5 stars

Recent review: “What a spot!!!!! My goodness. We loved this place so much we went two days in a row! The wine selection is wonderful, the employees are so sweet and welcoming, we felt like we were family! The chef is amazing and does such a good job with the menu! Everything was out of this world! But the olives I still have dreams about!” — Velnette J., Colorado Springs, Colorado

To contact: pasorobleswinemerchant.com or call 805-369-1056

Somm’s Kitchen

Address: 849 13th St.

Rating: 4.9 stars

Recent review: “What a fabulous experience! Ian described how he made each dish and the ingredients, he beautifully presented each and each was so delicious! Then Ian talked about each wine he poured for each dish. His knowledge and love of all he did shone through and our group of 10 had an amazing time. Thank you for an evening we will always remember!” — Georgia A., Los Angeles

To contact: sommskitchen.com or call 805-369-2344

The Pomegranate Chipotle Turkey panino features sharp cheddar, pomegranate chipotle sauce and arugula on focaccia.

Aliyah’s Kitchen Seafood and Grill

Address: 1344 Park St.

Rating: 4.7 stars

Recent review: “We moved to Paso two years ago and have been searching for the best Mexican food in town. We have finally found it! You are greeted with fresh house-made chips and an amazing tomatillo and avocado salsa. I ordered the wet burrito with chile verde. There was a crazy amount of succulent and beautifully seasoned lean pork inside, smothered by the best verde sauce I have ever had. My wife went for the carnitas burrito. Once again an abundant amount of delicious pork. Carnitas can often be a bit dry, but this was perfect. Top it off with very friendly and attentive service and very reasonable prices. We will be back soon.” — Peter R., Paso Robles

To contact: call 805-296-3486

Brother’s Cafe 3:16

Address: 1487 Creston Road

Rating: 4.7 stars

Recent review: “Servings were large. If you can split with a buddy, then you will be good to go. The inside is compact, so it will be nice and warm. That being said, you can see what other plates are being served and take in the sights. The chocolate shake, we did not order, but they were loading that thing with chocolate to the max. If you are a chocolate lover, that’s the one, chief. Speaking of chocolate, the Mexican hot chocolate was superb. We also ordered a side of bacon, and it was a heavy side with five pieces. Please bring your appetite to Brothers!!!!!” — Colorado C., Anaheim

To contact: brotherscafe316.com or call 805-369-2184

The Full Belly Deli

Address: 1718 Commerce Way

Rating: 4.7 stars

Recent review: “Great sandwich! The deli salads are to die for, I did not share! The kids sandwiches and meals are amazing. Can’t wait to go again.” — Mari J., Paso Robles

To contact: fullbellydelipr.com or call 805-239-3855

Sunrise Cafe

Address: 1413 Riverside Ave.

Rating: 4.7 stars

Recent review: “My husband and I were just passing through Paso Robles, and wanted to stop for a breakfast that is quick and healthy (not fast food). This place hit the mark! The service was great. Everyone was very friendly and attentive. There were options to sit inside or outside. Our meals came out fast and were tasty. We will be back!” — Sherilyn B., Santa Barbara

To contact: sunrisecafepaso.com or call 805-286-4297

Ziggy’s opened its second SLO County location in downtown Paso Robles at 1227 Pine St. The vegan takeout restaurant serves burgers, tacos and more.

The Vreamery

Address: 1815 Spring St.

Rating: 4.7 stars

Recent review: “A vegan cheese shop that you can buy per ounce, or order things like sandwiches with their amazing cheeses in them. What a time to be alive. Have been here twice now and my mouth was in heaven each time. My first visit I had the Altruistic Artichoke Sandwich and made it a combo with their delicious chips and an ice tea. The second time I came, we ordered a bunch of cheeses to accompany a wine tasting in Paso Robles. ... The flavors are amazing, the quality is excellent. I highly recommend this place and cannot wait to return! Best part, no sad mama cows or baby cows!!” — Sanaz S., Ventura

To contact: thevreamery.com or call 805-423-5835

Ziggy’s

Address: 1227 Pine St.

Rating: 4.7 stars

Recent review: “This place was great. Super small and cozy interior with not too much going on, but the host was nice while taking our order and brought the food to our table. Food came out pretty promptly. We ordered the Chick’n Sandwich (buffalo style) and the ratchet fries. The sandwich was probably closer to a 3/5, nothing great but everything was fresh, would have liked slightly more flavor. Had a dry kick from the buffalo seasoning, but not much depth of flavor. The ratchet fries were incredibly delicious, a full 5/5. The seasoning was great, the fries were fresh and all the condiments were given in proper amounts so nothing was overpowering. Overall, would come back to try out one of the burgers.” — Miral T., Chicago

To contact: eatziggys.com or call 805-221-5999

Check back with The Tribune next month to see if your favorite restaurant can make it to the top.