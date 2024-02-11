Best place for Valentine's Day floral advice is 102-year-old floral shop

If you want to get your child's teacher a rose or roses for Valentine's Day, you might want to skip salmon colored − those symbolize desire and excitement − and maybe consider yellow roses instead. Yellow roses connote friendship, happiness and joy.

And no, I didn't know that myself. I went to the most experienced rose-wrangler in Northwest Florida − Carolyn Brewton, proprietor of Grandview Florist in Gonzalez − the business her grandmother started 102 years ago this May. It's been family-run ever since.

At age 4, Carolyn was out in the vast and colorful family flower fields in the then very much rural Gonzalez, Cantonment area. Now, at 80, she's preparing for her 76th year on the job for the Valentine's Day onslaught. It's her busiest day of the year − even busier than Mother's Day.

"It's stressful," she said of Valentine's Day business. "And we still have all the other business we do on a normal day.”

Brewton herself prefers pink roses − affection, love and admiration − but doesn't put much stock in the rose color symbolism.

"Buy what you like,'' Brewton said at her shop off U.S. Highway 29. Then, she went on to paraphrase Shakespeare. "To me, a rose is a rose no matter the color. They're all pretty."

She said bouquets with mixed roses are a big favorite, as is the traditional red rose, which supposedly symbolize love, romance and passion but seem to be ubiquitous.

The key to doing it right at Valentine's Day is ordering early. (Sorry, fellas. Don't expect red roses on delivered to you at your workplace. Men are rarely on the receiving end of roses.)

Carolyn has seen what happens when folks don't plan ahead.

She told the story of a guy calling the shop because his wife's friend had received flowers at work for Valentine's, but not her. The woman called her husband to complain and the husband called Grandview Florist.

"Please get flowers to my wife," he told her. "My wife's fussing because Sally got flowers."

The good news is, if you do mess up, you can fix it. With flowers.

Grandview Florist arranger Rick Brooks creates a bouquet of roses for an upcoming funeral on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. The 102-year-old flower shop is gearing up for Valentine's Day and the rush of flower orders it will bring.

"Oh, it works," Carolyn said of giving roses after being in the doghouse. "I've seen it a lot. There was a man who gave flowers to his girlfriend when they were broken up. They got married after that."

Her own husband, Charles "Wayne" Brewton, never bought her flowers. Why would he?

"Never,'' she said. "Which was good because I'm surrounded by flowers. I'd rather have some news shoes or something like that."

He died on March 17, 2023, not quite a year ago. They were married for 61 years. His picture is one the wall at Grandview Florist, among the many other family members, almost all who worked at the floral shop at one time or another.

It was Carolyn's grandmother, Elizabeth Krebs, who opened the floral shop in 1922, and before that Krebs sold flowers for years in Dayton, Ohio. She moved to the area after seeing a Florida advertisement in a magazine.

Grandview Florist started on Old Palafox, then moved to Pauline Street. It moved to its present location more than 60 years ago. For generations, it's been where locals, especially north county folks, have gone for their flowers, whether for anniversaries, birthdays, proms and celebrations, or lovely funeral arrangements.

It's where Carolyn's grandmother worked, her mother worked, her sister worked and even her husband worked after he retired. Today, Grandview Florist has three drivers and a few longtime employees to help Carolyn operate the business.

The business has changed over the years.

"There are definitely more deliveries," she said, noting that the floral shop deliveries within a 50-mile radius.

Previously: Escambia County flower shop has made Mother's Day memories for a century

Another change? Carolyn doesn't have to work the rose gardens in the hot sun in her little sun hat and sundress like she did as a child. They switched, like most floral shops, to local wholesalers decades ago.

"My mother would always make me wear a sundress,'' she said. "I remember it being so hot and I'd be out there raking weeds away. It was hard work."

Today, it's a different kind of hard work.

"It will be nuts,'' she said of Valentine's Day. "It always is."

But for how long?

Brewton has one adult child, a hospice nurse in Colorado, and her siblings had no children. She might consider selling someday − not the Grandview Florist name though − that will be retired with her. But for now, she's at work five and a half days a week.

"Well, you know, right now I plan on doing this for a while,'' Carolyn said. "It's just according to my health. It's been pretty good so far, knock on wood."

Then, she knocked on her head.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Valentine's Day flowers recommendations Escambia County is Grandview