The Best Places to Buy Glasses Online in 2019

From Popular Mechanics

If you're looking for a new pair of frames, the Internet is here to help. Lower prices, more options, and you get to skip the weird ritual of staring at your own face in a public place while wearing a pair of glasses that so many other coughing, sneezing, and probably not hand-washing strangers have also handled. Everybody wins! Here are five sites that will help you settle on your next specs.



When You Know What You Want

Some sites have so many options that they can be overwhelming. But if you aren't looking to browse-if you already have a pair of glasses that you really like and want something similar-these sites are very likely to have the glasses you're looking for. And they offer great deals and discounts. You can search by shape, material and color to narrow down the choices. Also note the dimensions of your current favorite pair. Most glasses have the numbers for the lens width, bridge width, and temple arm length printed on the inside of one of the arms. That way you'll be sure your new glasses will fit.

EyeBuyDirect has a super wide variety of frames, with starting prices as low as $6, and frequent discounts. Most of the frames' information pages helpfully show you what the glasses look like when modeled on both men and women.

Photo credit: EyeBuyDirect.com More

Keep in mind that, although the frames themselves might be inexpensive, you'll still have to pay for lenses.

Photo credit: EyeBuyDirect.com More

You'll also have to spring for shipping unless you meet a free delivery threshold of $99. EyeBuyDirect gives you 14 days to return the glasses for a full refund or an equal exchange, and they also offer one free replacement pair within the first year if "there are clear defects in material and workmanship."

The Japan-based company JINS, which put out these smart glasses back in 2015, also offers a decent selection of prescription glasses. Their frames are on the pricier side for online frames-mostly in the $80-$120 range, but that includes prescription, anti-glare, and UV-protective lenses. Shipping is free, and lenses and frames get a one-year warranty.

Photo credit: Jins.com More