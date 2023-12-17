The best places to invest a £100 Christmas gift for your grandchildren

As Christmas Day gallops ever closer, you might find yourself wondering how best to make that most traditional of gifts to your grandchildren – a modest cash sum.

Rather than slipping two £50 notes into your loved ones’ Christmas cards, however, there are tax-efficient and interest-bearing ways of gifting that cash to a young relative.

Some of these ways can lead to your gift growing appreciably over time, perhaps sowing a seed that will one day grow into a house deposit, university tuition fees or even become seed capital for your descendants’ new business venture.

Laura Suter, director of personal finance at AJ Bell, says: “While, clearly, children won’t get immediate joy from being gifted investments, they’ll thank you when they reach adult life with a tidy pot of money.

“By ditching each year’s must-have toys in favour of a contribution to an investment account, you could have thousands of pounds stashed away for your child or grandchild.”

There are a number of tax-efficient financial products available for those wanting to put something aside for children.

One that may spring to mind immediately is a junior Isa (Jisa). The annual savings limit is £9,000 per tax year (ending in April) and, like the adult version, the product is tax-free and available in both cash and stocks-and-shares varieties.

Coventry Building Society currently offers 4.95pc on Junior Cash Isa deposits greater than £1, with the money being locked up until the child reaches 18.

Similarly, Loughborough Building Society offers 4.8pc, while Skipton Building Society offers 4.75pc on broadly similar terms, although the latter two accounts don’t allow you to transfer balances in from child trust funds.

Chris Rudden, head of investment consultants at Moneyfarm, says that Jisas are “the perfect way to give your child a head start while ensuring returns are protected from rising inflation levels, as well as from capital gains and income tax.

“And, if you can start early, the power of compounding and a good time in the market can really boost those returns”.

Alice Haine, a personal finance analyst with Evelyn Partners, observes that financially effective gifting options can vary depending on whether you want the child to have access to the money immediately or for them to wait until adulthood, as well as whether the gift is to be a regular, scheduled arrangement.

“A one-off £100 gift could be stashed in a child’s easy-access savings account, giving them a starting point to save up for an immediate ‘want’, such as a new toy or piece of tech,” she says.

“If a grandparent wants to kickstart the grandchildren’s savings towards longer-term goals, then a tax wrapper, such as Junior Isa or, even a child self-invested personal pension (Sipp) can deliver great benefits at a later stage in their life, with £100 deposited in these accounts able to grow tax-free.”

Junior Sipp accounts are managed by a parent or guardian rather than the child themselves. Anyone, however, can pay into the account and deposits are eligible for 20pc pension tax relief, says Fidelity, a pension provider.

This year’s junior Sipp allowance is £3,600, consisting of contributions of up to £2,880 combined with the 20pc relief, which adds another £720 on top.

Ms Haine adds that the money in a junior Sipp remains locked up until the child reaches age 55, or 57 from the year 2028, “with further age increases expected in the future”.

Adding £100 to a junior Sipp from birth to age 18, plus £25 a year in pension tax relief, means total contributions of £1,500. Haine points out that at 5pc annual compound growth (not including provider management fees), this means the pension would be worth £3,736.19.

“Even if no further contributions were ever made after this age, the pension could potentially tip over £30,000 by the time the child turns 60, giving them a healthy starting pot for their pension savings,” she adds.

Moneyfarm’s Chris Mudden concurs with this approach, and adds that investing for a child or grandchild’s future could yield healthy returns, saying: “A £50 monthly investment in the average investment company over the past 18 years would now be worth over £27,000, enough to make a real contribution to a young person’s financial future.”

Premium Bonds are another of the options available for your grandchildren. Generations of British youngsters have grown up hoping for “Ernie” to draw their number.

The government-issued bonds, administered by National Savings and Investments (NS&I), operate on a lottery-style system. Bondholders make no return unless a random number generator picks their bond’s number, at which point a cash sum (or reinvestment) becomes claimable.

Premium Bonds may not be the highest yield option for growing your gift to a grandchild, however. Ms Haine highlights the prize fund rate of 4.65pc, cautioning that “it could be cut at any moment, and is not a guaranteed return”.

“Grandparents with several grandchildren also need to consider what happens if one grandchild wins the top prize of £1m and others win nothing,” she says.

As for instant-access cash gifts, personal finance expert Martyn James says: “There are apps such as Go Henry which are basically pre-loaded debit cards that you can add to, but there is a monthly fee, so you’ll have to decide how long you keep it open for.”

“The safest way to send money as a surprise is to dust off the chequebook,” he continues. “Millions of cheques are still sent every year. You can clear them with a photo these days, but the clearing cycle is still the same six-day period, so if it gets intercepted, it can be cancelled.”

While cash in an envelope or tucked inside a card is a traditional way of making cash gifts, Mr James cautions that these can be “lost in transit” within the postal system.

Store gift cards are perhaps the least favourable option, he says: “They can only be spent, not cashed in, then you usually have to spend the £100 in one go as change isn’t given.”

