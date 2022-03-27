Best Places To Live, $3.2M Gift, Ukrainian Evacuees: FL Good News

FLORIDA — This week's Florida good news includes a $1 million Powerball winner from Manatee County; billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave $3.2 million to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County; three residents became millionaires thanks to the Florida Lottery or Powerball; members of Tampa-based Project Dynamo have used their past military experience to evacuate at least 215 people from war-torn Ukraine; and more good news stories from Florida Patches.

Here are some of this week's good news headlines:

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, a billionaire and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has gifted $3.2 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County.



Members of Tampa-based Project Dynamo, made up of former combat veterans, have left behind family and leadership roles in businesses to spend the past six weeks evacuating Americans from Ukraine as the war with Russia escalates. To date, the volunteers have run gauntlets, dodged Russian troops, and battle zones to drive 215 Americans and other NATO allies to safety in Poland, Romania and Hungary.

The Florida Lottery announced Monday that Stevyn Bartlette, 45, of Tampa won $5 million in the Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at a Publix store.



Lifestyle website Niche.com has just published its 2022 ratings for Florida municipalities. The top community led the list a year ago, and the top 25 towns and neighborhoods are drawn from the suburbs of Tampa and Orlando.

Here are a few more stories of note:

