Best Places to Work for a Nonprofit – 2019 Edition



According to a recent report from the National Council of Nonprofits, U.S. nonprofits employ more than 10% of the total private workforce in the U.S., a higher percentage than in many other industries, including construction, transportation and finance. All told, of the 122 million workers employed by private establishments in America in 2017, almost 12.5 million worked for 501(c)(3) nonprofit establishments, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The varying health of this sector in different areas may affect workers’ decisions on where to rent or take out a mortgage.



Given the large percentage of the private U.S. workforce employed by nonprofits, SmartAsset uncovered some of the best places to work for these mission-driven organization. In this study, we examined data for 100 metro areas across eight metrics, looking at the current environment for nonprofit workers and changes over the five-year period from 2013 through 2017. For more information on our data sources and how we created the final rankings, check out our Data and Methodology section below.

Key Findings

Pennsylvania is well-suited for nonprofit workers. Four of the metro areas in our top 10 are in the Keystone State. The metro areas include Harrisburg-Carlisle, Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton and Pittsburgh, ranking second, sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

The number of nonprofits is increasing in most areas. In all but five of the 100 metro areas in our study, the number of nonprofits increased between 2013 and 2017. In fact, in 30 metro areas, the number of nonprofits increased by 15% or more over that five-year period.

1. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA

The Spokane, Washington metro area ranks as the top place for nonprofit workers primarily because of increases in the number of nonprofits and average wages for nonprofit workers in the five-year period from 2013 through 2017. There were 28.67% more nonprofits in the Spokane metro area in 2017 than there were in 2013, and average wages for nonprofit workers rose by 18.34% over the same time period. Relative to all 100 metro areas for which we considered data, the Spokane metro area ranks 10th and third on those two metrics, respectively.

2. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

In 2017, about 6.64% of all private establishments in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania metro area were nonprofits, the fifth-highest percentage for this metric across all metro areas we studied. Moreover, a high percentage of workers, 14.23%, were employed by a nonprofit. The high percentages of nonprofit establishments and nonprofit workers in the Harrisburg metro area suggests that there are many opportunities for residents to work for an impact-driven organization.

3. Winston-Salem, NC

Average earnings for nonprofit workers in conjunction with low housing costs put Winston-Salem, North Carolina in the No. 3 spot on our list. In 2017, the average annual earnings for a nonprofit worker in Winston-Salem was $58,712, the 15th-highest amount of all 100 metro areas for which we considered data. With a median monthly rent of $730 and median monthly housing costs of $771, rent and housing costs represent 14.92% and 15.76% of the average earnings for a nonprofit worker, respectively. These are the lowest rates for both metrics in our study..

4. Boise, ID

Though only 8.99% of workers in Boise, Idaho are employed by a nonprofit, the five-year change in average earnings for nonprofit workers may entice more nonprofit workers to move there. From 2013 to 2017, average earnings for nonprofit workers increased by 17.58%, the sixth-highest rate for this metric overall. Additionally, the number of nonprofits in Boise increased by 25.14%, the 11th-highest rate for this metric overall and the second-largest increase of any area in our top 10.

5. New Haven-Milford, CT

Approximately 21.55% of working residents in New Haven-Milford, Connecticut work for 501(c)(3) establishments, the highest percentage for this metric of any area in our top 10 and fourth-highest overall. The average annual earnings for a nonprofit worker in New Haven-Milford were $66,354 in 2017, the highest amount in our top 10 and fifth-highest overall. Those looking to stretch their paycheck further in New Haven are in luck: it ranks third in our study of the most undervalued cities in America.