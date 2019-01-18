The Best Places to Retire in America Are All College Towns

Click through to see college towns that might be just right for your retirement .

Major cities have a wide range of amenities, but they’re also really pricey. You might be able to spend less in small towns , but they probably won’t offer everything you’re looking for. College towns are the perfect balance — they tend to feature a wider variety of cultural attractions, but many are also located in relatively small cities in inexpensive states.

Finding the right place to retire can be difficult. On the one hand, preparing to live on a fixed income and stretching your hard-won nest egg as far as you can has to be a priority. On the other, your golden years are supposed to be a time to really enjoy yourself.

East Lansing, Mich.

University: Michigan State University

The “ivy-covered halls” referred to in Michigan State’s alma mater “MSU Shadows” are part of what makes the campus so beautiful, but beyond the scenery, East Lansing has a lot to offer. You can attend concerts at the Wharton Center, visit the beautiful Horticultural Gardens or enjoy some ice cream at the MSU Dairy Store.

Madison, Wis.

University: University of Wisconsin

Outdoor life in Madison is lovely, with five lakes covering 15,000 acres and plenty of hiking and biking trails. There are fun events and culture to take in as well, from outdoor concerts like “Opera in the Park” at Garner Park to the Henry Vilas Zoo.

Oxford, Ohio

University: Miami University

If you just did a double-take at the presence of a Miami in Ohio, you should be aware that Miami University alumni are fond of pointing out that Miami was a university before Florida was a state. The university’s hometown since its founding in 1809 — Oxford — is scenic and beautiful, offers plenty to do for students and area residents alike, and is located in Ohio, where the median home price is just $130,300.

Athens, Ga.

University: University of Georgia

Harvard might be the first university founded in the United States, but the University of Georgia is fond of staking claim to the title of the first public university founded on these shores, in 1785. Retirees in the city have plenty to enjoy, like visiting its historic house museums or the Georgia Museum of Art.

Iowa City, Iowa

University: University of Iowa

Not only is the cost of living in Iowa below the national average, but Iowa City — home to the Hawkeyes — has a variety of attractions that can help make for an exciting retirement. You can look at 375 million-year-old fossils at the Devonian Fossil Gorge, visit the Museum of Natural History or even check out the beautiful migrating butterflies at the Monarch Festival.

Lincoln, Neb.

University: University of Nebraska

The home of the Cornhuskers, Lincoln is also one of the cheapest places to retire in America. But the lack of costs doesn’t mean a lack of things to do. Lincoln has plenty to offer, including the 57-foot-tall, multicolored Ascent Tower from artist Jun Kaneko or playing golf at the Hidden Valley Golf Club.

San Marcos, Texas

University: Texas State University

San Marcos is home to Texas State University, but there’s a lot more going on than just the university. San Marcos features a variety of attractions, from brewery tours to Dick’s Classic Garage Car Museum. And, if you’re interested in potentially opening a business and having a second career in retirement, Texas is the state to do it in.

Kalamazoo, Mich.

University: Western Michigan University

Kalamazoo is located in the one of the states with the lowest cost of living in the country, but retiring there isn’t just about saving money. The city is the home to Bell’s Brewery — named the best brewery in America by the American Homebrewer Association — in addition to the Kalamazoo Air Zoo, the Gilmore Car Museum and the W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary.

Lawrence, Kan.

University: University of Kansas

Whether it’s walking in the Prairie Park Nature Center, learning about the history of “Bleeding Kansas” at the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area or even using your newly acquired spare time to learn to play an instrument at the Americana Music Academy, the abundance to activities in Lawrence might have some retirees shouting, “Rock, chalk Jayhawk!”

Oxford, Miss.

University: University of Mississippi

Mississippi is home to the lowest cost of living in the country, making it an ideal spot to consider retiring to. And Oxford could be just the place to take advantage of those low costs, with live music at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts and the Powerhouse or independent bookstores like Square Books in William Faulkner’s hometown.