These are the best places to work in the UK, according to Glassdoor

Saman Javed
·2 min read
Two people at work (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Two people at work (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The best places to work in 2022 are those that listen to their employees and “put their people first”, according to a new report from Glassdoor.

The US-based website, which allows people to anonymously review employers across the world, has compiled a list of the 50 top places to work in the UK this year.

The annual list is based on feedback from UK workers who ranked their employers in several different categories. They completed a company review about their job, their work environment and employer over the past year.

They were also asked to share the best reasons to work for their employer, and any downsides.

In addition, participants rated their workplace on key attributes like whether there are ample career opportunities, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance and compensation and benefits.

Lastly, they were asked whether they would recommend their place of work to a friend.

Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor, said the results showed that the “world of work is rapidly evolving” under the pandemic.

“Now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations of employers. This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first,” Sutherland-Wong said.

“It’s inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

Of the top 50 places to work, tech companies dominated the list, taking 19 spots.

Software company ServiceNow was ranked the best place to work across the UK, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5.

Employees at the company said it had a fantastic culture, provided good opportunities for career advancement and excellent training.

Others on the top 10 list include management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, Adobe and Meta (Facebook).

The top 10 places to work in the UK in 2022

Here are all of the top places to work in 2022, and their rating. The full list of 50 companies can be found here.

  1. ServiceNow (4.6)

  2. AND Digital (4.6)

  3. Salesforce (4.6)

  4. Immediate Media Company (4.5)

  5. Abcam (4.5)

  6. McKinsey & Company (4.5)

  7. Adobe (4.5)

  8. VMware (4.5)

  9. Arm (4.5)

  10. Meta (4.5)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • People Are Sharing Signs Of A Toxic Workplace You Can Spot On Your First Day, And It's Useful AF

    Pro tip: Work should not COST anything for you.View Entire Post ›

  • "Stay Interviews" Are Coming. Here's What Workers Need To Know

    It's the next big trend in the Great Resignation era.View Entire Post ›

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Harsh Side Hustle Realities You Should Know About

    There are plenty of good reasons to go out and get yourself a side hustle. Not only might that second job help you pad your savings, pay off nagging debt, or fund your retirement nest egg, but having a backup income source might give you some peace of mind. Well, you might feel that way even more frequently once you start working a side hustle.

  • Working was pointless at best and 'degrading, humiliating and exploitative' at worst, says Reddit moderator behind the influential 'antiwork'

    In an interview with the Financial Times, Doreen Ford, a former retail-store worker, said most jobs "just don't make any sense."

  • How To Make Money Fast: 19 Proven Ways

    Whether you need to reel in your spending or just want to get ahead with your finances, consider picking up a side gig for extra cash flow. You can become a ride-share driver, take some online...

  • WWE rival sues over alleged illegal wrestling monopoly

    (Reuters) -World Wrestling Entertainment Inc was sued on Tuesday by a smaller rival that accused it of violating federal antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. MLW Media LLC accused WWE and its Chief Executive Vince McMahon of threatening content partners for doing business with MLW, to help protect its 85% share of the U.S. market for professional wrestling broadcasting rights. The Mamaroneck, New York-based plaintiff said WWE's interference in 2021 caused Vice TV to end talks to air new MLW content, and led to a 40% drop in ticket sales after Fox Corp's Tubi streaming service abandoned a licensing agreement the night before it was to be publicly announced.

  • I Didn't Invest Until Age 33. 5 Things I Did to Make Up for Lost Time

    No matter how frugal I was, my low paycheck and lingering debt from my college years didn't leave much extra money for investing. When I finally left that job after a decade, I had to face the reality: I was 33 years old with absolutely zero retirement savings. If you haven't started investing yet or, like me, you're getting a late start, it's not too late.

  • 5 Signs Your Job Is Not Worth the Money—and How to Find One That Is

    Sometimes, the amount on that paycheck just doesn't make up for the difficulties you're having at work.

  • People Who Left Their Jobs During The Great Resignation, Tell Us What Led You To Quit

    Gimme all the deets!View Entire Post ›

  • As costs soar, some Japanese companies do the unthinkable: raise prices

    Premium telescopes, violin bows and speciality paper are bucking a deflationary trend that has defined Japan for decades - all have had their prices hiked by companies confident they can charge more without losing business. Years of stagnant prices and wages have made Japan Inc nervous about charging more for fear of alienating shoppers and losing market share. While the overall rise in prices is still modest, more firms are opting for increases, led by market leaders often with speciality products, as commodities and transport costs soar due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a weakening yen makes fuel and imports costly.

  • The labor shortage means employers are less concerned than they were about gaps in resumes, a career strategist says

    And that's good news for anyone who's seeking to return to work after time away, according to Stacie Haller of ResumeBuilder.com.

  • Incoming CEO at Southwest Air faces numerous challenges

    Robert Jordan will inherit a long list of challenges when he becomes the sixth CEO of Southwest Airlines, which is struggling to recover from a pandemic that battered its finances and left it a much smaller company. After thousands of employees left in 2020, staffing shortages contributed to high numbers of canceled and delayed flights on Southwest last summer and again in October. Jordan joined Southwest in 1988 and rose through a series of finance and strategy jobs, including overseeing the $1.4 billion acquisition of AirTran Airways in 2011.

  • Judge greenlights grocery store lawsuit after employee dies of COVID-19

    A Prince George's County judge is giving the green light as part of a lawsuit against a local supermarket after the parents of a grocery store worker sued, claiming their daughter died after contracting COVID-19 on the job.

  • Cardi B’s STD Libel Trial Begins in Georgia: Rapper ‘Probably Has a Pretty Good Shot’

    The rapper hopes to convince jurors that a YouTube blogger defamed her with "malicious" posts claiming Cardi worked as a prostitute, used cocaine, and had herpes and HPV

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Putin's (natural) gaslighting of Europe

    European natural gas prices continue to go nuts, as the market has become a theater in the growing conflict between Russia and the West.Why it matters: Russia is increasingly seen as treating its energy assets as political tools, rather than mere sources of revenue, upending a market once driven largely by basic questions of supply and demand. For now, that geopolitical game of chess is squeezing the balance sheets of Europe's energy companies and ordinary consumers.Get market news worthy of you

  • Westlake school district faces lawsuit from parent over diversity and inclusion initiative

    The lawsuit alleges that the school board violated the state’s open meetings act.

  • Texas posts new job opening that could be connected to Gary Patteron’s future role

    Will Gary Patterson join Texas as the "special assistant" to Steve Sarkisian?

  • China Coal Falls to Lowest in 2022 as Indonesia Releases Cargoes

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese coal futures fell to the lowest level this year after Indonesia allowed some cargoes to leave ports as it considers lifting a temporary ban on exports of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infect