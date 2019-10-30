Best Places for Women Entrepreneurs – 2019 Edition



The number of women-owned businesses in the U.S. has increased in recent years, which could be encouraging news for other women who are still building up the resources to start new ventures. According to data from the Census Bureau’s 2016 Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs, there were more than 1.1 million women-owned businesses in the 50 largest metro areas in 2016, up 2.8% from the year prior. However, as a percentage of total businesses, the representation of female-owned businesses remains low. In 2016, women owned only 20% of all employer businesses nationwide. Given that low percentage of women-owned businesses, SmartAsset looked at some of the best places for female entrepreneurs in this study in order to determine where women-owned businesses may be more likely to survive and grow.



To find the best places in the U.S. for women entrepreneurs, we used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs and 1-year American Community Survey. We considered eight factors that may influence a woman’s success in starting a new business. For more information on our data sources and how we created the final rankings, check out our Data and Methodology section below.

Key Findings

The West Coast is conducive to female entrepreneurship. Four of the metro areas in our top 10 places for women entrepreneurs are on the West Coast. They are Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim and Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro.

Though percentages of women-owned businesses in most metro areas are close to the national average of 20%, they significantly drop when considering only businesses with 500 or more employees. Though only 7.07% of businesses with at least 500 employees are owned by women in New Orleans-Metairie, Louisiana, this is the highest percentage for this metric across all metro areas we studied.

1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

The Minneapolis metro area has a favorable environment for women looking to start a business. Close to 85% of businesses had profits or broke even in 2016, and according to the Kauffman Indicators of Entrepreneurship report, 83.9% of startups are still active after one year in the state of Minnesota. Both of these are top-three rates. Additionally, women-owned businesses are already prominent in this metro area, meaning that women looking to start a business will have other women entrepreneurs in their community. Data from 2016 shows that of the total 72,274 employer businesses located in the Minneapolis metro area, 14,132 were women-owned, the 14th-highest number for this metric of all 50 metro areas for which we considered data. Those looking to work at startups can also benefit here, as Minneapolis ranks seventh in our study on the best cities for young professionals.

2. Austin-Round Rock, TX

Both new businesses and women-owned businesses are common in the Austin metro area. In 2016, 6.05% of businesses were formed within the previous three years, and 22.75% of businesses were owned by women. Compared to the other metro areas in our study, Austin-Round Rock ranks fifth and sixth, respectively, on those two metrics. The high percentages of both new businesses and women-owned businesses are promising indicators for female entrepreneurs. The workforce at women-owned startups can also take advantage of the fact that Austin ranks No. 2 in our study on the best cites for renters.

3. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

The Denver metro area had the lowest unemployment rate for women of any metro area in 2017, at 3.1%. And for those who aren’t satisfied pursuing the fast-growing jobs for women as mere employees, the Denver metro has high percentages of new and women-owned businesses, suggesting an encouraging environment for female entrepreneurs. Almost 6% of businesses in 2016 were formed within the previous three years, and 23.56% of businesses were owned by women.

Although 23.56% of businesses were women-owned in 2016, that number drops significantly when we consider only businesses with 500 or more employees. The Annual Survey of Entrepreneurs reports that only 1.67% of Denver-area businesses with more than 500 employees were female-owned in 2016, suggesting that women may have more difficulty in scaling their businesses there than in the other largest metro areas.