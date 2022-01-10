The Best Portable Breast Pumps of 2022

An image of a woman using a breast pump.

It's one thing to pump in the comfort of your home, but at some point during your breastfeeding journey, you may find the need to pump on the go. If that's the case, a portable breast pump can make all the difference. These options are lighter, more streamlined, and easier to use away from home—meaning you can continue providing milk for your baby even when life calls you elsewhere.

Are you in the market for a portable breast pump? We've rounded up some of our favorite portable breast pumps on the market today, whether you're looking for a workhorse with a discreet tote or the lightest pump out there. Check out our list if you know you'll be traveling or returning to work soon.

The Best Portable Breast Pumps

Elvie Stride

As one of the newer portable breast pumps on the market, the Elvie Stride works in tandem with an app that stores tons of information about your pumping history. It's also completely hands free—simply place the Elvie inside your nursing bra and clip the motor to your clothes. Noise reduction technology gives you a quiet on-the-go experience that's second to none. As a bonus, it's available through many insurance providers.

Elvie Stride Portable Breast Pump

Medela Freestyle Flex

Medela has become the gold standard when it comes to breast pumps, and the Freestyle Flex doesn't disappoint as a portable option. There's no need to worry about finding an outlet, since the Freestyle handles up to 2 hours on a full charge. And because the uber-quiet machine allows for discrete pumping, it's ideal to bring anywhere you'd like a little privacy.

Medela Freestyle Flex Breast Pump

Willow Wearable Breast Pump

There's no greater flexibility for the superhero task of pumping milk than a system that allows for in-bra pumping. If that's what you're looking for, consider the innovative Willow wearable breast pump. A completely spill-proof milk bag that tucks neatly inside the pump means you can practically pump while you're upside down! Okay, maybe you'll never need to do that, but you never know, right?

Willow Portable Breast Pump

Philips AVENT Manual Breast Pump

In order to pump the most milk possible, you need a breast pump that closely mimics your baby's suckling motions. The manual Philip's AVENT uses patented "Natural Motion Technology" to do just that. By combining suction and nipple stimulation, you'll be able to express milk more effectively. A softly cushioned perimeter allows for ultimate comfort while pumping, and the compact, lightweight design means you can pack this handy companion in just about any bag.

Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

Medela Pump-in-Style Advanced Breast Pump with Tote

If you need a portable pump that really packs a punch, the Medela Pump-in-Style Advanced might be the right choice for you. This bestselling pump comes with a handy yet discreet black tote that expertly holds everything you need to pump for the entire day. The Pump-in-Style incorporates Medela's patented 2-Phase Expression Technology, which stimulates more letdown, resulting in more milk.

Medela Pump in Style Portable Breast Pump

Spectra S1 Plus

For a streamlined pump-on-the-go experience, the lightweight and compact Spectra S1 Plus tops the list. Free of bells and whistles that can complicate things and add weight, the Spectra gets the job done quickly and efficiently. It also boasts a rechargeable battery and either single or double pumping capacity, making it is a popular choice for portable breast pumps.

Spectra S1 Portable Breast Pump

Medela New Harmony Manual Breast Pump

The Medela New Harmony Manual Breast Pump is an all-in-one solution for manual milk pumping. Closely mimicking your baby's suckling motions, it's a great option if you've struggled with manual breast pumps in the past. A super-soft rim and a unique 105-degree angle allows for maximum comfort while you pump.