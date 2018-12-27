Best Post-Christmas and New Year's Sales for 2018

Maybe the gifts you were hoping to receive weren't under the tree this year. Or perhaps, after weeks of shopping for others, you're looking forward to shopping for yourself. Luckily, the span between Christmas and New Year's Day (and even into January) is a great time to shop. Retailers run specials to entice those already in stores returning gifts and clear unsold Christmas decor off the shelves.

These are the best post-Christmas sales to shop in the remaining days of 2018.

-- Big Lots

-- Bloomingdale's

-- Dillard's

-- Express

-- GameStop

-- Home Depot

-- Kohl's

-- Macy's

-- Mattress Firm

-- Old Navy

-- Overstock.com

-- Target

-- Walmart

Read on for more information on the deals, discounts and price cuts offered in end-of-the-year sale.

Big Lots. The biggest perk of the Big Lots end-of-year sale is that it's not item-specific. Through New Year's Eve, check the site for the discount codes to get $10 off orders of $50 or more, $20 off orders of $100 or more, $40 off orders of $200 or more and $100 off orders of $500 or more. Plus, during the sale, you'll find clearance toys and Christmas items up to 50 percent off.

Bloomingdale's. Through the first week of January, get up to 75 percent off select items. Check the Bloomingdale's site for details about which items are included in the sale.

Dillard's. The department store throws a much-anticipated one-day New Year sale on Jan. 1. In previous years, it's offered up to 50 percent off designer purses and various fashions. Don't want to wait? Through Dec. 30, get 40 percent off select boots and booties.

Express. Need to pick up a New Year's Eve party outfit? Express is offering up to 60 percent off women's dresses and men's pants through Jan. 5, plus extra savings on clearance items. Check the site for specifics.

GameStop. Shop the Winter Sale through Jan. 1. Online shoppers only can get a $50 GameStop gift card with the purchase of an Xbox One or Xbox One X. Online and in-store shoppers can buy two pre-owned games and get the third free.

Home Depot. Planning on replacing your furniture or redecorating in 2019? Home Depot is marking down a slew of items for the entire month of January. Deals include up to 25 percent off storage furniture, 30 percent off select kitchen and living room furniture and up to 60 percent off select entertainment furniture. Check the Home Depot website to see which specific items are included in the sale.

Kohl's. Visit the Kohl's website through New Year's Day to get a promo code that's good for 20 percent off home purchases. Plus, get up to 70 percent off through New Year's Day during the After Christmas Stock Up sale. The sale includes clothing, bedding, jewelry and more.

Macy's. Through Jan. 1, use promo code JOY to get an extra 15 percent off select items. Valid items are marked on the Macy's website and span nearly all of the store's departments. Or use code JOY25 to get $10 off a purchase of $25 or more through Jan. 1.

Mattress Firm. Mattress stores are known for throwing sales when shoppers have an extra day off work, and the Mattress Firm end-of-year sale runs until Jan. 8. You'll find the requisite king-for-the-price-of-a-queen deals. Or opt for a free adjustable base, up to a value of $699, with any purchase of $599 or more.

Old Navy. Through New Year's Day, get up to 75 percent off clearance items. At this time of year, clearance clothing is generally a mix of summer and fall styles, so get a head start on next year's wardrobe -- and find much more affordable prices than you'll find when shopping in season.

Overstock.com. Through the first week of January, Overstock is discounting various home items. Get up to 25 percent off mattresses, up to 30 percent off area rugs and up to 40 percent off chandeliers.

Target. Through Dec. 29, Target is offering sales on various products across the whole store. Find up to $100 off vacuums, up to 25 percent off storage and up to 50 percent off artificial trees, clothing and shoes.

Walmart. Walmart is holding a year-end sale through New Year's Eve that offers up to 50 percent of clearance clothing, toys and holiday decor.

