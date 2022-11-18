The 8 Best Poultry Shears to Cut Through Any Bird

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Poultry connoisseurs will attest that the best way to roast a bird is to spatchcock it first. Cutting out the backbone—while a little gruesome—guarantees a juicy breast, legs that are cooked all the way through and skin that’s perfectly crispy. Of course, deboning is not the easiest thing to do, especially if you haven’t got the right tool at hand.

More from Robb Report

That’s where poultry shears come in. A cut above your standard kitchen scissors, these clippers are designed to slice through bird carcasses both big and small, from the smallest of spatchcocks to the fattest of turkeys. Unfortunately, some of the shears on the market are about as useful as those plastic scissors your toddler has.

To make sure you get the best, we’ve plucked the best poultry shears that can handle all types of bird bones. With these scissors, you’ll be spatchcocking like a pro in no time.

These OXO scissors are shaped so effectively that it’ll leave very little strain on your hands. The razor-sharp stainless sleeve blades—with notches on the edge—curve and tapper, which means you’re able to cut through the skin and bone with the utmost precision. Also, the handle is designed to keep any potential slipping at a bare minimum.

Buy Now on OXO: $28

Sharp: This is what best describes these poultry scissors. Which should come as no surprise, considering that they’re made by Global Knives, a brand noted for its sleek designs made of hygienic, one-piece stainless steel that, of course, can cut through any bird.

Buy Now on Wayfair: $100

Straightforward and practical, these poultry shears feature a tough-as-nails 3.5-inch serrated steel blade and a specially designed handle that will see you break down any bird with ease. The shears are spring-loaded so you get maximum slicing force with minimal effort. The locking mechanism is easy to engage and disengage (and doesn’t get in the way), so you can go to town on that chicken safely.

Story continues

Buy Now on Saks Fifth Avenue: $100

These poultry shears from William Sonoma may look simple, but they can cut through meat and bone with no fuss. This is because they’re designed with a spring that’ll allow you to press down on any surface with ease. And they’re also compact, taking up little space in your cabinet.

Buy Now on William Sonoma: $35

If you’re in the market for something heavy-duty, look no further than Kunifu. Prime example: The brand’s poultry scissors, which feature blades made of 3 mm Japanese steel (meaning that they’re top-quality) and ergonomic gripped handles that’ll cut through the toughest surfaces.

Buy Now on Wayfair: $27

Mercer Culinary’s poultry shears are the epitome of quality. Forged from high carbon steel, they are sturdy, stylish and will stand the test of time. Spanning 9.5 inches, the scissors feature a fine-toothed curved blade that slices through birds in a breeze. They also have textured handles that ensure a nice, secure grip. The spring-loaded mechanism, meanwhile, ensures your hands don’t fatigue too much while cutting. One small drawback is that you’ll have to handwash these shears.

Buy Now on Amazon: $35

Just like a Swiss Army Knife, this pair of poultry shears packs several tools into one seamless design. You can cut through bones in a cinch, chop up veggies, peel fruits, scrape fish scales and even open a beer. Crafted from the same stainless steel as most high-quality chef knives, the blade is not only supremely sharp but also resistant to rusting and corrosion. The heavy-duty scissors have a large textured handgrip to keep your hand secure while cutting. Plus, you can detach the blade to clean thoroughly.

Buy Now on Amazon: $20

These all-steel poultry shears are stylish, versatile and super sharp. The ergonomic handle is suitable for left- and right-handed people and is slip-proof thanks to a “grasp and hold” design. But what really sets this pair of scissors apart is the ingenious two-in-one blade design that allows you to complete two of the most essential tasks relating to poultry: snip and trim through skin and cleave through bone. They’re also extremely hygienic, as there is no chance of bacteria sticking to the stainless steel.

Buy Now on Amazon: $23

Robb Report stands for luxury without compromise, and is synonymous around the world with the best of the best. For over 40 years, our magazine has helped discerning readers find products that meet those exacting standards. We\'re proud to continue that tradition by recommending the very best cookware, technology, home goods and other life essentials to meet your needs.

1. Tansung Poultry Shears

Just like a Swiss Army Knife, this pair of poultry shears packs several tools into one seamless design. You can cut through bones in a cinch, chop up veggies, peel fruits, scrape fish scales and even open a beer. Crafted from the same stainless steel as most high-quality chef knives, the blade is not only supremely sharp but also resistant to rusting and corrosion. The heavy-duty shears have a large textured handgrip to keep your hand secure while cutting. Plus, you can detach the blade to clean thoroughly.

Tansung Poultry Shears

Tansung Poultry Shears

Buy Now

2. J.A. Henckels Poultry Shears

Straightforward and practical, these poultry shears feature a tough-as-nails 3.5-inch serrated steel blade and a specially designed handle that will see you break down any bird with ease. The shears are spring-loaded so you get maximum slicing force with minimal effort. The locking mechanism is easy to engage and disengage (and doesn't get in the way), so you can go to town on that chicken safely.

J.A. Henckels Poultry Shears

J.A. Henckels Poultry Shears

Buy Now

3. Silver Armadillo Poultry Shears

These all-steel poultry shears are stylish, versatile and super sharp. The ergonomic handle is suitable for left- and right-handed people and is slip-proof thanks to a “grasp and hold” design. But what really sets this pair of shears apart is the ingenious two-in-one blade design that allows you to complete two of the most essential tasks relating to poultry: snip and trim through skin and cleave through bone. They're also extremely hygienic as there is no chance of bacteria sticking to the stainless steel.

Silver Armadillo Poultry Scissors

Silver Armadillo Poultry Shears

Buy Now

4. Mercer Culinary Poultry Shears

Mercer Culinary’s poultry shears are the epitome of quality. Forged from high carbon steel, they are sturdy, stylish and will stand the test of time. Spanning 9.5 inches, the scissors feature a fine-toothed curved blade that slices through birds in a breeze. They also have textured handles that ensure a nice, secure grip. The spring-loaded mechanism, meanwhile, ensures your hands don’t fatigue too much while cutting. One small drawback is that you’ll have to handwash these shears.

Mercer Poultry Shears

Mercer Culinary Poultry Shears

Buy Now

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

2/17/22 - MLu added - Add click to read article - bottom of article

Click here to read the full article.