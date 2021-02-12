All the best Presidents Day sale events to shop this weekend

Melissa Lee, Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Presidents Day 2021 may be a weekend away, but the Presidents Day sale events have already begun! It seems as though there are incredible savings happening at nearly every well-known retailer, ranging from discounts on appliances at Best Buy to mattresses markdowns at Nectar and apparel price cuts at Nordstrom. That means regardless of what you’re searching for this holiday weekend, you’ll be able to find some amazing deals.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

To save you some precious shopping time, we’ve already compiled a list of the best Presidents Day promotions across the web. Keep scrolling to enjoy these seasonal sales to the fullest.

The best Presidents Day sale events to shop right now

Mattresses and bedding

Purchasing a brand-new mattress isn't an investment to taken lightly, but when there are tons of Presidents Day sales on much-loved beds, it's kind of hard to resist. This weekend, you can not only save on our all-time favorite boxed mattress, our No.1 pick for bed sheets are on sale if you need bedding to match. At some retailers, you'll even receive free accessories with select buys. Keep scrolling to discover the best places to buy a mattress this holiday.

Amerisleep: This Presidents Day, you can save a solid 30% on Amerisleep’s mattresses and receive two free pillows (!) with coupon code PRES30 at checkout. We’re huge fans of the Amerisleep AS3 12-inch memory foam mattress, typically from $1,149 and now from $804, thanks to its sturdy core via a soft upper layer. It was super firm, so if support is what you're after, this is a great option. (If you're a bigger fan of plushy, soft beds, however, this likely isn't your mattress). You can shop this sale through Sunday, February 14.

Avocado: Shop Avocado’s Presidents Day sale by entering promo code FLAG200 to save $200 on select mattresses or GREEN100 to save $100 on hybrid mattresses. You can also snag the brand’s mid-century bed frame at $300 off, while other select frames are $150 off, no promo code needed. Lastly, when you purchase a green or vegan mattress, you can enter code 2FREEPILLOWS at checkout to receive two green, molded latex, yoga meditation, toddler or mini pillows free of charge. The retailer’s holiday sale ends Monday, February 22.

Awara: Purchase one of Reviewed readers’ favorite mattresses, the Awara organic latex hybrid mattress, at $300 off and receive $499 in free accessories with your purchase. The bed normally sells from $1,299, but is currently discounted down to $999.

Beautyrest: Through Monday, March 1, save up to $300 at Beautyrest’s Presidents Day sale by shopping its Black, Black hybrid or Harmony Lux carbon mattresses.

Buffy: Through Monday, February 15, you'll get 15% off sitewide when you enter coupon code LOVEBUFFY15 at checkout. You can use the promo on one of our favorite comforters, the Buffy Cloud, which we adored for its fluffy-yet-lightweight feel.

Brooklinen: Save 15% sitewide at Brooklinen right now with no promo code needed. This discount includes our all-time favorite sheets, the Brooklinen Luxe Core sheets, which normally retail from $139 but are marked down to $118.15 during this Presidents Day sale. Save through Wednesday, February 17.

Leesa: Get up to $400 off on Leesa mattresses and snag two free pillows with your purchase. We recommend the Leesa Hybrid (once $999, on sale from $849) a.k.a. our pick for the best upgrade mattress, because of its super comfortable design and impressive balance between firmness and softness.

Nectar: You can purchase our all-time favorite mattress in a box, the Nectar mattress, from $499, and receive up to $399 worth of free accessories (a mattress protector, a sheet set and premium pillows) this holiday (note that for twin sizes, you'll receive $299 in accessories—the mattress protector, a sheet set and one pillow instead of two). In testing, we adored the Nectar mattress for its impressive balance between firmness and plushness, while its lighter-than-average weight and minimal motion transfer were bonuses.

Serta: Through Monday, March 1, Serta shoppers can save up to $400 on the brand’s iComfort hybrid mattress. The bed usually retails from $809, but is now on sale from $609.

Simmons: Shop Simmons’ holiday sale and save 10% sitewide.

Puffy: You can head to Puffy to save $300 on the brand's mattresses, including one of our top picks, the Puffy Lux, which we loved for its super-soft feel and lack of temperature retention. ThIS bed normally sells from $1,445 but is currently on sale from $1,145. Better yet, with any mattress purchase, you'll receive a free pillow, too!

Tempur-Pedic: At Tempur-Pedic, you can save up to $500 on the company’s array of premium mattresses, 30% on the Tempur-Cloud mattress or snag 40% off on Tempur toppers (the Tempur-Topper supreme, once $299 and now on sale from $179.40, is among our favorites). You’ll also receive a free gift worth $300 with any mattress purchase, all through Monday, February 15.

Tuft & Needle: Nab 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off all Tuft & Needle mattresses from now until Monday, February 15. We recommend our pick for the best-valued mattress-in-a-box, the Tuft & Needle original, once priced from $350 and now down to $297.50.

Clothing, shoes and accessories

Shop &#39;til you (virtually) drop.
Shop 'til you (virtually) drop.

If apparel sales are what you're after, you can shop Presidents Day sales galore this weekend at spots such as Nordstrom and Anthropologie, all without hurting your wallet (too much, anyway).

didas: Snag 25% off sitewide when you use the code 25SALE through Tuesday, February 16.

Anthropologie: Boho shoppers can take an extra 50% off Anthropologie’s already-discounted clearance section and nab free shipping on orders more than $50 for this weekend only.

Bloomingdale's: Save 60 to 70% on clearance items marked with "extra 50% off clearance" through Monday, February 15. You'll also get 30 to 50% off a selection of "wear-now" styles.

Coach: Use promo code EXTRA20 at checkout to save an additional 20% on select sale items through Sunday, February 28.

Coach Outlet: Leather handbags are up for grabs at 75% off at Coach Outlet right now, and you can even save an extra 15% off on February favorites with promo code FEB15 at checkout. You can also shave an additional 15% on select shoes with the code TAKE15, al through Tuesday, February 15.

GlassesUSA: Buy one pair of glasses or sunglasses and get one free with coupon code BOGOFREE excluding premium and discounted frames. You'll also get free shipping.

J.Crew: Get 30% off your purchase with code SPRING through Wednesday, February 16.

Levi’s: This Presidents Day weekend only, you can enter coupon code PREZ30 to save 30% sitewide and even snag an extra 40% off sale items.

Michael Kors: The fashion designer is offering an additional 20% off clearance items when you use coupon code PRES20 through Tuesday, February 16.

Nordstrom: From now until Sunday, February 21, tons of apparel and accessories have been discounted by up to 50% off at Nordstrom for the store's big winter sale, plus, you'll get free shipping and returns to boot.

Nordstrom Rack: Get an additional 25% off marked clearance items through Monday, February 15.

REI: Shop REI’s massive winter clearance sale on all-things outdoors to save up to 50% on gear from brands such as Patagonia and The North Face.

UGG Closet: Shop major markdowns on UGG shoes at UGG Closet through Tuesday, February 16.

Under Armour: The site is offering up to 50% off on outlet styles and free shipping on orders more than $60 from now until Monday, February 15.

Appliances

Appliance sales are live at customer-loved retailers, such as AJ Madison and Best Buy.
Appliance sales are live at customer-loved retailers, such as AJ Madison and Best Buy.

With so much time spent at home, maybe you've been dying to upgrade your washer and dryer set or your dishwasher won't stop making weird noises. Regardless of what you're in the market for, there's guaranteed to be a discount on it this holiday weekend. Below, check out some customer-loved spots that are offering awesome appliance deals this Presidents Day.

AJ Madison: The trusty retailer is offering savings of up to 40% and free shipping on washers and dryers, refrigerators, ovens and more

Appliances Connection: The aptly named one-stop-shop for all-things appliances is running tons—and we mean tons—of deals this Presidents Day. Save up to 20% on washer and dryer pairs, up to 30% on grills and even has a buy one, get another free deal going on on Viking appliances.

Best Buy: From now through Monday, February 15, you can shop discounted appliances galore at Best Buy.

The Home Depot: Through Wednesday, February 24, you can shop to save on furniture, kitchen packages, laundry sets, small appliances and more.

Samsung: Shop Samsung's Presidents Day sale through Sunday, February 14, to save on a bunch of high-tech appliances.

Sharp: Sharp’s Presidents Day sale, which is running through Saturday, February 27, includes markdowns on wall ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers and more.

Home

Snag budget-friendly home goods this Presidents Day.
Snag budget-friendly home goods this Presidents Day.

Believe it or not, spring is just around the bend. Between the season change and the savings events to be found on home goods right now, it's the perfect time to give your space a much-needed refresh. Get more furniture, décor, cookware and more for less below.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Shop Bed Bath & Beyond’s Presidents Day savings event to snag bedding, bath and kitchen items at up to 20% off through Monday, February 15.

Burrow: The internet-loved retailer is running an awesome holiday sale this year. From now until Sunday, February 21, you can use promo code POTUS at checkout to save 10% on orders up to $1,799, $200 off with $1,800, $250 off $2,200, $300 off $2,600, $400 off $3,000 or $500 of $4,000 or more.

Kohl’s: Through Monday, February 15, tons of home goods are on sale at Kohl’s. You can even save an extra 15% off on select products when you use code TAKE15. (Check out our top picks from the sale here.) Shoppers will also receive $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent, which can be redeemed between Tuesday, February 16 to Sunday, February 21.

Our Place: The site best known for its incredible Always Pan, which we found to be insanely useful, since it can fry, sauté, steam, braise, boil and more. The retailer is currently offering a weekend-long surprise sale on it when you use promo code MAGIC30 to drop it from $145 to $115.

Overstock: With savings of up to 70% and free shipping on every order, Overstock’s blowout Presidents Day sale is one you won’t want to miss.

Wayfair: Shop Wayfair’s huge Presidents Day clearance event to save up to 70% on mattresses, bedding, furniture and more.

Beauty

Clinique: Save 20% on your order when you enter promo code LOVEFEST at checkout. Plus, when you spend more than $55, you can pick out a free full-size item, completely free of charge.

Macy's: Receive a free seven-piece gift from Lancôme when you spend $39.50 on the brand. If you spend $80, you'll nab three extra skincare essentials, and, if you spend more than $125, you can choose a full-size face cleanser for free. Read more here.

Sephora: Snag makeup, skincare and more for up to 50% off with free shipping when you enter promo code FREESHIP through Monday, February 15.

Tech

Save on tech from HP, Best Buy and more.
Save on tech from HP, Best Buy and more.

This holiday weekend is also a great opportunity to save on tech, especially if your computer, router or general work-from-home setup has been lagging. Whether you're hunting down a basic Chromebook or a do-it-all laptop, you can nab IT all for less.

Best Buy: This holiday weekend, Best Buy isn’t just offering discounts on appliances—tons of top-rated tech products are on sale for less, too! Check out deals on everything from smart TVs to laptops and tablets through Monday, February 15.

HP: If you’re in the market for a brand-new laptop or desktop, head over to HP’s Presidents Day sale, where tech is up to 45% off (free shipping is available on every order, too!)

Lenovo: Snag Lenovo laptops at up to 68% off with free shipping to boot.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Presidents Day sale 2021: Save big on appliances, mattresses and more

Latest Stories

  • Pelosi wants to award Capitol Police officers Congressional Gold Medal: 'They are martyrs for democracy'

    A day after chilling new video footage of the Jan. 6 attack was presented at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to give Congress's highest civilian honor to officers who protected lawmakers.

  • HBCUs set fundraising records in a year when alumni like Kamala Harris have risen to new heights

    For America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities it has been a banner year.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump will be convicted by history, right?Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • U.S. judge orders detention for alleged Proud Boy who blames Trump for Capitol riots

    A federal judge on Wednesday ordered an alleged member of the far-right Proud Boys be detained pending trial over his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, even as the man's attorney tried to pin the blame for the riots on former President Donald Trump. Dominic Pezzola, also known as "Spaz," is one of at least six alleged Proud Boys facing criminal charges stemming from the insurrection by Trump's supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which left 5 people dead and interrupted Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • White House deputy press secretary reportedly threatened to 'destroy' reporter

    TJ Ducklo, White House deputy press secretary, reportedly threatened to "destroy" a reporter pursuing a story about his relationship. After the Biden aide earlier this week was revealed to be dating Alexi McCammond, a political journalist for Axios, Vanity Fair reported that Ducklo tried to intimidate Politico reporter Tara Palmeri while she was pursuing a story about the relationship, threatening to ruin her reputation if she published it. "I will destroy you," Ducklo reportedly threatened in a phone call with Palmeri. Ducklo also made "derogatory and misogynistic" comments toward Palmeri, Vanity Fair writes, such as by claiming she was only writing about the relationship because she's "jealous" that another man "wanted to f---" McCammond "and not you." The comments reportedly prompted "tense meetings" between Politico editors and the White House, and Ducklo subsequently told Palmeri he was "sorry he lost his cool," the report says. But he also reportedly "did not delve into any specifics or apologize for threatening and sexually harassing the reporter." Read more at Vanity Fair. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump will be convicted by history, right?Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • Alabama seeks to be 1st state to execute an inmate this year

    Alabama would be the first state to carry out an execution this year if allowed to proceed with plans to put an inmate to death late Thursday for the shotgun slaying of a woman decades ago. It was unclear if the scheduled execution of Willie B. Smith III would proceed late Thursday night. The state faces a midnight deadline to administer the death penalty, but around 10 p.m. CDT the U.S. Supreme Court had not ruled on the state's request to lift a lower court stay and injunction blocking the execution from taking place.

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

    U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. On Thursday, Biden told a bipartisan group of U.S. senators at a meeting on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure the United States must raise its game in the face of the Chinese challenge.

  • At least 6 dead in 133-car pileup in Fort Worth, Texas

    At least six people were killed and 65 others hospitalized in a massive wreck on I-35 in Forth Worth, Texas, early Thursday. Three of the hospitalized people are in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. In all, 133 cars, trucks, vans, and 18-wheelers collided in the express lane amid icy weather. "The scene we saw today is one really unlike one probably any of us have ever seen and one we pray to God we never see again," said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. First responders had to use hydraulic tools to remove some people from their vehicles, and as they worked their way through the wreckage, medics marked the vehicles they searched to avoid duplicative efforts as they hurried to get people out of the sub-freezing temperatures. "I was looking in my rearview mirror and it was like watching the hand of God move these cars up around me in the ice," a driver named Shane, who stopped just short of the pileup, told the Star-Telegram. When he got out of his car on the highway, he added, "it was literally like stepping on an ice rink." There were other deadly crashes in Texas as a frigid storm created icy conditions from Texas to southern New Jersey. In Austin, five people were sent to the hospital from a 26-car pileup, USA Today reports, and three people were killed in two crashes in Dallas late Wednesday and Thursday, one of them involving 18 vehicles. The storm also knocked out power to along the 1,500-mile stretch of storm, and 66,000 customers in Texas, 41,000 in Kentucky, and 31,000 in West Virginia were still without power late Thursday, USA Today says. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostTrump will be convicted by history, right?Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

  • Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A judge on Thursday refused prosecutors’ request to issue a new arrest warrant for an 18-year-old from Illinois accused of killing two people during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer. Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger alleged that Kyle Rittenhouse failed to update his address when he moved out of his Antioch apartment in November, amounting to a bail violation. In addition to a new arrest warrant, Binger asked Judge Bruce Schroeder to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000.

  • WH Official Threatened Reporter over Story on His Relationship, Accused Her of Sexual Jealousy

    A White House official threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after she pursued a story on the official’s relationship with a different reporter at Axios, Vanity Fair revealed on Friday. Palmeri reached out to Axios reporter Alexi McCammond on January 20 to ask for comment on McCammond’s relationship with incoming Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo. A male Politico reporter reached out to Ducklo for comment, but Ducklo subsequently called Palmeri and, in an off-the-record conversation, threatened to ruin her reputation if the story was published. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo told Palmeri, sources familiar with the incident reported to Vanity Fair. Ducklo then accused Palmeri of being “jealous” that an unidentified man “wanted to f***” McCammond “and not you,” and also alleged that Palmeri was “jealous” of his own relationship with McCammond. The altercation sparked conversations between senior Politico staff and White House officials, including Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and adviser Anita Dunn. Senior White House officials acknowledged that Ducklo’s behavior was inappropriate, but also accused Palmeri of breaking her agreement with Ducklo to speak off the record. Ducklo sent Palmeri a general apology for losing his temper. Psaki announced on Friday, several hours after the Vanity Fair story broke, that Ducklo would be suspended without pay for one week. “In addition to his initial apology, [Ducklo] has sent [Palmeri] a personal note expressing his profound regret,” Psaki said in a statement. “He has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.” On January 21, one day after Ducklo’s altercation with Palmeri, President Biden told political appointees at a virtual swearing-in ceremony, “If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.” Ducklo’s and McCammond’s relationship was profiled in People magazine earlier this week. The People story dropped hours after Politico reached out to the White House for comment on the relationship — a chain of events that was subsequently noted in Politico‘s Playbook. The Biden administration has promised a change from the Trump administration’s frequently adversarial relationship with the media. Various reporters expressed disappointment after publication of the report on Ducklo’s comments. “I’ve taken a lot of flak from Donald Trump and his underlings for my reporting: legal threats, name-calling, physical removal from campaign events. I don’t recall personally encountering anything quite so vicious as the phone call described here,” Politico national correspondent Ben Schreckinger commented on Twitter.

  • Anger as Trump lawyer says Antifa leader was first Capitol rioter arrested and first to be let go

    Michael T van Der Veen’s claim quickly and strongly debunked

  • San Bernardino terrorist's mother sentenced for document shredding

    The mother of one of the shooters who carried out a 2015 terror attack in San Bernardino, Calif., was sentenced Thursday to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for shredding a document used to plan the massacre that killed 14 people and wounded 22.