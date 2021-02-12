All the best Presidents Day sale events to shop this weekend

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Presidents Day 2021 may be a weekend away, but the Presidents Day sale events have already begun! It seems as though there are incredible savings happening at nearly every well-known retailer, ranging from discounts on appliances at Best Buy to mattresses markdowns at Nectar and apparel price cuts at Nordstrom. That means regardless of what you’re searching for this holiday weekend, you’ll be able to find some amazing deals.

To save you some precious shopping time, we’ve already compiled a list of the best Presidents Day promotions across the web. Keep scrolling to enjoy these seasonal sales to the fullest.

The best Presidents Day sale events to shop right now

Mattresses and bedding

Purchasing a brand-new mattress isn't an investment to taken lightly, but when there are tons of Presidents Day sales on much-loved beds, it's kind of hard to resist. This weekend, you can not only save on our all-time favorite boxed mattress, our No.1 pick for bed sheets are on sale if you need bedding to match. At some retailers, you'll even receive free accessories with select buys. Keep scrolling to discover the best places to buy a mattress this holiday.

Amerisleep: This Presidents Day, you can save a solid 30% on Amerisleep’s mattresses and receive two free pillows (!) with coupon code PRES30 at checkout. We’re huge fans of the Amerisleep AS3 12-inch memory foam mattress, typically from $1,149 and now from $804, thanks to its sturdy core via a soft upper layer. It was super firm, so if support is what you're after, this is a great option. (If you're a bigger fan of plushy, soft beds, however, this likely isn't your mattress). You can shop this sale through Sunday, February 14.

Avocado: Shop Avocado’s Presidents Day sale by entering promo code FLAG200 to save $200 on select mattresses or GREEN100 to save $100 on hybrid mattresses. You can also snag the brand’s mid-century bed frame at $300 off, while other select frames are $150 off, no promo code needed. Lastly, when you purchase a green or vegan mattress, you can enter code 2FREEPILLOWS at checkout to receive two green, molded latex, yoga meditation, toddler or mini pillows free of charge. The retailer’s holiday sale ends Monday, February 22.

Awara: Purchase one of Reviewed readers’ favorite mattresses, the Awara organic latex hybrid mattress, at $300 off and receive $499 in free accessories with your purchase. The bed normally sells from $1,299, but is currently discounted down to $999.

Beautyrest: Through Monday, March 1, save up to $300 at Beautyrest’s Presidents Day sale by shopping its Black, Black hybrid or Harmony Lux carbon mattresses.

Buffy: Through Monday, February 15, you'll get 15% off sitewide when you enter coupon code LOVEBUFFY15 at checkout. You can use the promo on one of our favorite comforters, the Buffy Cloud, which we adored for its fluffy-yet-lightweight feel.

Brooklinen: Save 15% sitewide at Brooklinen right now with no promo code needed. This discount includes our all-time favorite sheets, the Brooklinen Luxe Core sheets, which normally retail from $139 but are marked down to $118.15 during this Presidents Day sale. Save through Wednesday, February 17.

Leesa: Get up to $400 off on Leesa mattresses and snag two free pillows with your purchase. We recommend the Leesa Hybrid (once $999, on sale from $849) a.k.a. our pick for the best upgrade mattress, because of its super comfortable design and impressive balance between firmness and softness.

Nectar: You can purchase our all-time favorite mattress in a box, the Nectar mattress, from $499, and receive up to $399 worth of free accessories (a mattress protector, a sheet set and premium pillows) this holiday (note that for twin sizes, you'll receive $299 in accessories—the mattress protector, a sheet set and one pillow instead of two). In testing, we adored the Nectar mattress for its impressive balance between firmness and plushness, while its lighter-than-average weight and minimal motion transfer were bonuses.

Serta: Through Monday, March 1, Serta shoppers can save up to $400 on the brand’s iComfort hybrid mattress. The bed usually retails from $809, but is now on sale from $609.

Simmons: Shop Simmons’ holiday sale and save 10% sitewide.

Puffy: You can head to Puffy to save $300 on the brand's mattresses, including one of our top picks, the Puffy Lux, which we loved for its super-soft feel and lack of temperature retention. ThIS bed normally sells from $1,445 but is currently on sale from $1,145. Better yet, with any mattress purchase, you'll receive a free pillow, too!

Tempur-Pedic: At Tempur-Pedic, you can save up to $500 on the company’s array of premium mattresses, 30% on the Tempur-Cloud mattress or snag 40% off on Tempur toppers (the Tempur-Topper supreme, once $299 and now on sale from $179.40, is among our favorites). You’ll also receive a free gift worth $300 with any mattress purchase, all through Monday, February 15.

Tuft & Needle: Nab 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off all Tuft & Needle mattresses from now until Monday, February 15. We recommend our pick for the best-valued mattress-in-a-box, the Tuft & Needle original, once priced from $350 and now down to $297.50.

Clothing, shoes and accessories

Shop 'til you (virtually) drop.

If apparel sales are what you're after, you can shop Presidents Day sales galore this weekend at spots such as Nordstrom and Anthropologie, all without hurting your wallet (too much, anyway).

didas: Snag 25% off sitewide when you use the code 25SALE through Tuesday, February 16.

Anthropologie: Boho shoppers can take an extra 50% off Anthropologie’s already-discounted clearance section and nab free shipping on orders more than $50 for this weekend only.

Bloomingdale's: Save 60 to 70% on clearance items marked with "extra 50% off clearance" through Monday, February 15. You'll also get 30 to 50% off a selection of "wear-now" styles.

Coach: Use promo code EXTRA20 at checkout to save an additional 20% on select sale items through Sunday, February 28.

Coach Outlet: Leather handbags are up for grabs at 75% off at Coach Outlet right now, and you can even save an extra 15% off on February favorites with promo code FEB15 at checkout. You can also shave an additional 15% on select shoes with the code TAKE15, al through Tuesday, February 15.

GlassesUSA: Buy one pair of glasses or sunglasses and get one free with coupon code BOGOFREE excluding premium and discounted frames. You'll also get free shipping.

J.Crew: Get 30% off your purchase with code SPRING through Wednesday, February 16.

Levi’s: This Presidents Day weekend only, you can enter coupon code PREZ30 to save 30% sitewide and even snag an extra 40% off sale items.

Michael Kors: The fashion designer is offering an additional 20% off clearance items when you use coupon code PRES20 through Tuesday, February 16.

Nordstrom: From now until Sunday, February 21, tons of apparel and accessories have been discounted by up to 50% off at Nordstrom for the store's big winter sale, plus, you'll get free shipping and returns to boot.

Nordstrom Rack: Get an additional 25% off marked clearance items through Monday, February 15.

REI: Shop REI’s massive winter clearance sale on all-things outdoors to save up to 50% on gear from brands such as Patagonia and The North Face.

UGG Closet: Shop major markdowns on UGG shoes at UGG Closet through Tuesday, February 16.

Under Armour: The site is offering up to 50% off on outlet styles and free shipping on orders more than $60 from now until Monday, February 15.

Appliances

Appliance sales are live at customer-loved retailers, such as AJ Madison and Best Buy.

With so much time spent at home, maybe you've been dying to upgrade your washer and dryer set or your dishwasher won't stop making weird noises. Regardless of what you're in the market for, there's guaranteed to be a discount on it this holiday weekend. Below, check out some customer-loved spots that are offering awesome appliance deals this Presidents Day.

AJ Madison: The trusty retailer is offering savings of up to 40% and free shipping on washers and dryers, refrigerators, ovens and more

Appliances Connection: The aptly named one-stop-shop for all-things appliances is running tons—and we mean tons—of deals this Presidents Day. Save up to 20% on washer and dryer pairs, up to 30% on grills and even has a buy one, get another free deal going on on Viking appliances.

Best Buy: From now through Monday, February 15, you can shop discounted appliances galore at Best Buy.

The Home Depot: Through Wednesday, February 24, you can shop to save on furniture, kitchen packages, laundry sets, small appliances and more.

Samsung: Shop Samsung's Presidents Day sale through Sunday, February 14, to save on a bunch of high-tech appliances.

Sharp: Sharp’s Presidents Day sale, which is running through Saturday, February 27, includes markdowns on wall ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers and more.

Home

Snag budget-friendly home goods this Presidents Day.

Believe it or not, spring is just around the bend. Between the season change and the savings events to be found on home goods right now, it's the perfect time to give your space a much-needed refresh. Get more furniture, décor, cookware and more for less below.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Shop Bed Bath & Beyond’s Presidents Day savings event to snag bedding, bath and kitchen items at up to 20% off through Monday, February 15.

Burrow: The internet-loved retailer is running an awesome holiday sale this year. From now until Sunday, February 21, you can use promo code POTUS at checkout to save 10% on orders up to $1,799, $200 off with $1,800, $250 off $2,200, $300 off $2,600, $400 off $3,000 or $500 of $4,000 or more.

Kohl’s: Through Monday, February 15, tons of home goods are on sale at Kohl’s. You can even save an extra 15% off on select products when you use code TAKE15. (Check out our top picks from the sale here.) Shoppers will also receive $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent, which can be redeemed between Tuesday, February 16 to Sunday, February 21.

Our Place: The site best known for its incredible Always Pan, which we found to be insanely useful, since it can fry, sauté, steam, braise, boil and more. The retailer is currently offering a weekend-long surprise sale on it when you use promo code MAGIC30 to drop it from $145 to $115.

Overstock: With savings of up to 70% and free shipping on every order, Overstock’s blowout Presidents Day sale is one you won’t want to miss.

Wayfair: Shop Wayfair’s huge Presidents Day clearance event to save up to 70% on mattresses, bedding, furniture and more.

Beauty

Clinique: Save 20% on your order when you enter promo code LOVEFEST at checkout. Plus, when you spend more than $55, you can pick out a free full-size item, completely free of charge.

Macy's: Receive a free seven-piece gift from Lancôme when you spend $39.50 on the brand. If you spend $80, you'll nab three extra skincare essentials, and, if you spend more than $125, you can choose a full-size face cleanser for free. Read more here.

Sephora: Snag makeup, skincare and more for up to 50% off with free shipping when you enter promo code FREESHIP through Monday, February 15.

Tech

Save on tech from HP, Best Buy and more.

This holiday weekend is also a great opportunity to save on tech, especially if your computer, router or general work-from-home setup has been lagging. Whether you're hunting down a basic Chromebook or a do-it-all laptop, you can nab IT all for less.

Best Buy: This holiday weekend, Best Buy isn’t just offering discounts on appliances—tons of top-rated tech products are on sale for less, too! Check out deals on everything from smart TVs to laptops and tablets through Monday, February 15.

HP: If you’re in the market for a brand-new laptop or desktop, head over to HP’s Presidents Day sale, where tech is up to 45% off (free shipping is available on every order, too!)

Lenovo: Snag Lenovo laptops at up to 68% off with free shipping to boot.

