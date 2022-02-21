The best Presidents Day sales on meal kits, from Home Chef to Blue Apron

These are the best meal kits on sale for Presidents Day.

It's Presidents Day, which means we're seeing all kinds of great sales across the web from Walmart to Target to Wayfair. If you're looking to upgrade your dinner routine, we have great news—you can save big on meal kits, grocery and even wine delivery services during this blowout shopping holiday.

The best meal kit delivery service we've tried is Home Chef—it's tasty, its recipe selection is great and its ingredients are high quality. And right now, you can save $90 on your first three orders. Whether you're looking for no-prep meals or carb-conscious favorites, Home Chef has kits tailored to your needs.

Here are the best Presidents Day sales on meal kits, meat delivery services, wine clubs and more.

The best meal delivery kits on sale

Home Chef is the best meal kit we've tried.

We tested nine meal kit delivery services and found that Home Chef and Gobble were the two best options out there. Here are the best meal kits on sale during Presidents Day.

The best meat delivery services on sale

Get a free protein with every order when you sign up for a Crowd Cow membership right now.

Meat delivery services are a great way to get poultry, beef, pork and more delivered directly to your door. We put seven of the best meat delivery services to the test and found that Crowd Cow was the best—it offers a wide range of cuts, fast shipping, affordable pricing and easy shopping.

Crowd Cow : Get free protein for life when you sign up for the Crowd Cow membership program

ButcherBox : Get free ground beef for life

Omaha Steaks: Get 50% off steaks, chicken, seafood and more

The best pre-made meal delivery kits on sale

Freshly dishes reheat so well, you'd never know they were microwaved.

What's better than a meal delivery kit? For those who hate cooking, it's pre-made meal delivery kits, which only require microwaving or baking pre-constructed meals. When we put prepared meal delivery kits to the test, Freshly came out on top thanks to its great flavors and varied recipes. You can get Freshly and these other pre-made meal kits up to $120 off right now.

Freshly : Get $40 off your first two orders with code RAD40

Blue Apron : Get $110 off your first five boxes

Daily Harvest : Get up to $40 off your first box at Daily Harvest with the code DH40

Factor : Get $120 off your first five boxes at Factor with the code REVIEWED120

RealEats : Get $80 off your first 4 orders with the code NEWYOU80

Splendid Spoon : Get $50 off your first two boxes at Splendid Spoon

Sunbasket: Get free shipping on your first delivery

The best grocery delivery services on sale

Shop for groceries with an online service like Thrive Market (and save while you're at it).

If you want to pick out your own healthy ingredients to shop this month, many of our favorite grocery delivery services are running major promotions. Thrive Market is an organic grocery delivery service that offers everything from olive oil to seafood—and right now, you can get $90 in free groceries from it. Check out a few of our other favorite grocery delivery services running promotions this month.

Thrive Market : Get $80 in free groceries

Boxed : Save 10% and get free delivery

Umamicart : Get 20% off all produce at Umamicart with the code NEWYEAR20

Walmart+: Get a free 30-day trial

The best wine delivery services on sale

Winc offers more than 700 wines made from grapes sourced around the world.

Love a wine delivery service? So do we—and we combed through the best to find the wine delivery service best suited for your needs. In our eyes, it's Winc, but there are a number of clubs offering great discounts for Presidents Day.

Winc : Get 4 bottles for $29.95 plus free shipping

Firstleaf: Get $100 off across your first three boxes of wine

