The Best Prime Day camera deals on GoPro, Nikon, Sony, Canon and more

We've now hit the second day of Amazon's October Prime Day sale (aka Prime Big Deal Days) and it's proving to be a great time to pick up a new camera. Vloggers, photographers and other creators will find plenty of good discounts on new and recent gear and accessories. We're seeing discounts on mirrorless cameras, action cameras, photo accessories and more, so if you want to update old equipment or are just picking up your first mirrorless, now's a good time to shop. And if you've got a budding photographer on your holiday gift list, a few deals fall in the sub $1,000 mark and could make a great introductory camera. You can see the full lineup of our recommendations in our camera guide.

One notable deal is GoPro's Hero10 Black Action camera, which is still among the best action cameras on the market, for just $250, saving $200. On the mirrorless camera side, Sony has some great deals across its lineup, marking the popular A6600 down to just $998, for a savings of $402 or 29 percent off. The A6100 with an 18-50mm kit lens is now just $698 ($152 off), while the newish A7 IV is back down to its July Prime Day price of $2,398, saving you $100. Not to be left out of the fun, Panasonic is selling its full-frame Lumix S5 camera for $1,298 (28 percent off) and the recent GH6 for $1,698 instead of $2,200, a $502 savings. We're also seeing deals on Panasonic camera and lens bundles.

Nikon's DX-format Z30 is available for $697 with a wide-angle zoom lens, while the full-frame Z5 is just $1,097, which is $303 (22 percent) off. Canon also has a stellar deal on its relatively recent R3 powerhouse camera, marking it down by a full $1,000 to $5,000, while its EOS R10 vlogging kit is $1,200 ($100 off). And it's not just cameras — you'll also find sales on memory cards, bags, and other accessories.

GoPro Hero 10 action camera

GoPro Hero10 Black Action Camera $250 $450 Save $200 See at Amazon

Though it's been displaced by the Hero 11 and 12, GoPro's Hero 10 is still the third-best action camera available. The GP2 processor enables features like HyperSmooth 4.0 (which stabilizes footage), tone mapping, noise reduction and a 5.3K maximum resolution at up to 60fps. It can also shoot in 4K at 120fps and 2.7K at 240fps. Like the previous model, the Hero 10 Black has a front screen to make it easier for you to shoot video of yourself, and it supports new horizon leveling options and faster navigation.

Nikon Z 30 with 16-50mm zoom lens

Nikon Z 30 with Wide-Angle Zoom Lens $697 $747 Save $50 See at Amazon

Nikon's Z30 is a DX (APS-C) camera designed for vloggers and creators. It offers 4K using the full width of the sensor, 120fps slow-mo at 1080p, a flip-out display and AI powered hybrid phase-detect AF. It also offers outstanding image and video quality, with dynamic range on par with more expensive cameras. The drawbacks are the lack of an EVF and autofocus performance that’s not on par with Sony’s devices.

Sony A6600

Sony Alpha A6600 Mirrorless Camera $998 $1,400 Save $402 See at Amazon

As Sony’s former flagship APS-C camera (until the A6700 came along), the 24.2-megapixel A6600 still has a lot to offer. It comes with features like real-time AF tracking, a pop-up screen, in-body stabilization, solid battery life and generally excellent photo quality. It's also a great travel camera thanks to its compact size. It is a bit old now, having come out in 2019, but it's an attractive option at this relatively low price.

Canon EOS R3

Canon EOS R3 Body $4,999 $5,999 Save $1,000 See at Amazon

Canon’s EOS R3 can shoot bursts at up to 30 fps with autofocus enabled, so it’s ideal for sports and action. It’s a very solid option for video, offering 6K at up to 60 fps in Canon’s RAW LTE mode, or 4K at 120 fps. Canon’s Dual Pixel autofocus is excellent, and it offers eight stops of shake reduction, a flip-out display and even eye detection autofocus. However, the resolution is limited to 24 megapixels, so it’s not as great for wildlife or landscapes as Sony’s A1 or the R5. The other drawback is the $6,000 price, but Amazon's sale makes it more palatable.

Panasonic Lumix S5

Panasonic LUMIX S5 Full Frame Mirrorless Camera $1,298 $1,800 Save $502 See at Amazon

With the arrival of the Lumix S5 II, Panasonic is offering some stellar deals on its predecessor, the S5. It’s smaller and costs less than the Lumix S1, but it actually delivers better video features. That includes a flip-out display, five-axis in-body stabilization and 10-bit 4K recording at up to 60 fps. The autofocus is faster and more accurate than the S1, but not as good as Sony and Canon’s systems for video. Still, at this price, it's one of the best cameras currently available for content creators.

Nikon Z5

Nikon Z 5 Body $1,097 $1,400 Save $303 See at Amazon

The 24-megapixel full-frame Nikon Z5 is a stellar deal right now. It’s mostly aimed at photographers, with features like hybrid phase-detect autofocus and Nikon’s excellent color science. And for such a budget option, it has desirable features like five-axis in-body stabilization, dual fast UHS-II card slots, a 3.69-million dot OLED electronic viewfinder and a tilting touch display. Video isn’t a strong point, but it can handle 4K 30p with a crop and 1080p at 60fps.

Sony A6100

Sony Alpha A6100 Mirrorless Camera with 16-50mm Zoom Lens $698 $850 Save $152 See at Amazon

The A6100 is a few years old now, but its autofocus system is still among the best thanks to its intelligent face- and eye-tracking, along with 4K 30 fps video. The color science and low-light capabilities are excellent, so photos are sharp and color accurate, even in dimly-lit environments. The drawbacks are bad rolling shutter and a low-resolution EVF. Still, the A6100 is the best camera in its price range.

Canon EOS R10

Canon EOS R10 Content Creator Kit $1,200 $1,300 Save $100 See at Amazon

Canon’s 24-megapixel EOS R10 is the company’s second APS-C camera to launch in the EOS R mount ecosystem. It offers some nice features for its price range, like 4K 60p, 1080p 120p, a flip-out display, a built-in flash and very fast shooting speeds. The main drawback is excessive rolling shutter that can warp the image, but it’s ideal for casual users who are likely to buy it for vacations, kids sporting events and more thanks to the reliable AF. With features aimed at creators, you can grab it in a kit with a stereo microphone, tripod grip, wireless remote and an S18-45mm lens — saving you $100 in total.

Panasonic Lumix GH6

Panasonic Lumix GH6 25.2 MP Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds camera $1,698 $2,200 Save $502 See at Amazon

The Panasonic GH6 is aimed at content creators and largely does a good job of replacing the ultra-popular GH5. It has no-compromise video specs including ProRes support for 5.7K 30p video, 4K at up to 120 fps and full V-log support. With a new 25-megapixel sensor, the highest resolution yet on a Micro Four Thirds camera, it’s a better camera for photography. The GH6 still uses contrast detect only autofocus, though, and while improved, it lags behind rival Sony and Canon cameras.

Other notable camera and accessory Prime Day deals

Those products are just a smattering of what's available, but there are others as well. Sony also has its ZV-1 vlogger camera on sale for $648 ($102 off), while the A7 III is marked down to $1,698 ($302 off). It's also got deals on a large number of lenses — to see more, check out its Amazon camera store. Meanwhile, if you're looking for the latest Panasonic cameras in a bundle, the company has a few solid deals, and Nikon has multiple bundles as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

There are some notable deals on accessories, too. Lexar's V60 II memory cards (250MB/s read and 120MB/s write) are up to 35 percent off, with a pair of the the 128GB models priced at just $57 and the 256GB model in a two-pack at $105. If you need faster V90 cards, PNY's 128GB EliteX-Pro90 Class is marked down $20 to $75, while the 64GB cards are just $48 (20 percent off). MicroSD cards for drones or action cameras are also on sale, including SanDisk's Extreme 512GB model for $32 (or 71 percent off). More camera deals could arrive later, so stay tuned.

Your October Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Fall Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.