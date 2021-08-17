The Best Products to Beat the Heat

Autoblog

New Hampshire's Mount Washington is known for some of the most extreme weather in the continental United States — or really, the planet. Also extreme: The video you see above, of Travis Pastrana breaking his own record at the Mount Washington Hill Climb, aka the Climb to the Clouds. The climb first took place in 1904, seven years before the Indy 500, 12 years before the Pikes Peak Hillclimb, and a few decades before the existence of particularly good automotive brakes.