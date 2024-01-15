Best projector deals: Replace your TV with a big screen from $58

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Samsung The Freestyle portable projector.

If you love watching movies but you’d rather not leave the comfort of your own home, you can bring the theater to you instead by taking advantage of projector deals. You’re going to have to consult our guide on how to choose a home theater projector to determine what you need, but in any case, you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts that we’ve rounded up here. Whether it’s an already affordable option getting even cheaper or a premium model reducing its price to within your budget, you’ll surely find a bargain that’s suitable for you below.

AuKing M8-F — $58, was $100

The AuKing Projector at a slight angle with the remote next to it.

The AuKing M8-F is an affordable projector that offers Full HD resolution for sharp and colorful images, with projection size of 35 inches to 200 inches from a distance of 3.6 feet to 16.4 feet. It’s equipped with a cooling system that prevents its bulb from overheating, extending its life to up to 55,000 hours of usage. The AuKing M8-F also features advanced noise reduction technology to keep its fan noise low, built-in dual stereo speakers, and a variety of connection options that include HDMI, VGA, AV, and USB.

Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 — $350, was $430

The Epson EpiqVision Flex portable projector on a white background.

The Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 is sleek and lightweight portable projector that’s capable of projecting images of up to 300 inches, with output of 3,000 lumens of color and white brightness and a built-in speaker. The standard-throw projector is compatible with streaming devices such as an Apple TV or Roku TV stick through its HDMI port, and it can also work with video conferences through Zoom and Microsoft Teams for life-sized images of your meetings. The Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-W01 supports up to 800p resolution, with advanced scene-based adaptive color correction.

Samsung The Freestyle — $600, was $800

Samsung Freestyle projector.

For a home theater projector that gives you complete freedom over where you want to project your movies, go for the Samsung The Freestyle. Unlike a traditional projector, it looks like an upward-firing floor light that you can place anywhere in the room or outdoors, and you can tilt it to any angle through a cradle stand that rotates almost 180 degrees. The Samsung The Freestyle is capable of showing Full HD images of between 30 inches to 100 inches, and it’s capable of delivering 360-degree audio. It can run on an external battery pack, and it’s compatible with all of the popular digital assistants.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 — $800, was $1,000

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12.

The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 is a smart streaming laser projector features built-in Android TV, so you can directly access services such as Netflix and Disney+ and project the streaming shows on screens of up to 150 inches. Epson also teamed up with Yamaha for a unique sound system that rivals the output of higher-end audio systems and soundbars. The smart projector accepts voice commands through Google Assistant, and it also supports Chromecast so you can wirelessly cast content from your mobile devices onto its projections.

Samsung The Premiere — $3,000, was $3,500

Samsung Premiere UST Projector.

The Samsung The Premiere is in our list of the best home theater projectors as a premium ultra show-throw laser projector that features the ability to project images of up to 120 inches at 4K Ultra HD resolution, and it only needs to be about 16 inches away from the wall. The projector supports HDR10+ for amazing levels of color and contrast, at a brightness of 2,200 lumens, you don’t have to close the curtains or turn off the lights while watching. The Samsung The Premiere runs on the brand’s Tizen platform, which grants access to streaming services and your choice of digital assistant.

More projector deals we love

If you still can’t decide on what projector you want to buy, you should take a look at these other projector deals that we’ve discovered, featuring brands like LG, Epson, and Hisense. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on these offers before they expire though, so if any of them fits your budget and matches your needs, don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and check out immediately, or else you may miss out on the discount.