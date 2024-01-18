These are the best public schools in California, Niche says. See who made the list
What are the best public schools in California?
According to Niche’s 2024 Best Schools in America list, they include elementary, middle and high schools in Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Santa Barbara and San Diego.
The ranking and review website graded schools on a scale of A+ through D-, focusing at factors such as academics, diversity, teachers and college prep.
Niche based its rankings on “the most up-to-date data available from dozens of public data sources” such as the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Census Bureau “along with millions of reviews from students, parents and residents,” the company said on its website.
The site has nearly 2.5 million school reviews from students, parents and teachers, it said.
Here’s which California schools made the Best Schools in America list:
Top California elementary schools
Here are the top 10 public elementary schools in California, according to Niche:
Mt. Everest Academy in San Diego
Granada Hills Charter in Granada Hills
Montecito Union in Santa Barbara
Lucille M. Nixon Elementary School in Palo Alto
Duveneck Elementary School in Palo Alto
Ohlone Elementary School in Palo Alto
Carmel Del Mar Elementary School in Del Mar
Tulita Elementary School in Redondo Beach
Happy Valley Elementary School in Santa Cruz
Valentine Elementary School in San Marino
Top California middle schools
Here are the top 10 public middle schools in California, according to Niche:
The Science Academy STEM Magnet in Los Angeles
Riverside STEM Academy in Riverside
Girls Academic Leadership Academy: Dr. Michelle King School for STEM in Los Angeles
Mt. Everest Academy in San Diego
Granada Hills Charter in Granada Hills
Preuss School UCSD in La Jolla
Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies in Los Angeles
Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School in Palo Alto
Fletcher Middle School in Palo Alto
Western Center Academy in Hemet
Top California high schools
Here are the top 10 high schools in California, according to Niche:
California Academy of Mathematics and Science in Carson
Troy High School in Fullerton
Henry M. Gunn High School in Palo Alto
Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego
Academy of the Canyons in Santa Clarita
California School of the Arts San Gabriel Valley in Duarte
University High School in Fresno
Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana
Palo Alto High School in Palo Alto
University High School in Irvine
