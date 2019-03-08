The Best Rain Jackets for Keeping Dry

From Popular Mechanics

Some say there is no poor weather, just poor preparation. Well, when it does pour, make sure that you are ready for it. Stay dry with some of our favorite rain jackets.

This jacket is 100 percent waterproof and made from things like fishing nets. The helmet compatible hood also rolls down and stores easily.

The Rainfoil is waterproof, seam sealed, and packs into its own pocket. It's mesh lining keeps it light and breathable.

This waterproof and windproof jacket is designed for running. Weighing only 4.4 oz. this jacket is made from GORE-TEX so it'll keep you cool and dry while you're on the trail.

This one from Helly Hansen is ready for bad weather because it's fully windproof and waterproof. The fabric breathes and the cut is ready for urban exploring-or rainy spring hikes.

The Tech Trench's long cut will make rain run off of you, and taped seams and waterproofing keep you dry.

Lululemon's Storm Field jacket is waterproof and breathable with smart street styling that looks more like a fitted bomber than a tech jacket. Its hood stows into the collar neatly and reflectivity cuffs provide safety during your commute.

This jacket is lightweight and waterproof for activities in the mountains. Zippered outer pockets and internal windproof flap behind zipper means no unwanted cold air. With seams and elastic cuffs, this jacket also keeps rain from sneaking in.

This creation from RAB is waterproof with zippered pockets so your gear is waterproofed as well. It packs into its own left pocket, and armpit vent zippers means no needless sweat. It's a great jacket to leave at your office for surprise storms on the way home.

With 100 percent recycled nylon and waterproof design, this jacket from L.L. Bean is machine washable and falls to mid-thigh so more of you stays dry.

The Terrex is built to withstand rain and snow. It packs into is own pocket and the nylon ripstop is tough so branches won't tear your coat open.

A fun alternative to the standard raincoat: an insulated water-resistant poncho that converts into a packable blanket. Not fully waterproof, and maybe not your go-to coat, but a great and cozy piece of outerwear to keep you warm and dry in a light rain, dewy morning, or late fall drizzle.

Columbia's Omni-tech fabric promises to be waterproof and breathable, and it'll even wick sweat off you so you don't get that clammy feeling. That's all helped by the underarm zippers for venting. Along with a great hood and adjustable cuffs, this jacket even packs into its own pocket.

Part of the Marmot EVODry collection is made from recycled nylon. This jacket will repel heavy rain for hours at a time, and the waterproofing won't wash out or wear out. It's also breathable with underarm vents and convenient pockets that you can reach even while wearing a backpack.

