The Best Real Estate Investment for 2019

Real estate investments, particularly equity REITs -- or real estate investment trusts -- make for an excellent source of steady dividends. But that's not all they do: The best REITs can also act as a source of balance in your portfolio, since they generally deliver better returns than other stocks during a bear market. Furthermore, they're often one of the few asset classes investors tend to increase their investments in during downturns.

So whether you're looking to build up a hedge in your portfolio to protect against periods of weak stock returns, or looking for a solid, high-yield investment, real estate stocks should be part of your equation. There's one that I think stands out from the rest as being undervalued and maybe a bit misunderstood: Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ: HPT).

In short, a combination of factors has it trading for a single-digit valuation and pushed its dividend yield above 8% at recent prices. But with solid management and an excellent portfolio of properties to monetize, investors would do well to buy it now and profit from Mr. Market's messed-up expectations.

What Hospitality Properties Trust does

While most REITs tend to specialize on one type of real estate, Hospitality Properties Trust is a bit of a hybrid. About two-thirds of its business is hotels, primarily mid-market hotels that generate a solid mix of both business and holiday/vacation revenues, while the other one-third comes from travel centers off major highways, primarily Petro and TravelCenters of America, two of the best-known brands in the space.

One of the potential risks of being a hotel owner is the exposure to the cyclical nature of the economy. Discretionary spending such as pleasure travel and vacations is one of the first things people cut back on during a weak economy. And while the hotel brands it owns offer some built-in protection from that, since they attract a mix of both business travelers and vacationers, investors have become more leery of stocks with a lot of exposure to an economic downturn.

This is one of the things that's nice about the company's ownership of so many travel centers. People tend to drive more and fly less during weak economies, so while its hotel business could face some cyclical weakness, its travel center business could help offset that to some extent during an economic downturn.