Best of the rest: Numbers 2 through 5 in the rankings

While not everyone can claim the top spot in The Oklahoman's annual Top Workplaces contest, the following companies scored a spot in the top 5 for other respective categories.

Large businesses

Ben E. Keith Co. food distribution center.

No. 2 Ben E. Keith Co.

Ranked No. 2 for a second consecutive year is Ben E. Keith Co. Ben E. Keith Co. is a wholesale food service product distribution. It is a broadline distributor of dry, refrigerated and frozen food products, paper goods, chemicals, equipment and small wares. Founded in 1906, Ben E. Keith Co. received the managers award in this year’s Special Awards as a company that goes above the criteria of a managerial role.

Employee benefits include a 401(k)/profit sharing plan with 100% matching up to 4%. After six years, the employee’s account will be fully vested.

No. 3 Capital One Financial Corp.

Remaining in the third spot from last year is Capital One Financial Corp., a bank holding company. Capital One Financial Corp. was founded in 1994 and boasts launching the Capital One Impact Initiative to advance socioeconomic mobility. Fueled by an initial $200 million commitment, the initiative funds economic growth in low- and moderate-income communities and closes gaps in opportunity and inequality over a five-year period.

Since its initial launch, the Capital One Impact Initiative expanded on two earlier 2020 investments: a $10 million pledge to organizations advancing the cause of social justice for Black communities and a $50 million commitment to support long-standing nonprofit partners struggling to pursue their core missions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scientists at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation are shown in this 2021 photograph studying the body's immune response to COVID-19. OMRF is serving as the lead clinical site for a nationwide clinical trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health to study why immunocompromised patients fail to respond adequately to COVID-19 vaccines.

No. 4 Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation

A mainstay in the Top 10 of the Best Places to Work contest is the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. Founded in 1946, OMRF is an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institute dedicated to understanding and developing more effective treatments for human disease. OMRF scientists focus on such critical research areas as Alzheimer's disease, cancer, lupus, multiple sclerosis and cardiovascular disease.

In this year’s Special Awards, OMRF won the Meaningfulness Award based on employee feedback.

Employee benefits include a high-deductible health plan that makes it affordable for employees with chronic diseases to get treatment and 10 paid holidays per year.

No. 5 UScellular

Up two spots from last year is UScellular. UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.

UScellular was awarded the Communication Award in this year’s special awards based on employee commentary.

Benefits employees have access to include 401(k) and Roth 401(k), both with company match.

Midsized businesses

No. 2 Regent Bank

Holding the No. 2 spot for the second year in a row is Regent Bank. Founded in 1898, Regent Bank provides funding for growth, acquisitions, equipment loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate, SBA, USDA and more. It also offers cash management, mobile deposits and other business services.

In terms of benefits, after five years of employment, employees have a two-week sabbatical and for each employee's anniversary, they receive a free day off that can be used within the year.

This year, Regent Bank won the Direction Award because its employees believe the company is going in the right direction.

No. 3 Eide Bailly LLP

At its debut in the Top 5 is Eide Bailly LLP. Founded in 1917, Eide Bailly is a Top 25 CPA firm in the nation, with 33 offices in 14 states. The company said it wants to foster a trusting environment that supports its employees. It also said it seeks to promote positive workplace relationships.

Eide Bailly won the Appreciation Award this year for the genuine appreciation its employees feel.

No. 4 Bob Mills Furniture

Breaking into the Top 5 is Bob Mills Furniture. Bob Mills Furniture is a retail furniture store specializing in home furnishings and mattress sales. Founded in 1971, Bob Mills features Sleep Spa, home of the Bed Match system. Combined with the knowledge of its on-site chiropractic physician, Bed Match allows customers to have their backs scientifically profiled in order to find the exact right mattress for them.

For benefits, employees have a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision insurance, matched 401(k), flexible spending plan, gym memberships, AFLAC products and supplemental life insurance.

No. 5 Central Technology Center

In the No. 5 spot is Central Technology Center. Central Technology Center, part of the Oklahoma CareerTech system, which provides technical education leading to individual success and elevates the workforce through economic development collaborations. Central Tech achieved 95% placement for students entering the workforce or continuing their education. Of those in the workforce, 71% of working graduates are employed in jobs related to their career major.

Employees receive benefits such as three personal days and 9-12 sick days (depending on contract). Holidays off include Presidents Day, five days for spring break, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, one day for fall break, three days for Thanksgiving, and about 10 days for winter break, which includes Christmas and New Year’s. Twelve-month employees also receive 10 days of vacation.

Central Technology Center received the Training Award for its extensive employee training.

Small businesses

No. 2 PaceButler Corp.

Coming in at No. 2 this year is PaceButler Corp. Founded in 1987, PaceButler Corp. buys used cellphones. Since its opening, PaceButler Corp. has been able to donate over 1.3 million books to prisons, homeless shelters, schools and more.

PaceButler won the Values Award this year for the strong values the company operates under.

No. 3 Oklahoma ER & Hospital

Oklahoma ER & Hospital is a medical group practice that specializes in emergency medicine.

No. 4 OESD

Making its way into the top 5 is OESD. Founded in 1987, OESD is an embroidery company that started as a family-owned home business.

No. 5 Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center

Snagging the No. 5 spot is Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center. Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center serves about 600 students per year in the communities of Eastern Oklahoma County. It has done so for more than 35 years. Adapting to the increased demand in the health and computer science fields, the tech center established the Biomedical Science Program and Computer Science Program. Secondary students living in the technology center district who attend a public, private, parochial, charter or home school are eligible to attend tuition-free.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Best of the rest: Numbers 2 through 5 in the rankings