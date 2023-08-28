Best restaurants and bars to eat at in uptown Charlotte near Bank of America Stadium

Football season is around the corner and pretty soon, uptown Charlotte will be packed with thousands of fans cheering on their favorite teams at Bank of America Stadium alongside the College GameDay crew.

Come Labor Day weekend, people from all over the Carolinas will be in town to watch the University of South Carolina take on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 2.

Game day won’t just be spent watching football — there are several other events and activities happening around the stadium all day long.

Luckily, there are plenty of delicious places in the area to grab a bite to eat on game day, whether you want a burger and fries, pasta and wine or even your favorite breakfast foods. Here’s a list of some popular spots within one mile of Bank of America Stadium:

Location: 303 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.5 miles

Saturday hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-11 p.m.

Cuisine: Italian

Located inside the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Angeline’s is an upscale restaurant with a modern, Italian-influenced menu known for its house-made pastas and wood-fired pizzas.

The patio of Angeline’s in uptown Charlotte.

Location: 210 N Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.7 miles

Saturday hours: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5-10 p.m.

Cuisine: Thai

Basil is a Charleston-based “refined Thai cuisine” spot less than one mile away from Bank of America Stadium. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch or dinner, there are a wide variety of menu items available, including fried wontons, Thai chicken wings and crispy red curry duck.

Location: 435 S Tryon St Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.4 miles

Saturday hours: 5-10:30 p.m.

Cuisine: American

If you’re looking for an upscale, fine dining restaurant, make a reservation at Bernardin’s. The North Carolina-based spot offers pasta, seafood, steaks and more.

Location: 710 W Trade St f, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.6 miles

Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cuisine: Italian, pizza

Looking for a New York-style slice of pizza on game day? Head over to Bistone just a short walk away from Bank of America Stadium. Voted best pizza spot in Charlotte by C5 readers, you can get a single slice of your favorite flavors or get a massive sheet pizza to share with friends.

Location: 600 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.6 miles

Saturday hours: 4 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cuisine: Seafood

If seafood sounds good, check out Caroline’s Oyster Bar inside the JW Marriott. Designed as a “a fanciful take on a coastal seafood place,” Caroline’s has a Carolina-style raw oyster bar with daily oyster and seafood selections.

Caroline’s Oyster Bar has a Carolina-style raw bar and offers daily oyster selections and seafood dishes at the JW Marriott in Charlotte.

Location: 127 N Tryon St #8, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium:

Saturday hours: Saturday 10-2 a.m.

Cuisine: American

Go for the food and stay for the ambience at Church and Union. The popular uptown restaurant offers brunch, dinner and late night bites including seafood, steak and the iconic Chef Jamie’s lamb burger.

Church and Union’s Chef Jamie’s Lamb Burger is made with red onion marmalade, gorgonzola fondue, arugula, and secret sauce.

Location: 500 W 5th St UNIT 120, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.6 miles

Saturday hours: Saturday 3 p.m.-1 a.m.

Cuisine: American, desserts

If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, grab a bite at Crave Dessert Bar. Known for its cakes, cheesecakes and dessert wines, the dessert bar also has small bites, handhelds and flatbreads on the menu.

Crave Dessert Bar’s S’Mores Platter.

Location: 600 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.6 miles

Saturday hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-11 p.m.

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse is a classic American steakhouse with an Italian twist. Located inside the JW Marriott, the uptown spot offers a wide selection of high-end steak options, along with house-made pasta, salads, seafood and sweet Italian desserts.

Dean’s Restaurant is an American Steakhouse with Italian expressions at JW Marriott in Charlotte.

Location: 305 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.6 miles

Saturday hours: 11:30-12 a.m.

Cuisine: American

If the name doesn’t give it away, Deluxe Fun Dining is a spot where the experience is just as big as the food. The uptown spot has an ever-evolving menu and immersive atmosphere with over-the-top unique cocktails and dishes.

Deluxe Fun Dining’s gold-wrapped Australian Lamb chops.

Location: 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.3 miles

Saturday hours: 5-10 p.m.

Cuisine: Seafood

Named one of the best restaurants in Charlotte by Southern Living, Fin & Fino is a great spot to grab seafood. From Cajun roasted oysters to lobster tail and scallops, there’s a wide variety of fish dishes to choose from.

Fin & Fino’s lobster and shrimp roll, with mayo, lime, togarashi, sesame, chilled salad on a roll.

Location: 230 N College St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.9 miles

Saturday hours: 7-11 a.m., 5 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cuisine: Italian

Located inside The Holiday Inn Center City, Forchetta offers a taste of Italy with a modern twist. With an award-winning chef behind the scenes, the upscale restaurant offers breakfast and dinner with dessert and specialty drinks.

Location: 321 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.4 miles

Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cuisine: American, Cajun

If you’re looking for comfort food with a Cajun twist, French Quarter Restaurant is your spot. The local pub, one of the city’s oldest establishments, offers small bites, shareables, sandwiches, drinks and more.

Watch Charlotte FC at Charlotte bars and restaurants including French Quarter Tavern in Uptown.

Location: 400 S Graham St #4, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.2 miles

Saturday hours: 11-2 a.m.

Cuisine: American

Located just blocks away from Bank of America Stadium, Graham St. Pub & Patio is a great spot to grab a bite and take in the skyline view. The bar, known for its food truck-inspired menu, offers game day favorites like Buffalo chicken dip, fried pickles, burgers, wraps, tacos and more.

Location: 225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.4 miles

Saturday hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m, 5-10:30 p.m.

Cuisine: American

Known for its farm fresh food and unique cocktails, Haymaker is a popular spot for brunch and dinner. From PB&J pork belly and roasted Carolina shrimp to its Carolina Bramble cocktail and seasonal mules, this neighborhood restaurant and bar has a wide variety of familiar favorites with a unique flair.

Haymaker serves a variety of cocktails, beer and wine.

Location: 222 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.7 miles

Saturday hours: 11-2 a.m.

Cuisine: American

Ink n Ivy, located across the street from Romare Bearden Park, is a spot to “eat, drink and be social” open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, along with daily drink specials.

Location: 300 S Tryon St Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.5 miles

Saturday hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 4-11 p.m.

Cuisine: French

La Belle Helene offers French cuisine with a modern twist. The fine dining restaurant, owned by the group that also runs nearby Church and Union, is open for brunch and dinner on the weekends.

La Belle Helene is a French brasserie in uptown Charlotte.

Location: 500 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.3 miles

Saturday hours: 11 a.m. -3 pm., 5-10 p.m.

Cuisine: Multiple

Located inside the uptown Mint Museum, Mariposa offers a “world to table” experience with a menu inspired by foods and drinks from around the world. Expect small and large dishes, like street corn fritters and chipotle short ribs, along with specialty cocktails and dessert.

Mariposa is a multicultural culinaria at the Mint Museum in Uptown.

Location: 201 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.6 miles

Saturday hours: 7-12 a.m.

Cuisine: Argentine

Housed inside the Grand Bohemian Charlotte, Mico Restaurant’s menu includes traditional American dishes with bold Argentinian influences. Whether you want to stop in early or late, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner through midnight.

Location: 420 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 1 mile

Saturday hours: Open 24/7

Cuisine: American, breakfast

If game day’s got you hungry for waffles or french toast, head over to Midnight Diner. The casual spot serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night comfort foods all day long.

Location: 214 N College St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.9 miles

Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Cuisine: Gullah, Soul food

If you’re in the mood for your favorite Southern soul foods, look no further than Mert’s Heart & Soul. The restaurant, which opened in 1998, has been a staple for comfort food for years. From fried green tomatoes and okra soup to Southern fried chicken and shrimp creole with rice, there are plenty of Lowcountry-style foods to indulge in.

Location: 327 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.5 miles

Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-9 p.m.

Cuisine: Southern

“Sophisticated, yet comfy but also traditional, and a bit modern” is the vibe of Mimosa Grill. The farm-to-table has been a staple in uptown since the 90s, offering Southern staples with a modern twist for brunch and dinner like crab and pimento cheese puppies and brown butter trout.

Location: 145 Brevard Court, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.4 miles

Saturday hours: 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cuisine: Mediterranean

If you’re looking for traditional Greek dishes, check out Nefelie’s just a short walk away from Bank of America Stadium. You can treat yourself to one of the many gyros and pitas or pizza and salads.

Location: 135 Brevard Court, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance: 0.4 miles

Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Cuisine: American

Queen City Bites & Crafts, located right across from Romare Bearden Park, is a great spot for a casual lunch, dinner or late night meal. Cheer on your favorite team with a drink and some small bites, a burger or hot dog.

Location: 333 W Trade St #101, Charlotte, NC 28202

Distance from stadium: 0.5 miles

Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Cuisine: Mexican

Que Onda Tacos + Tequila, voted one of the best taco spots in Charlotte by CharlotteFive readers, offers traditional Mexican food favorites with a modern twist. From empanadas and skillet nachos to carne asada and enchiladas, there’s a lot to choose from, depending on what you’re craving.

The Crispy Baja Fish Taco at Que Onda includes beer battered fish topped with chipotle slaw.

Location: 400 S Tryon St Unit R1, Charlotte, NC 28285

Distance from stadium: 0.4 miles

Saturday hours 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cuisine: Indian

If you’re craving traditional Indian dishes and street food, you may want to check out Tikka Shack Indian Grub. The fast-casual spot offers biryani, veggie bowls and build-your-own masalas and curries.

Did we miss your favorite spot to grab a bite to eat near Bank of America Stadium? Let us know at charlottefive@charlottefive.com