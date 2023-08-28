Best restaurants and bars to eat at in uptown Charlotte near Bank of America Stadium
Football season is around the corner and pretty soon, uptown Charlotte will be packed with thousands of fans cheering on their favorite teams at Bank of America Stadium alongside the College GameDay crew.
Come Labor Day weekend, people from all over the Carolinas will be in town to watch the University of South Carolina take on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sept. 2.
Game day won’t just be spent watching football — there are several other events and activities happening around the stadium all day long.
Luckily, there are plenty of delicious places in the area to grab a bite to eat on game day, whether you want a burger and fries, pasta and wine or even your favorite breakfast foods. Here’s a list of some popular spots within one mile of Bank of America Stadium:
Angeline’s
Location: 303 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.5 miles
Saturday hours: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-11 p.m.
Cuisine: Italian
Located inside the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Angeline’s is an upscale restaurant with a modern, Italian-influenced menu known for its house-made pastas and wood-fired pizzas.
Basil
Location: 210 N Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.7 miles
Saturday hours: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 5-10 p.m.
Cuisine: Thai
Basil is a Charleston-based “refined Thai cuisine” spot less than one mile away from Bank of America Stadium. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch or dinner, there are a wide variety of menu items available, including fried wontons, Thai chicken wings and crispy red curry duck.
Bernardin’s Restaurant At Ratcliffe
Location: 435 S Tryon St Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.4 miles
Saturday hours: 5-10:30 p.m.
Cuisine: American
If you’re looking for an upscale, fine dining restaurant, make a reservation at Bernardin’s. The North Carolina-based spot offers pasta, seafood, steaks and more.
Bisonte Pizza Co.
Location: 710 W Trade St f, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.6 miles
Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Cuisine: Italian, pizza
Looking for a New York-style slice of pizza on game day? Head over to Bistone just a short walk away from Bank of America Stadium. Voted best pizza spot in Charlotte by C5 readers, you can get a single slice of your favorite flavors or get a massive sheet pizza to share with friends.
Caroline’s Oyster Bar
Location: 600 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.6 miles
Saturday hours: 4 p.m.-1 a.m.
Cuisine: Seafood
If seafood sounds good, check out Caroline’s Oyster Bar inside the JW Marriott. Designed as a “a fanciful take on a coastal seafood place,” Caroline’s has a Carolina-style raw oyster bar with daily oyster and seafood selections.
Church and Union
Location: 127 N Tryon St #8, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium:
Saturday hours: Saturday 10-2 a.m.
Cuisine: American
Go for the food and stay for the ambience at Church and Union. The popular uptown restaurant offers brunch, dinner and late night bites including seafood, steak and the iconic Chef Jamie’s lamb burger.
Crave Dessert Bar
Location: 500 W 5th St UNIT 120, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.6 miles
Saturday hours: Saturday 3 p.m.-1 a.m.
Cuisine: American, desserts
If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, grab a bite at Crave Dessert Bar. Known for its cakes, cheesecakes and dessert wines, the dessert bar also has small bites, handhelds and flatbreads on the menu.
Dean’s Italian Steakhouse
Location: 600 S College St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.6 miles
Saturday hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-11 p.m.
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Dean’s Italian Steakhouse is a classic American steakhouse with an Italian twist. Located inside the JW Marriott, the uptown spot offers a wide selection of high-end steak options, along with house-made pasta, salads, seafood and sweet Italian desserts.
Deluxe Fun Dining
Location: 305 W 4th St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.6 miles
Saturday hours: 11:30-12 a.m.
Cuisine: American
If the name doesn’t give it away, Deluxe Fun Dining is a spot where the experience is just as big as the food. The uptown spot has an ever-evolving menu and immersive atmosphere with over-the-top unique cocktails and dishes.
Fin & Fino
Location: 135 Levine Avenue of the Arts #100, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.3 miles
Saturday hours: 5-10 p.m.
Cuisine: Seafood
Named one of the best restaurants in Charlotte by Southern Living, Fin & Fino is a great spot to grab seafood. From Cajun roasted oysters to lobster tail and scallops, there’s a wide variety of fish dishes to choose from.
Forchetta
Location: 230 N College St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.9 miles
Saturday hours: 7-11 a.m., 5 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cuisine: Italian
Located inside The Holiday Inn Center City, Forchetta offers a taste of Italy with a modern twist. With an award-winning chef behind the scenes, the upscale restaurant offers breakfast and dinner with dessert and specialty drinks.
French Quarter Restaurant
Location: 321 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.4 miles
Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Cuisine: American, Cajun
If you’re looking for comfort food with a Cajun twist, French Quarter Restaurant is your spot. The local pub, one of the city’s oldest establishments, offers small bites, shareables, sandwiches, drinks and more.
Graham St. Pub & Patio
Location: 400 S Graham St #4, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.2 miles
Saturday hours: 11-2 a.m.
Cuisine: American
Located just blocks away from Bank of America Stadium, Graham St. Pub & Patio is a great spot to grab a bite and take in the skyline view. The bar, known for its food truck-inspired menu, offers game day favorites like Buffalo chicken dip, fried pickles, burgers, wraps, tacos and more.
[RELATED: It’s summer time. Enjoy these 24 rooftop bars and restaurants in Charlotte]
Haymaker
Location: 225 S Poplar St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.4 miles
Saturday hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m, 5-10:30 p.m.
Cuisine: American
Known for its farm fresh food and unique cocktails, Haymaker is a popular spot for brunch and dinner. From PB&J pork belly and roasted Carolina shrimp to its Carolina Bramble cocktail and seasonal mules, this neighborhood restaurant and bar has a wide variety of familiar favorites with a unique flair.
Ink n Ivy
Location: 222 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.7 miles
Saturday hours: 11-2 a.m.
Cuisine: American
Ink n Ivy, located across the street from Romare Bearden Park, is a spot to “eat, drink and be social” open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, along with daily drink specials.
La Belle Helene
Location: 300 S Tryon St Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.5 miles
Saturday hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 4-11 p.m.
Cuisine: French
La Belle Helene offers French cuisine with a modern twist. The fine dining restaurant, owned by the group that also runs nearby Church and Union, is open for brunch and dinner on the weekends.
Mariposa
Location: 500 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.3 miles
Saturday hours: 11 a.m. -3 pm., 5-10 p.m.
Cuisine: Multiple
Located inside the uptown Mint Museum, Mariposa offers a “world to table” experience with a menu inspired by foods and drinks from around the world. Expect small and large dishes, like street corn fritters and chipotle short ribs, along with specialty cocktails and dessert.
Mico Restaurant
Location: 201 W Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.6 miles
Saturday hours: 7-12 a.m.
Cuisine: Argentine
Housed inside the Grand Bohemian Charlotte, Mico Restaurant’s menu includes traditional American dishes with bold Argentinian influences. Whether you want to stop in early or late, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner through midnight.
Midnight Diner
Location: 420 E Trade St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 1 mile
Saturday hours: Open 24/7
Cuisine: American, breakfast
If game day’s got you hungry for waffles or french toast, head over to Midnight Diner. The casual spot serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night comfort foods all day long.
Mert’s Heart & Soul
Location: 214 N College St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.9 miles
Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Cuisine: Gullah, Soul food
If you’re in the mood for your favorite Southern soul foods, look no further than Mert’s Heart & Soul. The restaurant, which opened in 1998, has been a staple for comfort food for years. From fried green tomatoes and okra soup to Southern fried chicken and shrimp creole with rice, there are plenty of Lowcountry-style foods to indulge in.
Mimosa Grill
Location: 327 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.5 miles
Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-9 p.m.
Cuisine: Southern
“Sophisticated, yet comfy but also traditional, and a bit modern” is the vibe of Mimosa Grill. The farm-to-table has been a staple in uptown since the 90s, offering Southern staples with a modern twist for brunch and dinner like crab and pimento cheese puppies and brown butter trout.
Nefelie’s
Location: 145 Brevard Court, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.4 miles
Saturday hours: 6 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cuisine: Mediterranean
If you’re looking for traditional Greek dishes, check out Nefelie’s just a short walk away from Bank of America Stadium. You can treat yourself to one of the many gyros and pitas or pizza and salads.
Queen City Bites & Crafts
Location: 135 Brevard Court, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance: 0.4 miles
Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
Cuisine: American
Queen City Bites & Crafts, located right across from Romare Bearden Park, is a great spot for a casual lunch, dinner or late night meal. Cheer on your favorite team with a drink and some small bites, a burger or hot dog.
Que Onda Tacos + Tequila Uptown
Location: 333 W Trade St #101, Charlotte, NC 28202
Distance from stadium: 0.5 miles
Saturday hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Cuisine: Mexican
Que Onda Tacos + Tequila, voted one of the best taco spots in Charlotte by CharlotteFive readers, offers traditional Mexican food favorites with a modern twist. From empanadas and skillet nachos to carne asada and enchiladas, there’s a lot to choose from, depending on what you’re craving.
Tikka Shack Indian Grub
Location: 400 S Tryon St Unit R1, Charlotte, NC 28285
Distance from stadium: 0.4 miles
Saturday hours 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Cuisine: Indian
If you’re craving traditional Indian dishes and street food, you may want to check out Tikka Shack Indian Grub. The fast-casual spot offers biryani, veggie bowls and build-your-own masalas and curries.
Did we miss your favorite spot to grab a bite to eat near Bank of America Stadium? Let us know at charlottefive@charlottefive.com