Best Robot Dogs

So your kid is asking for a pet, right? Of course he or she is. Get your child a robot dog instead. There’s no clean-up, and no walks during torrential downpours.

But all that aside, given that they come in all shapes in sizes, what is most fascinating about robot dogs is the range of features they incorporate. Some robot toys, as we’ve found, are packed with tech features that require a smartphone to fully unlock. Others are about the connection your son or daughter makes with the toy, and they can be useful surrogates when an actual pet can’t be accommodated. Kids can get the benefits of pet-ownership, like bonding and play, without the responsibility of, you know, actual pet ownership.

Whether your child has seen a robot dog on TV or you’ve stumbled across them as an alternative for an animal, we’ve assembled a list of the best over a variety of price ranges. We’ve also broken down their respective features and offered a stark look at the shortfalls of each.

For the dad questioning whether his son or daughter is really going to stick with this whole robot dog thing, the Westminster Chi-Chi Chihuahua fulfills the want without requiring too much money spent on what might be a passing fad. It performs well for the price.

Pros: Branded by the same organization that has hosted a dog show in New York City for almost 150 years, Chi-Chi behaves pretty much like any other toy breed: It walks, nods its head, wags its tail, barks, and even has a playful pounce. It’s also affordable, so if your three-year-old or older child loses interest, you’re not out a lot.

Cons: Read on and you’ll discover what modern robotics allows these dogs to do. If your child is serious and has done a little research, there’s little chance this basic unit will assuage his or her desire.

This robot dog incorporates interactive features that your child will love. While by no means the most premium product, it nevertheless gives a good taste of what all the robot dog fuss is about.

Pros: “Harry,” as the company calls him, runs off of three AA batteries, which are included. Once he gets going, the Dalmatian pup barks, talks, and makes other dog sounds, all while walking around your space. Multiple sensors that run from tip to tail respond to your child’s touch, eliciting songs and surprises, while his special “Bump n Go” feature allows him to explore the room’s confines. It’s a ton of fun for ages two and up.