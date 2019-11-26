Best Robot Vacuum Black Friday Deals 2019: Roomba, Shark ION, Eufy & ILIFE Robot Vacuum Sales Reviewed by Save Bubble

Money saving experts have found the best Black Friday 2019 robot vacuum deals, including Neato BotVac, Eufy RoboVac, Shark ION, ILIFE V5, iRobot Roomba and Samsung Powerbot robot vacuum cleaners

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare all the best robot vacuum deals for Black Friday 2019. Experts at Save Bubble have found the best Samsung, Shark, Roomba, Neato, Eufy and ILIFE automatic floor and carpet cleaner deals and are listing them below.

Black Friday 2019 Expert Guide Logo More

Best Robot Vacuum deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Robot vacuum cleaners are like typical home vacuum cleaners except they are autonomous and work without needing to be physically pushed around. There are many different versions available on the market offered by tech companies like Shark, iLife, Neato, Roomba and Samsung. Most of them work with similar technology that maps the home using an optical lens, lasers, radars or cameras so the vacuum can determine where it is and where it has been. Many versions have accompanying apps to let users schedule cleanings from their cellphones and track the battery life of their device. Some models like the Shark ION and the Roomba 960 are Wi-Fi capable and can be set up with voice prompting programs like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

How do Black Friday sales work? Black Friday deals present holiday shoppers an early opportunity to save on gifts and other products post-Thanksgiving. Retailers typically place considerable discounts on a variety of items during this annual event. Last year, toys were offered with an average discount of 31%, based on findings released by Adobe Digital Insights.

Due to the ease and accessibility of online shopping many people have made the transition over from brick and mortars. Often online stores offer a larger selection of products, free shipping and the ability to skip the lines while still getting the best deals.

About Save Bubble:

Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-robot-vacuum-black-friday-deals-2019-roomba-shark-ion-eufy--ilife-robot-vacuum-sales-reviewed-by-save-bubble-300959864.html

SOURCE Save Bubble