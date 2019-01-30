Best Robot Vacuums 2019

Shark Ion R85 Eufy RoboVac 11S iRobot Roomba 690 Products Your price On Amazon $219 On Amazon $297 On Amazon Analysis Cleaning Performance 94% 85.8 89.2 Pet Hair Score (Out of 100) 88 67.5 73.3 Avg. Cleaning Time (H:M:S) 1:01:57 1:18:00 1:12:27 Loudness (Decibels) 59.2 62.5 66 Bin Size 625 ml 600 mL 600 mL Smart Home Connectivity Alexa, Google Assistant None Alexa, Google Assistant Size 12.8 x 12.5 x 3.4 inches 12.8 x 12.8 x 2.85 inches 13 x 13 x 3.6 inches Weight 5.1 pounds 5.7 pounds 7.8 pounds See full article here

Based on more than 600 hours of testing more than 40 robot vacuums, our favorite model is the Shark Ion R85. Not only is it great at cleaning, but it works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and even has an optional stick vacuum, so you can clean up couch cushions and other places the robovac can't reach.

If you’re on a budget, we recommend the Eufy RoboVac 11S. While it lacks smart-home connectivity, and may require some baby-sitting if it gets stuck, it has a slim profile, a HEPA-style filter, and was effective at picking up debris.

Latest News and Updates (January 2019) The security firm AV-Test examined the security of four robot vacuums: the Dyson 360Eye, the iRobot Roomba 980, the Vorwerk Kobold VR300, and the Xiaomi Roborock S55. Both the Roomba 980 and the VR300 came out on top, with well-protected apps, secure data transfer, and transparent security policies. The Roborock S55 was the worst-performing, "Due partly to gross security deficiencies in data transmission, the transfer of data to third parties, the app's unexplainable thirst for data, as well as a clear need for improvement in the statement on the handling of customer data," according to AV-Test.

The Monoprice Stitch ($239) has both sweeping and wet-mopping built in, as well as five operating modes. This Wi-Fi-enabled smart robot vacuum can be controlled using the Stitch app and can be connected to Alexa and Google Home.

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 960, introduced at CES 2019, uses artificial intelligence to steer around common household objects such as chairs, pets and dirty socks. It should be ready for market by late summer of 2019.



Shark's R85 proved excellent at picking up pet hair and other debris around our home with a minimum of fuss. We also liked its easy-to-clean dustbin, smartphone control and notifications, and the optional handheld vacuum was handy for getting those spaces the robot vacuum couldn't reach.

The Eufy RoboVac 11S is a worthy entry-level robot vacuum simply because it works. The device is short enough that it can track under furniture where you normally can't reach with an upright vacuum. And though there's no Wi-Fi connectivity or app control, there's a companion remote, which you can use to schedule the vacuum so that it cleans up any litter crystals, stray hairs and food crumbs left behind.

The iRobot Roomba 690 has powerful suction and is especially user-friendly. Once you set it up, it basically runs itself, but you can also control it from a convenient smartphone app that lets you schedule cleaning times from anywhere. It did a great job on both carpeting and hardwood flooring. This vacuum also continued cleaning over various obstacles rather than getting stuck like competitors.

Robot Vacuum Test Results

They can't all be winners, but many of the robot vacuums we tested performed well on our tests, both in the lab and in the home. The numbers indicate the percentage of debris (Cheerios, kitty litter, and dog hair) that ended in the robot’s bin on both hardwood and carpeted surfaces, as well as the average time it took the robot to clean a 15 x 18-foot space. We will add to these results as we test additional vacuums.





What to Look for in a Robot Vacuum

Before you buy, you need to determine what your needs are, and how much you’re willing to spend. Things you’ll want to consider include:

How much you’re willing to spend.

The size of the space you want to clean.

If you need a vacuum to clean up pet hair.

If you want to control the vacuum using your smartphone.

We've put together a handy robot vacuum buying guide to help you determine your needs.

How We Test and Rate Robot Vacuums



We call in a number of robot vacuums based on their popularity on Amazon, as well as their price and reputation from other review sites and reader comments.

The first phase of our analysis starts with lab tests in our Ogden, Utah, facility. There, we test each robot vac to see how effective it is at picking up 20 grams of kitty litter, 20 grams of Cheerios, and two grams of dog hair on hardwood and a medium-pile carpet. We also time how long it takes each to complete each test, as well as how loud the vacuum is as it goes about its business.



While we factor in the average cleaning time to our overall rating, we give it less importance than cleaning effectiveness, as most people will schedule a robot vacuum to go about its rounds after they leave their house.

The most promising vacuums are then sent to a reviewer to see how well they perform in a real-world environment. Here, we look at things such as how easily it navigates around an apartment, if it gets stuck under furniture or on carpets, how difficult it is to set up, and how messy it is to empty its dustbin.



From there, we base our final rating on its price, cleaning ability, functionality and ease of use relative to similar models.

Other Robot Vacuums Tested

iRobot's highest-end robot vacuum has a base with its own dustbin, so you can go multiple cleanings without having to empty out the bin. The Roomba i7 is also fast, finishing a cleaning run in less than 20 minutes. Still, its price—nearly $1,000—plus the fact that it wasn't as thorough as other vacuums, kept the i7 from receiving top marks.

Our previous top pick, the Samsung PowerBot R7070 is still a very capable and fast cleaner. But while it completed a cleaning run in half the time as the Shark Ion R85, it wasn't as effective at picking up pet hair and kitty litter, and it's more expensive.

