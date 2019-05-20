Best Robot Vacuums For Your Home

A robotic vacuum is a must-have for anyone who has a floor. Simply put, they do the dirty work for you, albeit some better than others. The most advanced robotic vacuum models let you control them remotely, so while you’re at work, your kitchen is being swept and your rugs are being cleaned. And when its work is done, your robotic vacuum simply returns to its charging station for a reboot, before starting another job all over again.

Some are better for rugs. Others are pros at washing your floors. Before you invest in one (and yes, it’s an investment), evaluate whether you’re using it on carpeted or hardwood/tile floors, whether you have pets and need one with extra suction power, and how often you plan to use it. If you want one for hard-core daily use, prepare to spend more. You do get what you pay for.

It’s worth noting that most of them, at some point or other, will get stuck under furniture. It’s just the way it is. But that inconvenience outweighs the many ways they make your life that much easier (and cleaner). And that’s what we call a clean sweep.

This is the next generation of robotic vacuums, and it's truly plug and clean. The vacuum builds a map of your home, and then proceeds to leave your floors so pristine, you can eat off them.

Pros: Yes, we know this robot vacuum is pricey. But people, this is worth every penny. It empties on its own, thanks to its automatic disposal system. It has 10 times the vacuuming power of previous models. It’s also massively quieter. This model actually talks to you, works with WiFi (unlike other brands, which don’t work on 5G networks) and has a cleaning system in place to remove dust, dirt, and allergens. So far, ours has not gotten stuck anywhere, and returns to the dock without fail, on its own. Oh, and it works with Alexa. If you’re obsessed with clean floors, this is the model for you. We swear by it.

Cons: The charging dock is truly bulky, so this isn’t ideal if you have limited space.

Samsung is now in the robot vacuum game, with mixed results. We like that it automatically detangles and removes pet hair that collects around the brush, which accumulates really fast when you've got animals in the house.