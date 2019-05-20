Best Robot Vacuums For Your Home

A robotic vacuum is a must-have for anyone who has a floor. Simply put, they do the dirty work for you, albeit some better than others. The most advanced robotic vacuum models let you control them remotely, so while you’re at work, your kitchen is being swept and your rugs are being cleaned. And when its work is done, your robotic vacuum simply returns to its charging station for a reboot, before starting another job all over again.
Some are better for rugs. Others are pros at washing your floors. Before you invest in one (and yes, it’s an investment), evaluate whether you’re using it on carpeted or hardwood/tile floors, whether you have pets and need one with extra suction power, and how often you plan to use it. If you want one for hard-core daily use, prepare to spend more. You do get what you pay for.
It’s worth noting that most of them, at some point or other, will get stuck under furniture. It’s just the way it is. But that inconvenience outweighs the many ways they make your life that much easier (and cleaner). And that’s what we call a clean sweep.
iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Smart Mapping Robot Vacuum
This is the next generation of robotic vacuums, and it's truly plug and clean. The vacuum builds a map of your home, and then proceeds to leave your floors so pristine, you can eat off them.
Pros: Yes, we know this robot vacuum is pricey. But people, this is worth every penny. It empties on its own, thanks to its automatic disposal system. It has 10 times the vacuuming power of previous models. It’s also massively quieter. This model actually talks to you, works with WiFi (unlike other brands, which don’t work on 5G networks) and has a cleaning system in place to remove dust, dirt, and allergens. So far, ours has not gotten stuck anywhere, and returns to the dock without fail, on its own. Oh, and it works with Alexa. If you’re obsessed with clean floors, this is the model for you. We swear by it.
Cons: The charging dock is truly bulky, so this isn’t ideal if you have limited space.
Samsung POWERbot R7070 Pet Robot Vacuum
Samsung is now in the robot vacuum game, with mixed results. We like that it automatically detangles and removes pet hair that collects around the brush, which accumulates really fast when you've got animals in the house.
Pros: The Samsung POWERbot is great for homes with pets, especially shedding pets, because it automatically removes the pet hair that collects around its brush. Because robot vacuums can miss corners, the POWERbot has a rubber blade that extends out to clean hard to reach areas.
Cons: Customers say it has too many kinks, especially for the price, including very iffy vacuuming quality.
eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30
This model is ultra-slim and ultra-quiet, so it's great for those with sensitive ears. Like kids. It's no louder than a working microwave.
Pros: This vac is less than three inches tall, so it easily glides under your furniture to get every nook and cranny clean. Plus, it automatically recharges so it’s always ready to go to work and do your bidding. This baby also easily crosses over door ledges and transitions between different levels in your home. But yet, it won’t fall down the stairs. And it has a run time of up to 100 minutes.
Cons: Some customers complain that it bumbles around rather aimlessly and never truly learns its terrain, but mostly, reviews are glowing.
iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum
It has a three-stage cleaning system and is fully customizable using its app. Plus, it runs for up to 90 minutes.
Pros: Use the vacuum’s Wifi to connect to Alexa or Google assistant, and to program it to do your bidding while you’re at work. It’s a pro at sucking up cat litter and pet hair, and is a lifesaver for those of us with allergies. It works equally well on hardwoods as it does on carpets.
Cons: It’s loud. And it frequently gets stuck in the same spots over and over again.
ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum
This robotic vacuum is ideal for hardwood floors only. Yes, it can handle throw rugs, but won't be able to manage a fully-carpeted home.
Pros: You can’t beat the price, and you get an average of three hours of cleaning power for one charge. It’s a solid, basic machine and you’ll more than get your money’s worth.
Cons: Not great at navigating humps in the floor.
Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
It's a Swiffer and a vacuum in one. Score! This machine is suitable for those for whom a mere vacuum is not enough and want the extra cleaning the mopping gets you.
Pros: This vac sweeps and mops at the same time. It sucks dust and debris into its bin, and then washes your floors. And you can use Alexa voice control to order it around. It even works on carpets. But wait, you ask, do you have to manually switch it from wet to dry and vice versa? Why no! It adjusts on its own based on your floor type.
Cons: You do need to clean its strainer to preserve the longevity of the filter. And the water tank is relatively small.
ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 930
This robotic vacuum uses a human voice to communicate with you, and tells you clearly when it's starting a clean, or navigating your room. And it's so quiet, you forget it's on.
Pros: Compatible with both Alexa and Google, this vacuum also has a very thorough app that lets you draw cleaning boundaries and choose specific areas to clean. It can mop, but when the mopping pad is off, the vacuum will double the suction power on carpet.
Cons: The robot will not go over carpet when it’s in mop mode, so you need to remove the mopping attachment if you want it to vacuum.
Tesvor Robot Vacuum Cleaner
You'll clean up on everything but the price with this top-rated vacuum. It covers your home in S-shaped routes, so it gets around and around and around. It's especially thorough for those of us who truly can't stand dust.
Pros: Like its brethren, it’s got voice control and an app that lets you program its functionality. It has powerful suction and is also quieter than a lot of other robotic vacs. Fans like its strong suction and its ability to not cut corners (literally).
Cons: Oddly, some users point out that it doesn’t clean dark carpets. And like other vacs, it has trouble at times finding its charging station.
