The Best Rocks Glasses for Whiskey Lovers

In recent years, whiskey aficionados have achieved the kind of stature more often associated with oenophiles. These spirits obsessives are as passionate about their favorite small batch bourbons as wine lovers are about the best Napa Cabernets. And like their wine-sipping cousins, serious whiskey collectors know how important glasses are to the experience. The right rocks glasses are essential.

Rocks glasses are built with a wide brim to allow whiskey to have plenty of room mingle with ice—or to breathe, for those who prefer theirs neat. Designed for slow sipping, rocks glasses can accommodate a Bulleit rye on ice or a Balvenie Portwood neat with equal elegance. As you build out your whiskey collection, it’s essential to choose rocks glasses that are worthy of your favorite bottles. The four we’ve highlighted here will live up to even the most exacting drinker’s standards.

