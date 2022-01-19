Here are all the best Samsung deals to shop on Galaxy phones, TVs and appliances
Samsung is one of the biggest names in the tech industry, with top-tier models of appliances, TVs, smartphones and more. That quality often comes at a steep price, but right now, you can find amazing deals on some of Samsung's most-coveted models.
For instance, you can get the brand's QN90A Neo QLED Smart TV in its 50-inch size for $100 off at $1,399.99. We found the QN90A to be the best 4K TV for brighter rooms thanks to the quantum dot technology creating a more color-rich picture coupled with mini-LED backlights to offer tight contrast control. It even features a 120Hz refresh rate plus HDMI support, perfect for gamers who were able to snag a new Xbox or PS5 console over the holidays.
If your cleaning routine needs a boost, you may want to try the Samsung Jet 70 stick vacuum. Typically listed for $399, this cordless home appliance is now $30 off for $369. Samsung says the Jet 70 offers up to 40 minutes of battery life with each charge and has a lightweight design for easy maneuverability.
The best Samsung deals right now
TVs
Get the Samsung Class Q60A QLED 4K Smart TV from $629.99 (Save $70 to $600)
Get the Samsung 32-Inch Class The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV (2020) for $529.99 (Save $70)
Get the Samsung 50-Inch Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021) for $1,199.99 (Save $100)
Get the Samsung 82-Inch Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for $1,199.99 (Save $300)
Get the Samsung Class QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV from $1,399.99 (Save $100 to $1,200)
Get the Samsung Class QN85A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV from $1,499.99 (Save $100 to $1,200)
Get the Samsung 43-Inch Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV from $1,499.99 (Save $500)
Get the Samsung 85-Inch Class AU8000 Crystal UHD Smart TV for $1.499.99 (Save $200)
Get the Samsung Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV from $3,299.99 (Save $1,700 to $2,500)
Get the Samsung 75-Inch Class QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV for $3,299.99 (Save $1,500)
Smartphones
Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from $99.99 with trade-in (Save $3 to $600)
Get the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G from $149.99 with trade-in (Save $3 to $250)
Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G from $199.99 with trade-in (Save $3 to $600)
Get the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from $249.99 with trade-in (Save $3 to $250)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from $299.99 with trade-in (Save $3 to $700)
Get the Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G from $399.99 with trade-in (Save $3 to $600)
Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from $499.99 with trade-in (Save $3 to $700)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from $899.99 with trade-in (Save $3 to $900)
Appliances
Get the Samsung 1.7 Cubic-Foot Stainless Steel Over-the-Range Microwave from $269 (Save $60)
Get the Samsung Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $369 (Save $30)
Get the Samsung 36-Inch Black Stainless Steel Wall Mount Hood for $656 (Save $73)
Get the Samsung 7.4 Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry for $679 (Save $220)
Get the Samsung 5.2 Cubic-Foot Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer from $749 (Save $200 to $300)
Get the Samsung 6.3 Cubic-Foot Stainless Steel Smart Slide-in Electric Range from $899 (Save $120 to $200)
Get the Smart BESPOKE Linear Wash 39dBA Dishwasher from $999 (Save $150 to $250)
Get the Samsung 30-Inch Stainless Steel Smart Gas Cooktop from $1,394 (Save $155 to $165)
Get the Samsung Food Showcase 4-Door French Door Stainless Steel Refrigerator from $2,799 (Save $700 to $800)
Mobile tech
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 from $64.99 with trade-in (Save $20 to $185)
Get the Samsung 14-Inch Galaxy Chromebook Go 32GB from $74.99 (Save $60 to $225)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 from $79.99 with trade-in (Save $10 to $150)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from $99.99 with trade-in (Save $60 to $280)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from $129.99 with trade-in (Save $20 to $40)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 from $109.99 with trade-in (Save $20 to $40)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 from $159.99 with trade-in (Save $150 to $490)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic from $164.99 (Save $20 to $185)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2 from $199.99 with trade-in (Save $10 to $350)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ from $259.99 with trade-in (Save $150 to $650)
