Here are all the best Samsung deals to shop on Galaxy phones, TVs and appliances

Shop price cuts on eye-catching TVs, powerful smartphones and more with these Samsung deals.

Samsung is one of the biggest names in the tech industry, with top-tier models of appliances, TVs, smartphones and more. That quality often comes at a steep price, but right now, you can find amazing deals on some of Samsung's most-coveted models.

For instance, you can get the brand's QN90A Neo QLED Smart TV in its 50-inch size for $100 off at $1,399.99. We found the QN90A to be the best 4K TV for brighter rooms thanks to the quantum dot technology creating a more color-rich picture coupled with mini-LED backlights to offer tight contrast control. It even features a 120Hz refresh rate plus HDMI support, perfect for gamers who were able to snag a new Xbox or PS5 console over the holidays.

If your cleaning routine needs a boost, you may want to try the Samsung Jet 70 stick vacuum. Typically listed for $399, this cordless home appliance is now $30 off for $369. Samsung says the Jet 70 offers up to 40 minutes of battery life with each charge and has a lightweight design for easy maneuverability.

The best Samsung deals right now

TVs

Samsung's QN90A TV offers a great color output on its screen, even in the brightest rooms.

Smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G lets you attend a video meeting and take notes at the same time on the same device.

Appliances

This stainless steel Samsung refrigerator is one of many kitchen essentials on sale today.

Mobile tech

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 are light, stylish and offer great features for a more affordable price than other high-tech competitors.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung deals: Shop the best savings on TVs, appliances and more