All the best Samsung deals to shop from the store's huge Discover Spring Event

Christine Persaud
·3 min read
Shop TVs, appliances, gadgets and more at this massive Samsung Discover Spring event.
Take a look around your home. Chances are, your refrigerator, television, wireless earbuds or even the smartphone you're reading this article on may have been manufactured by Samsung—a.k.a. one of biggest brands in tech. And right now, the company is offering huge discounts on virtually every category it sells in celebration of spring's long-awaited arrival. Through March 28, you can shop the Samsung Discover Spring Event for anything you've been meaning to get, upgrade or replace—all for less.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.There's an insane amount of markdowns to shop at this savings event. While there are some amazing price cuts to snag if you're happy with your current line-up of devices, many of the best deals found during this event require trade-ins, which means that you can give Samsung an older, eligible device of yours to receive an instant discount.

You can get new Galaxy smartwatch models, for instance, for ridiculously low prices with a trade-in. The brand-new Galaxy Watch3 41mm is going for as low as $139.99 when you swap it for an eligible device, like an old smartphone, tablet or older smartwatch That saves you up to $260 off the regular price! (Note that with no trade-in, you'll pay $299.99, which is $100 off.) We deemed the Galaxy Watch3 one of the best smartwatches on the market, calling it "positively packed with features." It also offered a "silky smooth performance" in testing.

Should you be in the market for a Reviewed-approved pair of Bluetooth headphones, we adore the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for the​​​ stunning design, crisp and lively sound and impressive battery life. Best of all, you can get a pair right now from $109.99 with an eligible trade-in (otherwise $129.99), which is $40 to $60 off the regular price of $169.99.

In addition to these blowout prices, you'll get free shipping and returns with any order, making it the perfect time for ​​​​that big purchase you've been putting off. There's just a few days left, though, so don't miss out on this epic sale!

The best Samsung deals to shop from the Discover Spring Event

TVs

You can save thousands on top-rated Samsung televisions right now.
Appliances

Tried-and-true, these appliances stand out from the pack.
Headphones

These earbuds are among the best wireless headphones on the market.
Phones

Ultra-popular Samsung phones are on sale for less at this seasonal event.
Soundbars

Samsung makes some of the best soundbars we&#39;ve ever tested.
Smartwatches

Samsung&#39;s Galaxy Active 2 is simply the best smartwatch for Android phone owners.
Tablets

Tablets are discounted big-time right now&#x002014;especially when you opt for a trade-in.
Shop the Samsung Discover Spring Event

