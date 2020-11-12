Best Samsung Phone Black Friday Deals (2020): Early Galaxy S20, Note20, S10 & More Cell Phone Sales Rounded Up by Consumer Articles

Check out our review of all the best early Samsung phone deals for Black Friday 2020, including all the top sales on Samsung Galaxy S10, S20 5G, Z Fold 2 & Note20
Compare the latest early Samsung cell phone deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring Galaxy S20 5G, Note20 5G, S9 & more deals. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Samsung Phone Deals:
Save up to 52% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon - check out Verizon promotions on Galaxy smartphones including a special ‘buy one, get $1000 off another’ with the S20, Note 20 & Z Fold 2 series
Up to $700 off Samsung Galaxy Phones at AT&T - check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile - check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
Save up to 35% on a range of unlocked & pre-paid Galaxy smartphones at Walmart - featuring savings on S10, S9, A20, A10 & more Galaxy smartphones
Save up to $150 on Samsung Galaxy unlocked & pre-paid smartphones at Amazon - check out the latest deals on S20, S10, S8 & more unlocked Samsung smartphones
Save up to $1000 off Samsung Galaxy Note20 Phones at Verizon - Verizon are running a special ‘buy one, get another up to $1000 off’ promotion on Note 20 phones
Save up to $100 on Samsung Galaxy S20 5G smartphoness at Boost Mobile
Save up to $150 on Galaxy S20 cell phones at Walmart - featuring discounts on unlocked S20 & S20+ models
Save on Samsung Galaxy S10 Phones at AT&T - get 50% off Samsung Galaxy Buds as part of your purchase
Save up to $50 on Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphones at Boost Mobile
Looking for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view even more savings right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
If you’re in the market for a Samsung phone, there’s quite a wide range of models to choose from. There’s the Galaxy S20, boasting of fast 5G connectivity, a new 120Hz display, and upgraded cameras. Another flagship Samsung phone you can consider is the Galaxy Note 20. It comes with the S Pen so it’s a great choice for those who like to take down notes or make annotations. As for the Galaxy S10, it’s worth purchasing for its impressive screen-to-body ratio and in-screen fingerprint sensor. If you’re looking for more affordable Samsung phones, the Galaxy S9 and S8 are good budget-friendly options.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)