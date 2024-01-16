Best Samsung TV deals: Save on 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Samsung is almost universally amongst the best TV brands, which makes its lineup of 4K TVs a good option if you’re looking to expand, upgrade, or start from scratch a home theater setup. A new Samsung 4K TV — or 8K TV if you want to go bigger — actually makes a great way to save as well, as there are a lot of Samsung TV deals taking place right now. We’ve tracked down the best available, so whether you’re comparing between QLED and OLED TVs or want to ensure you get something that compares with the best TVs, read onward, as there’s likely a deal available for you.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K — $1,200, was $1,500

For a fascinating TV experience not quite like anything else, Samsung’s The Frame will do the trick. This version, which is QLED, will add an extra touch to your room. Disguised as a matte canvas when not in use as a TV, Samsung’s The Frame displays art of your choice. You’ll also appreciate its slim wall-mount, barely sticking out from the wall as if it were a real canvas. Another thing real art gallery pieces have that normal TVs don’t is a, well, frame and “The Frame” does as excellent job of coming with a gorgeous framed border. Another thing The Frame does to keep its artistic merits and minimalist simplicity is to only use a single wire, from which all inputs can be attached. Don’t forget, however, that The Frame is a TV and is capable of showing you great programming with everything Tizen has to offer.

65-inch QN85C Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV — $1,300, was $2,000

Samsung

We find the QN85C to be sitting at just about the perfect price for a TV right now, while still maintaining the qualities and freshness of a much more quality TV. While it is 4K, it uses mini-LED tech, which allows for fine-tuned light control. Remember that the best QLED TVs are typically renowned more for their brightness than contrast; this tech can tip that need for contrast in the QN85C’s favor. Other great features of this TV include audio with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, 4K upscaling, and motion acceleration to keep fast moving content smooth.

Samsung 55-inch Class OLED S95C — $2,100, was $2,500

Digital Trends

The S95C features premium 4K upscaling and such a high picture quality that, during our Samsung 95C review, our reviewer declared it “the best TV Samsung has ever made.” (At least as of that date in May of 2023). Why? It succeeds really well in dealing with whatever your environment throws at it and, short of a direct hit from a beam of sunlight, you can expect excellent quality. This, when combined with its superb color gamut and Pantone Validated screen, make for an excellent experience. Then, throw in Samsung’s Gaming Hub and the no-recharge-required SolarCell remote and you’ve got an overall splendid TV experience.

Samsung 85-inch Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV — $2,459, was $3,499

Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

What’s the hottest Walmart TV deal going on? It could be this deal on the giant 85-inch QN90C. It features gorgeous colors, intense processing, and a fun combination of great backlighting and intensely dark black colors. Our Samsung QN90C Neo QLED review whined somewhat about the price, but that was a time when the price of the 65-inch version of the TV cost more than the on-sale 85-inch version does now. With price out of the way as a barrier to enjoy the TV, look at features like great pictures quality after minimal fiddling with options, increased screen quality over previous versions, and intense HDR+ quality.

75-inch Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900C — $4,500, was $6,300

Samsung

While even the best streaming services might not be pitching out much 8K content, it doesn’t mean you have to settle for less. Using its Neural Quantum Processor 8K, the QN900C will upscale existing content up, giving you a taste of the future on older content and even today’s biggest work that hasn’t yet made the 8K transition. Another win for this TV is the excellent viewing angle it allows. Combining anti-glare technology and Samsung’s Ultra Viewing Angle tech, you can get fantastic color “at any angle, in any light.”

More Samsung TV deals we love

