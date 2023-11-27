You can find the best sandwiches at these 4 SC restaurants. Here’s why they’re great

If you’re getting burnt out on Thanksgiving food, you may be thinking about scaling back with a simple sandwich, one you don’t have to make yourself.

Google reviewers have some suggestions of sandwich restaurants across the state. Two of the top four are in the Midlands, the others at the coast.

Two delis tied for the top spot, Cribb’s Sandwich and Sweet Shop in Lexington and Alvin Ord’s Sandwich Shop (two in the Charleston area), both with 4.8 of 5 stars.

Cribb’s Sandwich

Cribb’s in Lexington is known for its giant rooster at the entrance, its chicken salad and sweets, including the best-seller the caramel, which came from a recipe in The State many years ago.

Owner Joe Cribb had been in the printing business and realized he needed something new.

“I just started praying and asking God to show us what He wanted us to do,” Cribb told The State.

He and his wife Lisa opened the shop in August 1997.

“It’s cute and cozy and the food is the Best ever! The service is Fabulous! And let me tell you the cake was not just Chocolate on Chocolate, it was a dream come true,” one reviewer said.

Alvin Ord’s Sandwich Shop

The key ingredient that makes Alvin Ord’s rise above others appears to be the bread, which factors into the very reason the shop exists in the first place.

The mother of Alvin Ord Johnston of Longview, Texas, loved experimenting with bread recipes. Her son developed what is now known as the Salvation Sandwich in 1970.

It is cooked ham, salami and chopped ham on French bread. It was so popular among friends, Johnston opened a shop in Austin, Texas, run by his nephews.

Two years later, Alvin Ord left to join Trappist Monks in Washington State.

But his nephews continued on with another store in Austin named for their uncle. Now there are two shops in Beaufort and two in the Charleston area.

“Our symbol, the little monk, is a daily reminder to uphold his principles,” the store’s website says.

Here’s what customers say.

“The food was so delicious with their fresh bread, good ingredients that it was dangerously addictive.”

Another: “Don’t let this place fool you! It is serving some serious sandwiches that are done to perfection.”

Dagwood Deli

The Dagwood Deli, with four locations in the Myrtle Beach area, earned 4.7 stars. Their tagline is “Keep calm and call for delivery,” but the in-restaurant dining has some benefits like pool, darts and sports on TV.

How can you go wrong with a place with South Carolina sandwich names like Bubba’s Kickin Chicken, the Gamecock and the Shag.

“Excellent food, fast service. We loved everything about this restaurant,” a reviewer states.

No Name Deli

Also scoring 4.7 was No Name Deli in Columbia. When the shop opened more than 30 years ago, it was called Elmwood Delicatessen. But there was no sign on the building. People referred to it as a deli with no name.

“It stuck,” according to its website.

It’s not just sandwiches but also an array of salads like shrimp, Greek or taco.

“Not many frills or thrills to share about No Name Deli, but sometimes less is more,” a reviewer said.

The Reuben was his favorite.