These are the best school districts in NC, report says. Which ones are the top rated?

A new report ranks school districts across the country, and says North Carolina’s best is in the Triangle.

Based on analysis of statistics and reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche released a list of the top school districts across the country, including North Carolina.

According to the report, schools were ranked on multiple factors, including state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.

In North Carolina, Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools is the highest ranked school district in the state based on its academics, diversity, clubs and activities and more.

Social studies teacher Jessica Caso teaches her 7th graders about African history at McDougle Middle School in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

“I like how easy it is to make a connection with the right teachers in each and every class. As well as the staff in general are very friendly. My time at Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools are times that I will never forget,” one Niche review says.

Here’s what other school districts were ranked as the best in the state:

2024 Best school districts in North Carolina

▪ Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A

“Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Chapel Hill, NC. It has 11,563 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1,” Niche says. According to state test scores, 60% of students are at least proficient in math and 66% in reading.

▪ Polk County Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A

“Polk County Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Columbus, NC. It has 2,129 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 58% of students are at least proficient in math and 62% in reading.”

▪ Union County Public Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A

“Union County Public Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Monroe, NC. It has 40,600 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 17 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 64% of students are at least proficient in math and 62% in reading.”

▪ Watauga County Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A

“Watauga County Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Boone, NC. It has 4,673 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 53% of students are at least proficient in math and 59% in reading.”

▪ Newton-Conover City Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A

“Newton Conover City Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Newton, NC. It has 2,870 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 49% of students are at least proficient in math and 47% in reading.”

▪ Mount Airy City Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A

“Mount Airy City Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Mount Airy, NC. It has 1,729 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 51% of students are at least proficient in math and 49% in reading.”

▪ Wake County Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A

“Wake County Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Cary, NC. It has 160,099 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 52% of students are at least proficient in math and 60% in reading.”

▪ Elkin City Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A

“Elkin City Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Elkin, NC. It has 1,283 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 50% of students are at least proficient in math and 65% in reading.”

▪ Mooresville Graded School District

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A

“Mooresville Graded School District is a highly rated, public school district located in Mooresville, NC. It has 5,982 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 51% of students are at least proficient in math and 55% in reading.”

▪ Cabarrus County Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A-

“Cabarrus County Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Concord, NC. It has 33,562 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 54% of students are at least proficient in math and 55% in reading.”

▪ Carteret County Public Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A-

“Carteret County Public Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Beaufort, NC. It has 7,964 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 59% of students are at least proficient in math and 61% in reading.”

▪ Lincoln County Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A-

“Lincoln County Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Lincolnton, NC. It has 11,314 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 57% of students are at least proficient in math and 55% in reading.”

▪ Asheville City Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A-

“Asheville City Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Asheville, NC. It has 4,218 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 39% of students are at least proficient in math and 55% in reading.”

▪ Surry County Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A-

“Surry County Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Dobson, NC. It has 7,300 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 52% of students are at least proficient in math and 52% in reading.”

▪ Catawba County Schools

Overall 2024 Niche grade: A-

“Catawba County Schools is a highly rated, public school district located in Newton, NC. It has 15,494 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 16 to 1,” Niche says. “According to state test scores, 54% of students are at least proficient in math and 51% in reading.”

You can find more information about Niche’s school districts ranking and how others across the country compare online at niche.com.