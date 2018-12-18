The 25 Best-Selling Cars, Trucks, and SUVs of 2018

While car sales for 2018 aren't going to match the record-breaking numbers of 2017, Americans did move a lot of metal this year. The market didn't soften as much as was initially predicted, and it's looking as though more than 17 million sales overall will be recorded by the time December 31 rolls around.

We have rounded up the 25 best-selling vehicles of the year using sales data through November (we will update this story as soon as year-end sales numbers are released in January), collected from the automakers and from Automotive News. The numbers bear out the undeniable, industry-wide trend away from passenger cars and toward SUVs and trucks, with most sedans and hatchbacks posting declines and most crossovers and pickups rising.