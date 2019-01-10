This best-selling citrus juicer is only $22, and it’s great to have when life gives you lemons

Maren Estrada

Looking for smart ways to save some money in the new year? Here’s a thought: instead of buying overpriced juice at whole foods, squeeze your own! It’s far fresher than any juice you’ll buy in a bottle, and it usually tastes better too since you can fine tune your recipe using the exact combination of fruits that you want. If you don’t already have a juicer, don’t worry because you’re in luck. The Cuisinart CCJ-500 Pulp Control Citrus Juicer happens to be the best-selling citrus juicer on Amazon, and it’s on sale right now for less than $22.

Cuisinart CCJ-500 Pulp Control Citrus Juicer, Brushed Stainless: $21.99

Here’s what you need to know from the product page:

  • Adjustable reamer with 3 pulp control settings-low, medium, high
  • Auto-reversing universal juicer cone for more efficient juicing
  • Final-Spin feature extracts more juice from pulp
  • Extra-long Snap-Up spout accommodates more glasses and prevents dripping
  • Brushed stainless steel design, Easy-clean dishwasher-safe parts, BPA free

