The best-selling cold brew coffee maker on Amazon is on sale for $20

If you want to jump on the cold brew coffee bandwagon but you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on a new coffee maker, you definitely need to check out this Amazon best-seller. The Takeya 10310 Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker with Airtight Lid & Silicone Handle is the single most popular model on all of Amazon, and it only costs $19.99. Definitely check it out.
Takeya 10310 Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker with Airtight Lid & Silicone Handle, 1…: $18.99
Here’s what you need to know from the product page:
- THE NEW DELUXE cold brew coffee maker is a durable BPA-Free Tritan pitcher with an airtight lid & non-slip silicone handle. It produces 4 servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds and is less acidic than traditional coffee brewing.
- THE FINE-MESH COFFEE FILTER in this cold brew coffee maker keeps grounds out of your freshly brewed pot – differing from other coffee machines. Tritan plastic withstands hot temperatures if you want a hot cup of coffee. Fits in most refrigerator doors.
- PREMIUM BOTTLES AND LIDS: Our innovative line of insulated hydration solutions come in a range of sizes. We offer water bottles in 18, 24, 32, 40, and 64 oz sizes, beverage makers and pitchers in 1 Qt and 2 Qt sizes.
- BPA FREE HYDRATION SOLUTIONS: From insulated stainless steel water bottles to beverage makers and pitchers, as well as a variety of product accessories, Takeya USA products help you stay cool, refreshed and hydrated for an active, on-the-go lifestyle.
- TAKEYA QUALITY: Compare our leak proof fruit infusers to others from Camelbak, Contigo, Nalgene, Thermos, Bubba, Brita, Teavana, Fifty Fifty, Klean Kanteen, Brita, Hydro Flask, SIGG, Yeti Rambler, Cayman Fitness, Lifefactory, & Polar Bottle.
BGR Top Deals:
- Today’s best deals: Rare Nintendo Switch sale, Bose headphones, $20 wireless charger, Roomba, more
- This $80 smartwatch is better than an Apple Watch Series 4 in four important ways
Trending Right Now:
- This is the cool new effect that’ll play around the Galaxy S10’s in-display selfie cam
- Galaxy S10+ leak shows the screen alone will be as big as the entire Galaxy Note 7
- Why pay $50 for Philips Hue’s smart LED bulbs when these $17 bulbs are just as good?