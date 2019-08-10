A best-selling cookbook with 500 Instant Pot recipes is down to $4 on Amazon

Click here to read the full article.

If you think you love your Instant Pot now, just wait until you get your hands on our favorite Instant Pot cookbook. This fantastic recipe book is packed full of hundreds of delicious dishes that are designed specifically for your multi-use cooker. It’s called Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Cookbook: 500 Everyday Recipes for Beginners and Advanced Users, and it’s down to just $3.99 right now on Amazon for the Kindle version. Remember, Kindle eBooks work on Kindle eReaders or any Android or iOS device thanks to the Kindle app. Get your copy now while it’s on sale!

Enjoy these 500 Recipes for Any Budget.

Recipes are listed step by step in a clear and understandable manner.

With this cookbook, you will cook better, tastier and faster meals for yourself and your family.



In this cookbook, you will discover… Amazing meals the whole family will love.

Recipes for vegetarians anyone will enjoy.

Most recipes made for anyone with a busy lifestyle.

Detailed ingredient lists and precise cooking times so each dish turns out perfect.

Easy-to-follow instructions on making each dish in an Instant Pot.

Helpful tips and tricks on how to make each meal one your whole family will request time and time again.

Plus much more helpful information. Eating is meant to be a shared experience and is a great time for family members to catch up with each other’s day. A good meal gets them to the dinner table every time.

