Best-Selling Drugs by Bristol Myers, Pfizer, AbbVie Likely Candidates For US Price Negotiation

Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Eliquis, Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Ibrance, and AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Imbruvica are expected to be among the ten top-selling drugs subject to U.S. price negotiations for 2026.

The U.S. government can start the first price negotiations over prescription drugs for its Medicare health program under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed by Congress last year.

The government will launch the negotiation process in September by naming the first ten drugs it spends the most on for the year ending May 2023.

For months, lobbyists for the biggest pharmaceutical companies have been meeting with Medicare officials, trying to determine which drugs the government will choose, what discounts they seek, and ways to redress the final price.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that negotiations will save the government around $4.8 billion in 2026 and nearly $25 billion a year by 2031 as more drugs are added to the negotiation process, Reuters reported.

Reuters compiled five lists Wall Street analysts and academics prepared with 27 drugs across them.

Eliquis, Ibrance, and Imbruvica appeared on all lists.

Novo Nordisk A/S's (NYSE: NVO) Ozempic, Xtandi from Astellas Pharma (OTC: ALPMY), and Pfizer/ Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) thinner Xarelto are on three of the lists.

