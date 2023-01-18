This Best-Selling Kids’ Galaxy Projector Turns Any Room Into a Star-Filled Wonder

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

There’s a reason why 96,000+ Amazon customers are raving about the BlissLights Sky Lite.

Parents / Tyler Roeland

Forget those dinky glow-in-the-dark stickers we used to put on our ceilings as kids; these days, LED star projectors are where it’s at. Not only can they blanket a room in a sea of moving stars, but they’ll even play soothing sound effects that will instantly transport your kiddo into outer space. (And hopefully, send them off to sleep a lot quicker.)

With more than 96,000 reviews on Amazon, the BlissLights Sky Lite might just be one of the most popular star projectors out there— and for a limited time, it’s on sale. And for Prime members, an extra 20% off coupon can be applied, bringing the total down to only $39.99, which is $20 off the original price!

Amazon

To buy: BlissLights Sky Lite $49.99 or $39.99 for Prime members with 20% off coupon (was $59.99); amazon.com

With the push of a button, the Sky Lite projects a field of drifting green stars against a giant blue nebula cloud, setting a relaxing ambiance for any kids’ bedroom. You can also easily cycle through different lighting effects, adjust the projector’s brightness, or start and stop the rotating motion of the stars to set the exact tone you’re looking for.

This small-but-mighty device has some pretty high-tech features too, including a direct diode Laser, precision glass optics, and holographic technologies to create a unique and realistic visual experience. But just because it’s high-tech doesn’t mean it’s tricky to operate. Lots of Amazon reviewers said it’s easy to use and a breeze to set up, considering it requires no installation.

Most of all, though, customers love that it appeals to little kids, big kids, and even grown-ups.

“It works great for my 5-year-old,” shared one parent, who uses it as a night light for her little one. “Makes the room vibrant and hopefully [there will be] less nights of ‘I’m scared.’”

Story continues

“​​This is a great way to light up a room in a calm and relaxing way,” another parent wrote. “Both my teen daughters love it and now I want one for myself!”

“Got this because I have a hard time sleeping in the dark alone and it has been so helpful when my husband and I work opposite schedules,” someone else shared. “It’s not as bright as a lamp and has a great calming effect.”

Amazon

To buy: BlissLights Sky Lite $49.99 or $39.99 for Prime members with 20% off coupon (was $59.99); amazon.com

In fact, a lot of customers pointed out how surprisingly calming the projector can be. In some cases, it’s even become part of their nightly self-care routine.

“I'm a grown adult in his mid-30's and I love this thing,” one reviewer wrote. “I stare at computers all day long, suffer migraines, and generally struggle to feel relaxed at the end of my day. One of my favorite things to do now since getting this thing is to go lay down at night with all the lights off and turn this thing on and it is so calming and relaxing watching this thing go.”

In addition to using it on bedroom ceilings, customers say they’ve also used it in their game rooms, at kids’ parties, and even on their front porches to add a little “sparkle” during the holidays. (With its convenient 6-hour auto timer, it shuts off on its own so you don’t have to worry about it running all night.)

Shop More Deals for Parents