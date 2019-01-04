The Best-Selling Luxury Cars and SUVs of 2018

2018 wasn't the best year for luxury automakers in the U.S. Many of the major players, including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi, posted declines compared with last year. BMW was the key exception, posting a slight increase, as did smaller players Acura and Infiniti.

As in our ranking of mainstream best-sellers, the list of most popular luxury vehicles shows a pronounced shift towards crossovers and away from sedans. And Tesla has proven to be a formidable-if unconventional-player in the sales race, as you'll see by the end of this ranking.