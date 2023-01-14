Best Semen Enhancers (2023) | Top 4 Sperm Volume Pills

New Rochelle, New York --News Direct-- Health Spotlight

Seminal fluid, better known as semen, is a fluid in the bodies of living beings containing spermatozoa. The male reproductive organ produces this fluid, and it can fertilize the female ovum. The semen comes out of the body through the urethral orifice in a process known as ejaculation. The fluid contains spermatozoa, proteolytic enzymes, various other enzymes, and fructose. The fluid mainly produces an environment for the easy mobility of sperm through the female reproductive system.

The amount of semen that comes out of your body plays a vital role in your satisfaction during intercourse. The semen volume depends on age, heredity, diet, immunity, etc. Although medicines can't control natural factors, certain supplements can increase semen volume substantially without side effects. These supplements improve male reproductive health substantially and enhance sex drive, stamina, and desire. These are known as semen enhancers.

Through this article, we will learn four of the best semen enhancers available in the market that can positively impact your reproductive health. Let's get started.

4 Best Semen Enhancers and Sperm Volume Pills for 2023

#1. Semenoll - Best Semen Enhancer Overall

Sexual intercourse is natural, and there is no shame in discussing sexual problems in public. If you don't talk about it, how will you get to know the solution? Many males have the problem of less semen volume, which can arise due to multiple reasons. Semen volume may impact fertility. Thus, it is essential to know and use top-rated semen enhancers. You can also get in touch with a doctor if the problem persists.

Semenoll is one of the best-selling semen enhancers in the market. It not only increases the volume of semen but also increases sperm count. Thus, increasing the chances of pregnancy. In addition, the supplement naturally makes a man more potent and lets him enjoy a thrilling sexual experience.

What are the primary benefits of using Semenoll?

Some of the benefits of using Semenoll are as follows:

● It is one of the best products for improving a man's reproductive capabilities and reproductive faculties.

● It increases the semen volume many fold.

● Sexual intercourse becomes more enjoyable for the user with a slightly delayed ejaculation.

● The ingredients with which the company makes the product are all-natural and organic.

● The company claims there are no side effects of using the product.

Ingredients

Most of the ingredients of seminoll are procured from natural things with careful selection and examination so that the product can achieve maximum efficiency. The components typically include macro root extract, zinc, N-acetyl, L-cysteine, pumpkin seed extract, Tribulus Terrestris, L-Arginine, Muira Pauma, vital vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Let's get to know the ingredients in detail.

● Maca root extract: The maca plant generally originates in Peru, and people have traditionally used the plant extract as medicine. Maca root extract has become very famous due to its properties of improving fertility and increasing sex drive. The extract can potentially increase human libido and can significantly increase sexual desire. However, the data is too small to jump to any conclusions. It may increase sperm volume and concentration, thus improving sperm mobility. The extract may also improve the quality of the sperm. These properties may help a male achieve greater satisfaction during intercourse, improving his mood, energy, and mental stability.

● Zinc: Research shows that zinc and male fertility have a typical relationship. If the zinc level is low, a man can face problems like low testosterone levels and degraded sperm quality. Thus, to increase semen volume and improve sperm quality, one should include zinc in their diet. The mineral is available in meat, but the Semenoll also has it inside it catering to the betterment of male reproductive health.

● N-Acetyl and L-cysteine: Cysteine is an essential amino acid in the human body, while N-acetyl cysteine is a form of a supplement of the amino acid. One can find amino acids from natural sources like chicken, cheese, yogurt, sunflower seeds, etc. The supplement may help improve mental health, detoxify the kidney, relieve symptoms of respiratory conditions, help with brain health, and, most importantly, may help boost fertility in males and females. The amino acid helps reduce oxidative stress. It is a stress that can lead to cell death and reduce fertility. Researchers suggest that N-acetyl cysteine can be a good option for treating male infertility.

● Pumpkin seed extract: As the name suggests, you can find seeds from the pumpkin plant. These seeds have traditionally been in use for a long time and have many benefits. The seeds contain essential minerals like zinc, phosphorus, manganese, protein, and fiber. The extract may help improve bone health because of the presence of manganese. It may also help reduce weight and help in digestion due to the presence of fiber. It contains vitamin E, which improves the immunity system. The presence of zinc makes the seed extract a potent ingredient for enhancing sexual, prostate, and urinary health.

● Tribulus Terrestris: It is a small plant that originates in several places in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The extracts of the root and the fruit may have benefits like keeping the urinary tract clean and reducing swelling. However, there needs to be more scientific data regarding the same, and there is ongoing research in this field. People use the extract to boost their testosterone levels. However, it may also help improve heart health, control blood sugar, enhance libido, relieve pain, etc.

● L-Arginine: An amino acid that helps produce nitric oxide, which helps widen the blood vessel so that more blood can flow through the penis and achieve a faster and better erection. It would significantly help a man achieve a better sexual experience.

● Muira Puama: One can find the Muira Puama plant growing in the lush green forests of the Amazon. Traditionally, people have been using the root and wood of plants to make medicines. The plant may help prevent sexual disorders, increase sexual drive, prevent menstrual disorders, help with joint pain, upset stomach, etc.

Dosage

Each bottle of Semenoll contains 90 tablets, and the company recommends that its customers consume three daily. One pill in the morning, one in the afternoon, and the last in the evening. The user can consume it using water and food. It isn't advisable to consume tablets using beverages, fizzy drinks, and alcohol.

Price

There are three varieties of the product - one-month, two-month, and three-month. The one-month supply costs $59.99, the two-month supply costs $119.99, and the three-months supply costs $179.99.

Pros and cons

The advantages of using the product include the following:

● The ingredients are 100% natural.

● The quality of the product is top-notch.

● The brand is well-known, has its registration done, and works with responsibility.

● There is no requirement for a prescription.

● The product is quite affordable.

The only disadvantage is that you must continuously use it for three months to see the best results. Thus, the product takes quite a long time to show results.

#2. Semenax - Top Semen Volume Pill to increase Sperm Count

The capability of a human to produce offspring through the process of reproduction is known as fertility. It depends on nutrition, diet, sexual behavior, consanguinity, culture, heredity, etc. But why are we talking about fertility here? It is because semenax is a semen enhancer that may help boost the fertility of a male and help enhance the quality of semen and sperm.

Leading Edge Health produces the supplement and markets it as "a male wellness" product or a product that improves or enhances the quality of semen. The company claims that the semen enhancer can increase semen volume, boost sexual pleasure and deliver a long orgasm experience. However, the claims lack scientific evidence, and you should take them with a pinch of salt. People say that the product has no side effects, may improve ejaculation, and comes with a money-back guarantee and free shipping.

Benefits Of Using Semenax

Besides health-related benefits, Semenax has ingredients that are all-natural and of good quality. Ingredients free from toxins are a scarce sight in today's market. Thus, the product should be of good quality. The key benefits of using the product include the following:

● It improves the quality of semen.

● It boosts the quality of sperm.

● It improves the overall intercourse experience, which keeps your mental health in check and helps you lead a more peaceful life.

Ingredients

There are many natural ingredients inside the product, like Swedish flower, L-lysine, Pumpkin seeds, Horny goat weed, zinc, L-carnitine, Muira Puama bark, L-arginine, vital vitamins and minerals, etc. Let's get to know these ingredients in detail.

● Swedish Flower: Swedish flower pollen helps keep the urine flow healthy and helps in the normal functioning of the prostate. It contains at least 1.4% alpha-amino acids alongside lipids and water-soluble fractions. People also say the pollen extract is excellent for enhancing testosterone levels in males and improving reproductive health. However, these claims require more evidence to prove them scientifically.

● L-lysine: Lysine is an alpha-amino acid that helps in human proteinogenesis alongside fatty acid metabolism. It can also help with defective connective tissue, abnormal fatty acid metabolism, anemia, and protein deficiency. It may also help increase sperm count and sperm motility alongside increasing ejaculation strength. However, the reproductive benefits of the amino acid are debatable.

● Horny goat weed is an extract derived from a plant called Epimedium, and the active ingredient of horny goat weed is icariin. It is available in tablets, capsules, powders, and teas and requires no prescription. The extract may help people suffering from erectile dysfunction. It may also help reduce fatigue and joint pains.

● L-carnitine is a dietary supplement that helps supply the body with energy. However, your body should have enough vitamin C to properly function with the amino acid. It may help you lose weight, improve brain functions, improve heart health, and exercise performance. By changing fatty acid metabolism, L-carnitine can increase sperm motility, but it may not increase semen volume.

Dosage

People who ejaculate less than 3mL of ejaculate daily may benefit from Semenax. The company recommends consuming four pills every day. You should take the first two pills in the morning and the last two in the nighttime. However, it would help if you keep consuming the tablets for three months to churn out the maximum result from consuming Semenax tablets. The company claims the product has no side effects. However, you should research the ingredients and see if they have side effects upon consuming them for a long time.

Price

Semenax retails in the market at a competitive rate. The product comes in three varieties: one-month, three-month, six-month, and 12 monthly supply. If you choose to buy the one-month supply, it will cost you $59.95, the three-month supply pack will cost you $154.95, the three-month supply package retails at $289.95, and the 12-month pack comes for $399.95. You see, the more the monthly supply you buy, the more money you save. Thus, the 12-month supply pack has the best value. Furthermore, all the varieties come with a 100% money-back guarantee within 67 days, which produces a sense of trust in the company. In addition, the company gives free shipping within the USA.

Pros and cons

There are many advantages and pros of using Semenax:

● The product may help increase the strength of orgasms.

● All-natural ingredients ensure a good product and maximum efficiency.

● There is a 67-day money-back guarantee.

● There is free shipping all across the USA.

● There are regular coupon codes available to get more discounts on the products.

The only con we found in the product is the period you have to consume the product, and there may be side effects.

#3. Performer 8 - Semen and Male Enhancement Pill

The primary sex hormone in males is known as testosterone. It is an essential hormone that helps develop male characteristics like increased muscle mass, bone mass, and body hair growth. It also controls the development of tissues in the testes and prostate. In medical science, testosterone helps treat male hypogonadism, gender dysphoria, etc. However, whether low testosterone levels are harmful is a great debate.

But why are we talking about testosterone? It is because testosterone levels are essential to a healthy male reproductive system, and Performer 8 helps you keep your reproductive health in check. Performer 8 is a product made from high-quality ingredients which are natural and free from toxins. The product may induce a massive tendency to have sex, increase your energy on the bed, and increase your sex drive and stamina. Performer 8 may also help you have a firmer erection. Let's check out the primary benefits of the product.

What Are The Primary Benefits Of Using Performer 8?

There is a list of benefits that the company claims are valid and clinically proven. These include:

● Revitalizing sexual stamina means more time on the bed and satisfies your partner to the fullest extent. The ingredients help you keep your brain and body in sync. Thus, generating more energy and focus.

● The ingredients increase your urge to have more sex, thus, skyrocketing your sexual desire.

● The product increases the levels of natural testosterone, one of the key benefits of consuming the product.

● It prevents you from ejaculating prematurely.

● The ingredients in the product help your penis have a stronger erection with an increased girth.

● The ingredients in performer 8 help increase sperm volume and sperm motility. Thus, the amount of semen released increases the chances of pregnancy.

● As the product helps you enjoy a great time in the body, you enjoy a boost in confidence and mental satisfaction that keeps stress and depression at bay.

Ingredients

Each ingredient used in formulating Performer 8 is natural, safe, and proven to work. The product is non-GMO and soy free, with all the ingredients in effective dosages. In addition, the company claims that the product has no known side effects. There are nine key ingredients: Muira Puama extract, KSM-66 Ashwagandha, Ferrous Bisglycinate, Maca root extract, Panax ginseng, Horny Goat Weed, Pine Bark extract, glucuronolactone, grape seed extract. Let's get to know the ingredients in detail.

● KSM-66 Ashwagandha: It is a variant of Ashwagandha formulated by Ixoreal Biomed. Ashwagandha is a herb found in India and is one of the best-known herbal medicine in Ayurveda. The herb helps keep stress and anxiety at bay, enhances memory and cognition, helps in the growth of TSH, promotes stronger muscles, promotes increased sexual functions in males, maintains a good level of testosterone in males, etc.

● Ferrous bisglycinate is a readily available source of iron. People suffering from iron deficiency are given its dosage. It helps in the treatment of anemia and chronic diseases induced due to anemia. It also supports natural blood flow that helps you hold your erection for a long time.

● Panax ginseng also goes by the name of Asian ginseng, Chinese ginseng, and Korean ginseng. One can find it in East Asia, and the root is the part that may have medical utilities. The herb may make your memory stronger, boost your energy, produce sexual desire, and help with erectile dysfunction.

● People have traditionally been using pine bark as a source of herbal medicine. It comes from the pine tree that grows natively in the Mediterranean regions of Portugal, Spain, Morocco, etc. It may help relieve pain, healthy aging, skin health, bone loss, improved cognition, and erectile dysfunction.

● Glucuronolactone is an organic substance found in the human body and food. Athletes generally use it to give themselves energy and increase attention on the pitch.

● Grape seed extract comes from the seeds of red wine grapes. Traditionally people have been using the seeds to treat several ailments. It has antioxidant properties and helps with eye-related disorders and diabetes. Being an antioxidant, it may help reduce seminal oxidative stress.

Dosage

If you wish to get the best possible effects from the consumption of Performer 8, you should stick to the recommendations provided by the company. You should consume the product daily so that the ingredients work with your body synergistically and provide excellent stamina and support for erection. The company recommends taking three capsules daily, one in the morning, one in the afternoon, and the last the night, preferably with a meal. However, the natural ingredients are easy on the stomach so that you can consume them even on an empty stomach.

Price

Performer 8 comes in three different packages. You can choose from a one-month supply, a two-month supply, and a three-month supply. The best part is that you get one month of free supply with a two-month supply package and a two-month extra supply with a three-month package. The prices are affordable and competitive.

The one-month supply costs $64.99, and you get 90 capsules. If you choose the two-month + one-month free supply package, you pay only $129.99, providing you with 270 caps; the best deal is if you buy a three-month + two-month extra supply package, you only pay $194.99, providing you with 450 caps.

Pros and cons

There are many advantages to choosing Performer 8. Let's list them:

● There is a 100% money-back guarantee.

● The ingredients are non-GMO and all-natural.

● The rates are competitive, and you save a lot of money if you buy in bulk.

● There are positive reviews regarding the product.

● There is free shipping, and discreet packaging shows that the company cares about your privacy.

The only con is that you must use the product for at least three months to get the maximum possible output.

#4. Volume Pills

The inability of the penis to erect is known as erectile dysfunction. It is a disorder that can severely affect one's self-confidence and produce relationship problems. The common symptoms of erectile dysfunction include problems erecting the penis, problems holding the erection, and a reduced desire to have sex. If the problem occurs or persists, it would help if you consult a doctor immediately. However, volume pills may come to your rescue in this regard.

Volume Pills is a supplement that promotes reproductive health in males. The pills help improve ejaculation, increase orgasms, and increase sexual desire. Due to the many sexual benefits, the pills have become a massive hit recently. The ingredients present are all-natural and may help you resolve problems with erections.

What Are The Primary Benefits Of Consuming Volume Pills?

Like most other semen enhancers, volume pills can help you in many ways. So let's get to what are how these pills can help you:

● The pills are known to increase the volume of semen ejaculate. After a month of proper consumption, people seem to see their ejaculation has doubled.

● The time of arousal quickens, i.e., there is an increase in libido. People claim to observe speedier erections and a strong desire or urge to have intercourse.

● The natural ingredients help solve the problem of erectile dysfunction, enabling you to have intercourse for a more extended period and with maximum stamina.

● It also helps increase the girth of the penis. People seem to observe an increase in the circumference of the male reproductive organ.

● The orgasms become more intense and satisfying after consuming the pills. An increase in semen volume would, anyway, increase the strength of orgasm.

Ingredients

All the ingredients present in the pills are natural. They are present in such proportions that they will work to keep your reproductive system healthy and deliver a great experience in bed. The ingredients include apigenin, xian mao, zinc gluconate, dong Chong Xiao Cao, solidilin, drizilen, Emblica officianalis, Fucus vesiculous, Tian men dong, Reishi mushroom, and many vitamins and minerals. Let's get to know these ingredients in detail.

● Apigenin is a plant-based bioflavonoid. One can find it in chamomile tea, alcoholic beverages, and other fruits, vegetables, and cereals. The natural compound may help in the betterment of sperm quality. It also helps regulate hormones, keep the circulatory system in good shape, and help with diabetes.

● Xian mao, also known as Curculigo orchiodes, has traditionally been used as a herbal formulation in Chinese culture. It is known to increase sexual desire and improve erection power in humans.

● Dong Chong Xiao Chao is another herbal formulation used in Chinese culture for centuries. The formulation may improve testosterone levels as well as improve sperm quality.

● Solidilin may also help increase sexual desire. It also increases dopamine levels in humans, which produces a sense of enjoyment and calmness. However, there is little information available about Solidilin. Thus, one should take its medical benefits with a pinch of salt.

● Drilizen works the same way as Solidilin. It also helps in increased blood flow. Thus, the erection is more firm and more long-lasting.

● Emblica officianalis, better known as Indian amla, has been used for centuries in Indian culture for the betterment of the cardiovascular system, neurological system, and reproduction system. In Ayurveda, one can use amla to improve sexual function and fertility.

● Fucus vesiculosus, better known as bladderwrack, keeps the metabolism in check and reduces insulin levels. It is also known as sea oak in many places.

● Tian Men Dong increases sexual desire. We get the extract from the roots of asparagus. It also helps improve erections.

● Reishi mushroom, better known as Lingzhi, may boost energy and improve the immune system. Chinese people have been using it traditionally for centuries.

Dosage

It is best to take three volume pills every day to observe changes. The company claims there will be visible changes within a week of consuming the product. However, it would depend on factors like age, co-morbidities, etc. It would be best if you stick to the guidelines mentioned by the company regarding how to consume the product every day.

Price

The company has multiple options, which come at an excellent price point. The options include:

● A one-month supply.

● A two-month supply.

● A three-month supply.

● A six-month supply.

● A 12-month supply.

All the supplies come with heavy discounts to cater to many customers.

The one-month supply gives you 60 capsules at $59.95, saving you $20. The two-month supply provides 120 caps at $109.95, saving you $49.95. You get 180 caps in the three-month supply, which will cost you $154.95, saving you a hefty $84.90. If you buy the six-month supply, you get 360 pills for $289.95 at an incredible discount of $189.75, and lastly, if you buy the 12-month supply, you get 720 pills for $399.95, saving you $559.54. It is the best deal you can get.

Pros and cons

There are many advantages to using Volume pills. Let's check them out.

● The ingredients are all-natural, and most have clinical proof of improving semen volume and quality.

● The company has a good reputation, and they have been in the business for more than 15 years.

● There is no requirement for a prescription to procure the supplement.

● The company provides a 67-day money-back guarantee.

● There are coupon codes and vouchers available to provide you with more discounts.

Some of the disadvantages can be:

● It takes around three months to show tangible outcomes.

● The pills may not suit males with existing health disorders. Before consuming the drugs, you should consult a doctor if you have any health problems.

● A few ingredients lack clinical trials and scientific evidence.

● These pills are available only through online marketplaces.

The Bottom line

In this fast-moving world, stress is daily, making us forget to take care of our health. In the USA, around 17% of males suffer infertility, which may occur due to low sperm count, degraded sperm quality, lack of ejaculation, etc.

To overcome these problems or to keep your reproductive health in check, you can improve your diet by adding supplements to your daily diet. These semen enhancer products have scientific studies in their backing that show positive changes in the life of many males. In addition, all the products have natural ingredients with zero side effects.

However, if you have existing medical conditions, you should consult a doctor before consuming these products, or side effects may appear. Thus, if you feel like you are a victim of reproduction and semen-related problems, you should try these products. We bet you won't regret it.

