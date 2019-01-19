All the best signs from Women's March events around the world

The Women's March is back for its third year, and despite several layers of controversy surrounding the march's leadership, highly attended events were still held across the world.

In Dec. 2018, the march came under fire when Tablet Magazine reported allegations that the organization's leaders made anti-Semitic remarks.

The fallout was fierce and the allegations were handled in a way that drew added criticism, with Women's March leader Tamika Mallory refusing to condemn anti-Jewish comments on The View earlier this week and several civil and women's rights groups declining to participate in the events.

Despite the controversy, several local organizers decided to take part in the events, and many women across America showed up ready to march, keeping to tradition with witty-as-ever signs in hand.

As we've learned from the 2017 and 2018 marches, women standing up for their rights make some kick-ass signs.

It's no surprise that this year's sign game was also remarkably impressive, so we wanted to take a bit of time to appreciate some of the masterpieces.

Love all of the poster creativity, especially the one that says, “No old white guys 2020!” 😂#WomensWave #WomensMarch2019 pic.twitter.com/6HL3Dom1QK — Gregory A. Cendana (@gregorycendana) January 19, 2019

One of my favorite signs from this year’s NYC #WomensMarch2019 pic.twitter.com/Tq9Xk6BFhM — Molly Bangs (@MollyBangs) January 19, 2019

So many Marie Kondo references on these signs. #WomensMarch2019 pic.twitter.com/wGfnqM1MFf — Hafsa Quraishi (@hafiisaa) January 19, 2019

The London Chapter of the Women's March Movement organises a 'bread and roses' march in memory of the 1912 protests that revoutionised workers rights for women and against austerity. More

Image: Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

Women's rally at freedom plaza during the women's march in Washington . More