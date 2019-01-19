All the best signs from Women's March events around the world

The Women's March is back for its third year, and despite several layers of controversy surrounding the march's leadership, highly attended events were still held across the world.

In Dec. 2018, the march came under fire when Tablet Magazine reported allegations that the organization's leaders made anti-Semitic remarks.

The fallout was fierce and the allegations were handled in a way that drew added criticism, with Women's March leader Tamika Mallory refusing to condemn anti-Jewish comments on The View earlier this week and several civil and women's rights groups declining to participate in the events.

Despite the controversy, several local organizers decided to take part in the events, and many women  across America showed up ready to march, keeping to tradition with witty-as-ever signs in hand.

As we've learned from the 2017 and 2018 marches, women standing up for their rights make some kick-ass signs.

It's no surprise that this year's sign game was also remarkably impressive, so we wanted to take a bit of time to appreciate some of the masterpieces.

The London Chapter of the Women's March Movement organises a 'bread and roses' march in memory of the 1912 protests that revoutionised workers rights for women and against austerity.

Image: Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

Women's rally at freedom plaza during the women's march in Washington .

Image: Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutterstock

A protester displays her sign at Freedom Plaza during the Women's March in Washington, DC January 19, 2019.

Image: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters hold signs during the Women's March on January 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Image: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Demonstrators march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 2019 Women's March on January 19, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Image: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Protestors hold signs at Women's March 2019 on January 19, 2019 in New York City.

Image: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Protesters display their signs during the Women's March in Washington, DC January 19, 2019.

Image: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters display their signs as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue past the Trump Tower during the Women's March in Washington, DC January 19, 2019.

Image: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images

People attend the Women's March 2019 protest for more women's rights on January 19, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

Image: Carsten Koall/Getty Images

