The Best Silk Sheets For a Luxurious Night’s Sleep

There are a number of factors that can contribute to (or take away from) a great night’s sleep, but critical among them are the quality of your sheets. And while cotton versions are great, silk offers a much more luxurious alternative.

While we typically think of silk as something to wear, dressing our beds in the material is a quick way to upgrade a sleeping experience. Silk sheets are measured in Mommes, which are not inherently dissimilar to thread counts, but refer to the weight of the silk itself; the higher the Momme, the better it’s going to feel on your skin. Speaking of your skin, there are naturally occurring amino acids in silk sheets that will help you improve your skin and your hair, as well as helping to curb the presence of dust mites to aid those with allergies.

Plus, the natural fiber helps to actively regulate your body temperature so you don’t get too hot in the summer or too cold in the winter. Above all else, they’re extremely comfortable. And while they’re an investment, they’re one that delivers a bounty of returns. Here, four sets of silk sheets that’ll help you wake up on the right side of the bed every morning.

