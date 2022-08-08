The Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ Prove Great Cultures Don’t Depend on Company Size

Oakland, Calif. --News Direct-- Great Place to Work

When it comes to exceptional employee experiences, you don’t have to be a global corporation to come out on top.

Organizations on the 2022 Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ and Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ lists reveal how companies of all sizes can compete for the best talent by focusing on flexibility, well-being and fair compensation.

Overall employee experience scores for workers at the 100 small and 100 medium companies are dizzyingly high. An average of 98% of employees at the best small companies and 97% of employees at the best medium companies say theirs is a “great place to work.”

“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. “And these small workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”

Great Place to Work determined the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ lists by analyzing 230,000 employee survey responses and company data that predicts the employee experience. Small companies are those with 10 to 99 employees and medium companies have 100 to 999 employees.

These winning workplaces outshined others in the following ways:

• Camaraderie in the workplace

• Credible leaders

• Fostering company pride

• Welcoming employees

The value of pride

An important indicator of workplace experience is employee pride—both in work accomplishments and in organizations themselves. According to Great Place to Work research, pride was an important driver of key experiences like well-being and purpose—and indicated whether employees would endorse their employer as great.

When employees at the Best Small Workplaces feel pride, they are:

• Six times as likely to experience well-being

• Eight times as likely to feel their work has purpose

• Forty-eight times as likely to endorse their company as a great workplace

When employees at the Best Medium Workplaces feel pride, they are:

• Three times as likely to experience well-being

• Five times as likely to feel their work has purpose

• Four times as likely to endorse their company as a great workplace

Busting Myths for Small and Medium Employers

It’s easy to think of small and medium-sized businesses as being outclassed by larger competitors. Yet, the Best Small & Medium Workplaces prove the doubters wrong.

Great Place to Work data reveals these winning workplaces are just as competitive as their larger cohorts in these areas:

1. Well-being offerings

2. Large salaries

3. Flexibility in the workplace

4. Competitive development and training opportunities

About the Best Small Workplaces™ and Best Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Small Workplaces and Best Medium Workplaces lists in 2022 based on feedback collected from 230,000 employee survey responses and data from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that fit the criteria to be a small or medium-sized business in the U.S. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology for the Best Small Workplaces list and Best Medium Workplaces list.

