The Connected Coffee Maker from Behmor is a budding coffee snob’s dream. From the mobile app you can adjust everything from how long you want to pre-saturate your grounds, brew temperature, and more. Even better, you can create user profiles, so everyone in the house can have their java just the way they like it. And since this is 2018, you can control it via Amazon Alexa, and even connect to Amazon Dash for automatically reordering more beans or grounds. Smart. Starting at $250