Just because we’re doing our best to remain socially distant doesn’t mean we have to totally forgo our movie nights. Embrace the balmy summer evenings with an outdoor viewing courtesy of the highest quality portable projector on the market. The Nebula Mars II Pro by Anker is small and lightweight, making it very easy to travel with (for camping trips, for example). But don’t let the size fool you, this device comes pre-equipped with Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, and an App store for you to download any other platforms (such as Hulu) that you prefer. And since there’s a smartphone application that replaces a remote control, you can browse the movie selections from the comfort of your chair, all while remaining six feet apart from everyone else. seenebula.com/ ($580)