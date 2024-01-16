Best Sony TV deals: Save on best-in-class 4K TVs and 8K TVs

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Sony is responsible for some of the best TVs money can buy right now with pretty much anything with the Sony name to it worth your time and money. It’s a name you should seek out among the TV deals going on as the downside to the greatness is that Sony is rarely a cheap brand. Discounts are fairly slim often but it’s worth narrowing them down. We’ve done the hard work for you by picking out the best Sony 4K TV deals at the moment along with the best Sony 8K TV deals too. While 8K isn’t mainstream yet, if you’re looking to future proof, it’s a great type of TV to buy. Let’s get straight to it and take you through the awesome Sony TV deals going on at the moment.

Sony 50-inch Class X77L 4K Smart Google TV — $450, was $520

While this TV will look understated on this list, due to its price, it is actually hard to overstate how beloved this TV is for its affordability and budget beauty. Even at this price point, Sony delivers premium 4K upscaling powered by its 4K X-Reality PRO 4K reference database. If you own a PS5, you’ll appreciate the Sony exclusive automatic HDR tone mapping that changes up the TV’s setting automatically when you play PS5 games, giving you the best possible settings. Furthermore, this is a Google TV, so you’ll have the opportunity to use over 10k apps on your new Sony TV.

Sony 55-inch Class X80K 4K Smart Google TV — $580, was $700

Another TV that performs much better than its cost suggests is the X80K. Customers rate it near flawlessly for picture quality, which is enhanced by both the 4K HDR Processor X1 and Triluminos Pro, a system that allows over a billion colors to be used by the X80K’s LED screen. You’ll also get a 120Hz refresh rate enhanced by Motionflow XR tech to get even the fastest moving items on your screen a crisp look.

Sony 75-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90L 4K Smart Google TV — $1,500, was $2,000

Sony’s X90L is a phenomenal TV that consistently produces high-accuracy pictures with delightful, vibrant colorations. Our X90L review had a lot to say about the TV, especially from a reviewer that had a not-so-spectacular experience with the standard X90. This TV, however, is the “best choice for budget-conscious videophiles” and was totally worth it at sticker price even though it cost a hundred or two more than the similarly good competition. At a few hundred off, now, you can do the math. This TV includes Dolby Vision, free Bravia Core credits for IMAX Enhanced movies on demand, and intense gaming quality.

Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR X95K Mini-LED 4K Smart Google TV — $2,580, was $4,300

Sony’s BRAVIA XR X95K features thousand of mini-LED lights, empowered by Sony’s XR Backlight Master Drive to create what was reported in our X95K review as “superior highlight and shadow detail.” With special PS5 features, intense 3D sound support, and Netflix Adaptive Creative Mode you’ll get full sensory enhancements. The Netflix Adaptive Creative Mode is made to make your TV display as close as possible to the director’s original production based on feedback from an optional Bravia Cam, sold separately. This cam can also be used to automatically adjust your TV’s picture and sound based on the interior of your room, allow for gesture-based control of the TV, and video chat.

Sony 85-inch Class BRAVIA XR Z9K Mini-LED 8K Smart Google TV — $7,000, was $8,000

This is one of the best 8K TVs on the market in its largest form. For many, this TV will be too intense (costly) even with a discount, but if you’re looking for a fantastic 8K TV deal on a Sony, look no further than the Z9K. While there isn’t a ton of 8K content out there now, you don’t have to wait, as this TV uses XR 8K upscaling to bring older content into line with new standards. Connecting to a PS5? Expect input lag as low as 8.5ms. Also, this TV comes with the Bravia Cam, which makes for easy and automatic picture and sound adjustment based on the conditions of your room, allows video chat, and gives you the opportunity to use gesture controls.

Other Sony TV deals we love

