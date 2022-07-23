The Best Southern Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Shutterstock.com

Making the decision to retire is a big one -- and you're just about there. You know you want to settle down in the South, so now you just need to find a new hometown you can afford.

Almost all -- 93% -- retirees ages 65 and older rely on Social Security as a source of income, according to 2020 data from the Federal Reserve. However, as of June 2022, the average monthly benefit is just $1,542.22, according to the Social Security Administration.

To help you figure out where you can live comfortably on a fixed income, GOBankingRates conducted a study to find the best Southern cities to retire on a budget of $2,000 per month. Additionally, we looked at cities with a sizable 65 and older population, so you can have plenty of opportunities to make friends.

While we're only going to highlight our top 10 picks, 35 total cities made the cut. Interestingly, the two cities with the highest population of residents 65 and older -- Metairie, Louisiana, and Roanoke, Virginia, each had 20% -- did not make the top 10 list, but clearly outshined the national average of 16%.

Another notable observation, San Antonio, Texas, had one of the lowest average grocery costs -- $4,516.99 annually or $376.42 per month -- but that still wasn't enough for it to rank in the top 10. Overall, the average annual grocery cost in the U.S. for this age group is $4,942 or $411.83 per month.

Similarly, Metaprarie, Louisiana, had the lowest average healthcare costs of all 35 cities -- $4,359.03 annually or $363.25 per month-- but didn't make the top 10 list. For comparison, the U.S. average for annual healthcare costs is $5,177 or $431.42 for this age group.

Ready to find out which cities ranked highest? Here are the 10 best Southern cities to retire on $2,000 per month.

10. Independence, Missouri

2022 one-bedroom rent: $851.50

Percent of population 65 and older: 18%

Livability: 71

Annual grocery cost: $4,694.90

Monthly grocery cost: $391.24

Annual healthcare cost: $4,892.27

Monthly healthcare cost: $407.69

Monthly expenditures: $1,650.43

9. Baytown, Texas

2022 one-bedroom rent: $852.67

Percent of population 65 and older: 12%

Livability: 75

Annual grocery cost: $4,724.55

Monthly grocery cost: $393.71

Annual healthcare cost: $4,783.55

Monthly healthcare cost: $398.63

Monthly expenditures: $1,645.01

8. College Station, Texas

2022 one-bedroom rent: $799.83

Percent of population 65 and older: 11%

Livability: 79

Annual grocery cost: $4,788.80

Monthly grocery cost: $399.07

Annual healthcare cost: $5,094.17

Monthly healthcare cost: $424.51

Monthly expenditures: $1,623.41

7. Amarillo, Texas

2022 one-bedroom rent: $791.33

Percent of population 65 and older: 14%

Livability: 73

Annual grocery cost: $4,531.81

Monthly grocery cost: $377.65

Annual healthcare cost: $5,378.90

Monthly healthcare cost: $448.24

Monthly expenditures: $1,617.23

6. Lubbock, Texas

2022 one-bedroom rent: $777

Percent of population 65 and older: 13%

Livability: 68

Annual grocery cost: $4,541.70

Monthly grocery cost: $378.47

Annual healthcare cost: $5,425.50

Monthly healthcare cost: $452.12

Monthly expenditures: $1,607.60

5. Abilene, Texas

2022 one-bedroom rent: $771.17

Percent of population 65 and older: 15%

Livability: 75

Annual grocery cost: $4,541.70

Monthly grocery cost: $378.47

Annual healthcare cost: $5,363.37

Monthly healthcare cost: $446.95

Monthly expenditures: $1,596.59

4. Shreveport, Louisiana

2022 one-bedroom rent: $799.67

Percent of population 65 and older: 16%

Livability: 65

Annual grocery cost: $4,497.22

Monthly grocery cost: $374.77

Annual healthcare cost: $4,726.60

Monthly healthcare cost: $393.88

Monthly expenditures: $1,568.32

3. Killeen, Texas

2022 one-bedroom rent: $760.33

Percent of population 65 and older: 11%

Livability: 67

Annual grocery cost: $4,507.10

Monthly grocery cost: $375.59

Annual healthcare cost: $5,052.75

Monthly healthcare cost: $421.06

Monthly expenditures: $1,556.99

2. Midland, Texas

2022 one-bedroom rent: $713.67

Percent of population 65 and older: 10%

Livability: 72

Annual grocery cost: $4,803.62

Monthly grocery cost: $400.30

Annual healthcare cost: $5,239.12

Monthly healthcare cost: $436.59

Monthly expenditures: $1,550.56

1. Lake Charles, Louisiana

2022 one-bedroom rent: $722.67

Percent of population 65 and older: 15%

Livability: 70

Annual grocery cost: $4,591.12

Monthly grocery cost: $382.59

Annual healthcare cost: $5,037.22

Monthly healthcare cost: $419.77

Monthly expenditures: $1,525.03

Methodology: To find the best Southern cities to retire on a monthly budget of $2,000 or less, GOBankingRates first used ApartmentList's data to find (1) average 2022 rent in Southern cities. GOBankingRates then used Sperling's Best to find the cost of living index for each selected city, looking at (2) grocery and (3) healthcare index scores.

Next, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey to find the annual expenditure amount for both grocery ("food at home") and healthcare costs for people aged 65 and older, to determine how much a person 65 and over would spend on groceries and healthcare in each city monthly. GOBankingRates then added monthly housing, grocery and healthcare costs together to find where in the South a person 65 and older could survive on $2,000 or less.

In order for a city to be qualified for the study, its population had to be 10% or more over the age of 65, (4) according to the Census Bureau's 2020 American Community Survey; and (5) must have a livability score of 65 or above, as sourced from AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of July 5, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best Southern Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month