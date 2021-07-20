The best spots in Charlotte to hang with your dog, according to CharlotteFive readers

Charlotte, we love our dog-friendly spots. We have parks for our four-legged friends. We have daycares that turn into dog bars after work. Our breweries and beer shops welcome the pups. Some spots even have “dog beer” (aka beef broth).

We wanted to know your dogs’ favorite hangouts, so we asked you to email us where your dog loves to meet new four-legged friends in CLT. Here were some of your answers, and be sure to check out the slideshow at the bottom for more pup pictures:

Location: 933 Louise Ave., Suite 105 Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Belmont

What you said:

Marley loves to go to Catawba Brewing!!!! He just got one of their new White Zombie can squeaky toys.” — Nikki Wolfe

Location: Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

What you said:

“Owners can enjoy a baseball game with their dogs! So fun.” — Ivy Coffman

Sir Charles enjoys an evening out at Bark in the Park at the Charlotte Knights.

Location: 1320 S. Church St., #100, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: The Gold District / South End

What you said:

“Lots of outdoor seating!” — Marie Pisani

Marie Pisani’s pup, Ziti, is photo bombed by a golden retriever at Craft Tasting Room and Growler Shop in Charlotte.

Location: 3307 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

What you said:

“I love the atmosphere there because it feels like everyone knows everyone’s name (and they know all the dog’s names too!)“ — Ivy Coffman

Ivy Coffman and Sir Charles moved to Charlotte less than a year ago and the two “have been taking full advantage of all the pet friendly activities Charlotte has to offer.” The two smile for the camera at the Dog Bar in NoDa.

Location: 2225 Lynn St.., Kannapolis, NC 28083

Neighborhood: Kannapolis

What you said:

“DogWorld Dog Park is the best! Not crowded and plenty of room for the pups to play! Lakin, Tad and Wesley love going.” — Dawon Millwood

“The thing we love most about DogWorld is that there’s something for every type of dog. Ellie is a rescue and so new things can be scary to her but DogWorld provides a safe space for her and I to build our trust and have fun through trying new things like the water slide, swimming pool, and obstacle course all at a very reasonable price. Plus, because of their temperament color coding system, other dog owners are empowered to better understand each dog and their play style simply from the color they’re tagged as. With Ellie, she has an orange tag so other owners know how she is when she plays (i.e. rambunctious and loud but friendly). So, thanks to their system, instead of the other owners being nervous/upset when my dog playfully barks while chasing their dog (because they don’t know that’s just how she is), they smile and let her be her true self.” — Colleen Conneran

Colleen Conneran and her dog Ellie’s favorite dog bars/parks in the Charlotte area include: Dog World Dog Park in Kannapolis (shown), Skiptown and Lucky Dog Bark & Brew.

Location: Multiple locations

Neighborhood: N/A

What you said:

“Not really a place to go, but Fit with Fido is an awesome workout for you and your dog! Nothing like it in Charlotte!” — Kevin Rufty

Location: 19607 Statesville Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Neighborhood: Lake Norman

Location: 13835 S. Lakes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273

Neighborhood: Steele Creek

Location: 2220 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

What you said:

“My dogs LOVE Lucky Dog Bark & Brew. ... They take GREAT care of their employees AND their dog and human guests. We have loved hanging there for years now, always a great experience.” — Ali Dubois

Ali Dubois’ dog Oliver loves to hang out at Lucky Dog Bark & Brew.

“It’s gotta be Lucky Dog bark and brew in CLT! No fee to go in, all kinds of specials (Tuesdays is 20 dollars for a beer and a dog bark!) Great place to read a book while your dog gets his energy out! (Gucci loves it!)“ — Will Soistman

Will Soistman’s dog Gucci’s favorite hangout in Charlotte is Lucky Dog Bark & Brew.

“Our dogs don’t play much, they’re more of the fun police and like to greet the other dogs by barking, but they love to just hang out on the table and eat some ice cubes! And if we come home and say “do you want to go to Lucky Dog?” they get so excited, which is surprising since they don’t really play, but they love the ability to roam around and get pets from other pet owners and staff.” — Courtney Borkowski

Snoopy enjoys the vacation life at Lucky Dog Bark & Brew.

Location: 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC 28213

Neighborhood: East Charlotte

What you said:

“ I love taking my dog ‘Lil Buddy’ to Reedy Creek Dog Park in Charlotte and have him run around. Great place to meet people and other dogs in the area.” — Christopher Plano

Lil’ Buddy enjoys hanging out at Reedy Creek Dog Park with his human, Christopher Plano.

Location: 222 Rampart St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Brookhill

What you said:

“I mean is there any other option but @skiptown.clt?!” Dear Prudence The Golden

CEO of Skiptown Meggie Williams shows off her Dog Beer (don’t worry, it’s beef broth) and the outdoor area for dogs to play.

“We love going to Skiptown because of the great job they do making you feel comfortable- indoor and outdoor play areas (in case its too hot or cold outside), large trees to provide shade, and they have turf, which is less hot than pavement on the pups’ paws. Skiptown has food trucks and either trivia or live music twice a week so it’s a nice place to unwind after work. It’s also in a fantastic location, the heart of south end, and within walking distance of our townhouse. Plus, our pups love it!” — Jenna Chavez

Eleanor Ruffsevelt poses in her pearls at Skiptown.

