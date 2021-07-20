The best spots in Charlotte to hang with your dog, according to CharlotteFive readers
Charlotte, we love our dog-friendly spots. We have parks for our four-legged friends. We have daycares that turn into dog bars after work. Our breweries and beer shops welcome the pups. Some spots even have “dog beer” (aka beef broth).
We wanted to know your dogs’ favorite hangouts, so we asked you to email us where your dog loves to meet new four-legged friends in CLT. Here were some of your answers, and be sure to check out the slideshow at the bottom for more pup pictures:
Catawba Brewing
Location: 933 Louise Ave., Suite 105 Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Belmont
What you said:
Marley loves to go to Catawba Brewing!!!! He just got one of their new White Zombie can squeaky toys.” — Nikki Wolfe
Charlotte Knights (during Bark in the Park)
Location: Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
What you said:
“Owners can enjoy a baseball game with their dogs! So fun.” — Ivy Coffman
7:04 ready: Knights baseball season starts now— check out this year’s ballpark food.
Craft Tasting Room and Growler Shop
Location: 1320 S. Church St., #100, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: The Gold District / South End
What you said:
“Lots of outdoor seating!” — Marie Pisani
Dog Bar
Location: 3307 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
What you said:
“I love the atmosphere there because it feels like everyone knows everyone’s name (and they know all the dog’s names too!)“ — Ivy Coffman
DogWorld Dog Park
Location: 2225 Lynn St.., Kannapolis, NC 28083
Neighborhood: Kannapolis
What you said:
“DogWorld Dog Park is the best! Not crowded and plenty of room for the pups to play! Lakin, Tad and Wesley love going.” — Dawon Millwood
“The thing we love most about DogWorld is that there’s something for every type of dog. Ellie is a rescue and so new things can be scary to her but DogWorld provides a safe space for her and I to build our trust and have fun through trying new things like the water slide, swimming pool, and obstacle course all at a very reasonable price. Plus, because of their temperament color coding system, other dog owners are empowered to better understand each dog and their play style simply from the color they’re tagged as. With Ellie, she has an orange tag so other owners know how she is when she plays (i.e. rambunctious and loud but friendly). So, thanks to their system, instead of the other owners being nervous/upset when my dog playfully barks while chasing their dog (because they don’t know that’s just how she is), they smile and let her be her true self.” — Colleen Conneran
Fit With Fido CLT
Location: Multiple locations
Neighborhood: N/A
What you said:
“Not really a place to go, but Fit with Fido is an awesome workout for you and your dog! Nothing like it in Charlotte!” — Kevin Rufty
Lucky Dog Bark & Brew
Location: 19607 Statesville Road, Cornelius, NC 28031
Neighborhood: Lake Norman
Location: 13835 S. Lakes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Neighborhood: Steele Creek
Location: 2220 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
What you said:
“My dogs LOVE Lucky Dog Bark & Brew. ... They take GREAT care of their employees AND their dog and human guests. We have loved hanging there for years now, always a great experience.” — Ali Dubois
“It’s gotta be Lucky Dog bark and brew in CLT! No fee to go in, all kinds of specials (Tuesdays is 20 dollars for a beer and a dog bark!) Great place to read a book while your dog gets his energy out! (Gucci loves it!)“ — Will Soistman
“Our dogs don’t play much, they’re more of the fun police and like to greet the other dogs by barking, but they love to just hang out on the table and eat some ice cubes! And if we come home and say “do you want to go to Lucky Dog?” they get so excited, which is surprising since they don’t really play, but they love the ability to roam around and get pets from other pet owners and staff.” — Courtney Borkowski
Reedy Creek Dog Park
Location: 2900 Rocky River Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Neighborhood: East Charlotte
What you said:
“ I love taking my dog ‘Lil Buddy’ to Reedy Creek Dog Park in Charlotte and have him run around. Great place to meet people and other dogs in the area.” — Christopher Plano
Skiptown
Location: 222 Rampart St., Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Brookhill
What you said:
“I mean is there any other option but @skiptown.clt?!” Dear Prudence The Golden
“We love going to Skiptown because of the great job they do making you feel comfortable- indoor and outdoor play areas (in case its too hot or cold outside), large trees to provide shade, and they have turf, which is less hot than pavement on the pups’ paws. Skiptown has food trucks and either trivia or live music twice a week so it’s a nice place to unwind after work. It’s also in a fantastic location, the heart of south end, and within walking distance of our townhouse. Plus, our pups love it!” — Jenna Chavez
More favorites
Here are some of your other favorite spots, per Instagram tags and DMs:
Hawkers (patio friendly, even offers dog bowls, says @sennadoodle_)
Seoul Food (has a mini area for dogs, recommended by @sennadoodle_)
Check out more of your dog photos in the carousel below:
Get our newsletter
Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.